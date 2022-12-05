ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Twitter HQ Bedrooms Investigated by SF Officials After Complaint

San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is investigating bedrooms installed at Twitter’s headquarters at the behest of CEO Elon Musk. City officials are asking anyone with information or photos to contact them via SF’s customer service email. A complaint about the bedrooms was filed using the city’s 311 service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP

A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave

Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing San Jose boy found

UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico

Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO, CA
KTLA.com

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man, woman ordered to stand trial for 2020 slaying of Bay Area rapper Cutty Banks

SAN MATEO – A man and woman have been ordered to stand trial on murder charges for a 2020 shooting in San Mateo that killed a popular Bay Area rapper known as Cutty Banks, prosecutors said Tuesday.Isaiah Reupena, 36, and Amanda Young, 30, are accused in the killing of Melota Lasi, a 30-year-old San Mateo resident, on Dec. 19, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank on West Hillsdale Boulevard, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.Investigators used surveillance footage to tie a Mercedes-Benz vehicle to the shooting and identified Reupena and Young as the...
SAN MATEO, CA
indybay.org

TERFs Have Problems at Oakland Courthouse

TERF stands for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist. In spite of the lefty sounding verbiage they are Right Wing haters of gender diversity and have links to far-right Republicans (is there any other kind?). Their issue du jour is "men" in women's prisons. They held a Monday demonstration at Oakland's Rene...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy