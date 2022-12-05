Two Spring Valley men were recovering Wednesday from wounds they suffered in a shooting at the apartment complex where they live, authorities reported. The victims were in a driveway at the complex in the 3600 block of South Bonita Street when a man dressed in dark clothing walked up and opened fire on them at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

