kezi.com
EWEB may decommission Leaburg Dam
LEABURG, Ore. -- The general manager of the Eugene Water and Electric Board, Frank Lawson, is recommending the utility company decommission electricity generation at the Leaburg Dam. EWEB said the recommendation came after two years of in-depth analysis and public outreach, and represents the collective expertise of their staff and...
nbc16.com
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Sparrow
EUGENE, Ore. -- Sparrow is a young, energetic dog who is super smart and eager to please!. Sparrow is a one-year-old brown lab and retriever mix who is currently being taken care of by a foster parent. Greenhill Humane Society says Sparrow loves romping around the yard, and would be a great adventure buddy for an active family. He’s also super snuggly, and loves sleeping in bed with his foster parents and hopping up on their couch. Sparrow is a well-rounded dog that will shine in his new home with a little patience and love.
eugeneweekly.com
Saving 30th Avenue
Lane County government is trying to address its most dangerous road — 30th Avenue — through traffic easements to reduce car crashes and improvements to increase safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. The Lane County Board of County Commissioners discussed a plan at its Dec. 6 virtual and in-person...
eugeneweekly.com
A Radical Change in Social Services
Walking around Eugene you are likely to encounter bright flyers with the words “Street Feed” as well as an address, a meal, and a date and time. Many of these crazy colorful images of space cats or dog paintings are created by local artists. These flyers advertise a...
eugenecascadescoast.org
Main Street in Cottage Grove
Stroll the historic stretch of Main Street through downtown Cottage Grove. Start at the Chamber of Commerce's visitor information center (across from the Covered Bridge Brewing Group) and meander all the way to Centennial Covered Bridge, a charming covered footbridge built from the salvaged wood of former historic covered bridges. Along the way enjoy historic buildings, brightly colored murals and unique shopping. If you want to get an overview of the greater community, stop by the Fun! company right on Main Street to hire an electric vehicle or electric bicycle to cruise the historic downtown.
oregontoday.net
City of North Bend News, Dec. 6
City of North Bend release – North Bend Ice Skating Rink Operating Hours: https://www.northbendoregon.us/IceSkatingRink Location: 2040 Union Avenue, North Bend, OR 97459. Operating Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 4 – 8 pm; Saturdays: Noon – 4 pm. Capacity: Limited to 70 skaters; Season: Operates each December through Valentine’s Day; Cost: $5 per hour for rental skates; Restrictions: All youth under age 14 must have a guardian present to access the ice skating rink; Contact nbinfo@northbendcity.org for private rentals, group reservations, and sponsorship opportunities. Stay tuned for special themed nights, including Disco Ice Skating Nights, Movie Ice Skating Nights, Costume Ice Skating Nights, Karaoke Ice Skating Nights, and much more! Dates and times subject to change. Please welcome Claire McKee as the new Aquatic Director for the North Bend Municipal Pool! Claire has more than a decade of aquatic experience, including stints with the City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii Swim Club, the YMCA of Honolulu, and the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District in California. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii and holds multiple American Red Cross certifications. About Claire: “I am new to Oregon, just having moved here from the island of Oahu in Hawaii. Since moving from the islands I have fallen in love with the coast and its fantastic community. I have over a decade of experience in the aquatic field. As someone who got their start in city swim lessons as a child, I am thankful to now serve the City of North Bend and provide these same programs for the community.” Claire’s hobbies: “Outside of swimming, I enjoy cooking, crafts, rafting, volleyball, golf, and traveling.” What I am most looking forward to in my new position: “Is to bring joy and lasting memories with a variety of programs to the community after the rough two years we had with the pandemic.” The best advice I ever received: “There is no reason why you can’t only why you didn’t.” Welcome aboard, Claire!
Group of retired Marines near the end of cross-country hike to Oregon
LeHew, Kinzer and Shinohara go by Team Long Road, a name fitting for the group who is hiking along U.S. Highway 20 — which is the longest road throughout the country.
beachconnection.net
When Marshfield and Empire Became Coos Bay: Votes That Changed S. Oregon Coast History
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – What's in a name in Coos Bay, on the south Oregon coast? Well, that's a bulging story for that area, to be sure. A few twists and turns later, plus nearly a century, and you have this still-emerging hotspot. (Coos Bay-area photo copyright Manuela Durson, used by strict permission to Oregon Coast Beach Connection only - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
Man accused of kidnapping mother, 2 kids in Washington before fleeing to Oregon
A man accused of kidnapping a mother and two young children was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday after fleeing authorities in Vancouver, Wash.
Thesiuslaw News
Sheriff seek help in homicide investigation of Swisshome resident
Dec. 8, 2022 - Lane County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigators are seeking help in a homicide investigation of Sean Lee Wilkins, 37, of Swisshome. On Sunday, Nov. 20, Lane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Road, northwest of Noti, after receiving reports that a hunter had located Wilkins body in the woods. No further information was given.
nbc16.com
Police asking potential victims of embezzlement by Eugene tax business to come forward
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking local businesses who may have been the victims of embezzlement by a Eugene bookkeeper to come forward. In a news release, Eugene Police says the Financial Investigations Unit is investigating 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout, who operates Eugene Tax Service Inc. Stout "failed to make tax payments for two separate business customers since 2019, but she was still collecting their tax money. She is reported to have taken money out of the business customers’ paychecks and directly deposited the funds to her own personal account, failing to upload funds to the state and federal websites, then spending the money."
kpic
Woman reported missing Nov. 6 in Coos County found deceased near crash site
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A woman reported missing in early November has been located deceased, Oregon State Police reported. Around 11 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 4), OSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 540 near milepost 12.9 in Coos County. According to an Oregon State Police press release:. The...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Dam removal recommended
EUGENE: In a report sure to dominate the Eugene Water & Electric Board's December 6th meeting, the utility's general manager is calling for a move that would permanently discontinue electricity generation at the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project. While both the Leaburg and Walterville projects are included in the current Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) operating license, Frank Lawson limited his comments to Leaburg and noted that if economic conditions change in the future, EWEB might reexamine that decision.
Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, Oregon
The one thing we might love more than donuts is the chance to debut an incredible new donut shop in our hometown of Toledo, Oregon. This new donut shop is called Double Take and offers a delicious one-of-a-kind menu!
kptv.com
Eugene bookkeeper suspected of tax theft, police seek additional victims
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for additional victims of alleged embezzlement of tax money by a Eugene bookkeeper, police said Thursday. On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant on 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout’s bookkeeping business Eugene Tax Service Inc. Police said Stout does payroll for a number...
yachatsnews.com
No crab for Christmas as latest tests delays Dungeness season until at least Dec. 31 for Oregon’s 300 boats
NEWPORT — Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab season will not open until at least Dec. 31 after a new round of testing showed lingering levels of domoic acid and low levels of meat yield in some areas. A decision will be made on or around Dec. 18 whether...
kezi.com
Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
KVAL
Eugene woman arrested for DUII after crashing into retaining wall and tree
EUGENE, Ore. — On Saturday night, December 3, Eugene Police responded to a call on the 1600 block of Quaker Street where it was reported that a Jeep Cherokee ran over a curb and drove into a retaining wall and a tree, before coming to stop in the front yard of a house.
KATU.com
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
