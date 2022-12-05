Read full article on original website
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
San Francisco Does Not Allow Killer Robots For The Time BeingAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark Star
sfstandard.com
Twitter HQ Bedrooms Investigated by SF Officials After Complaint
San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is investigating bedrooms installed at Twitter’s headquarters at the behest of CEO Elon Musk. City officials are asking anyone with information or photos to contact them via SF’s customer service email. A complaint about the bedrooms was filed using the city’s 311 service.
The 10 Bay Area restaurants that lost their Michelin stars in 2022
The bulk of the losses were in San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area
Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP
A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave
Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
hoodline.com
Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula
A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
San Francisco couple accused of trafficking nanny from the Philippines
The couple face felony charges for allegedly forcing their live-in nanny to care for their child seven days a week.
sfstandard.com
‘Like a Piece of Luggage’: SF Sends Away More Foster Kids Than Any County in California
Laura Tate was 15 when foster care moved her from San Francisco to a home some 40 miles east in the suburbs. “At that time, I didn’t even know a Pittsburg existed in California,” Tate said. Tate was born in SF and grew up between Haight-Ashbury and the...
First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
Hundreds pack San Francisco BART station for return of underground prank
The second year of BART Basel was "both delightful, and, like, terrifying."
Missing San Jose boy found
UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico
Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Man Moving to Portland Makes Pit Stop in Oakland, Gets All His Belongings Stolen
A trip from San Diego to Portland is turning into a nightmare for a man looking to start a new life. He was driving a U-Haul truck, with everything he owned when he parked in Oakland to rest up at a friend’s house and he woke up to find everything gone.
KTLA.com
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
Man, woman ordered to stand trial for 2020 slaying of Bay Area rapper Cutty Banks
SAN MATEO – A man and woman have been ordered to stand trial on murder charges for a 2020 shooting in San Mateo that killed a popular Bay Area rapper known as Cutty Banks, prosecutors said Tuesday.Isaiah Reupena, 36, and Amanda Young, 30, are accused in the killing of Melota Lasi, a 30-year-old San Mateo resident, on Dec. 19, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank on West Hillsdale Boulevard, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.Investigators used surveillance footage to tie a Mercedes-Benz vehicle to the shooting and identified Reupena and Young as the...
Another bout of rain in the forecast for San Francisco Bay Area
Expect scattered showers again at the end of the week.
One of San Francisco's best pizzas now comes with a pre-rolled joint
Both the pizza and the joint are decorated in the fantastical art of local artist Jeremy Fish.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
It is part of a new and amazing program. The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.
indybay.org
TERFs Have Problems at Oakland Courthouse
TERF stands for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist. In spite of the lefty sounding verbiage they are Right Wing haters of gender diversity and have links to far-right Republicans (is there any other kind?). Their issue du jour is "men" in women's prisons. They held a Monday demonstration at Oakland's Rene...
