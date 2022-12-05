Read full article on original website
Related
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Three seasonal Christmas recipes from the best of Borough Market
No one knows the seasons quite like the traders at Borough Market, so who better to turn to for some inspiration for the festive season?Food writer and podcaster Angela Clutton did just that for her new book, Borough Market: The Knowledge, and while it may not have a Christmas chapter, it does have plenty of festive feasts to indulge in.First up, dark rum egg nog, arguably the most indulgently decadent and delicious of all traditional festive drinks. Next, game terrine with fennel, apple and radish remoulade, which is not only a wonderful appetiser, but a quick way to become well...
Comments / 0