A possibly distraught man armed with a gun died Thursday when San Diego police opened fire on him in a Teralta West-area neighborhood.
Three men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of leading police on a chase and possessing stolen catalytic converters, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
NBC San Diego
Police are seeking two suspects Monday stemming from an armed robbery at an ampm in Oceanside that left an employee hospitalized with a gunshot wound. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oceanside Police responded to the ampm located at 1990 Oceanside Boulevard to find an employee, a man whose identity was not released, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to authorities.
A man was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman Wednesday night in Poway, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said.
A man was hospitalized Thursday in critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times in Poway. San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies responded to a report of several shots fired at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 12500 block of Oak Knoll Road, according to Sgt. Robert Roberson. A short...
Lakeside father of 3 killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash
A Lakeside woman is looking for information and answers after her husband was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in East San Diego last week.
Two Men Wounded in Shooting at Spring Valley Apartment Complex
Two Spring Valley men were recovering Wednesday from wounds they suffered in a shooting at the apartment complex where they live, authorities reported. The victims were in a driveway at the complex in the 3600 block of South Bonita Street when a man dressed in dark clothing walked up and opened fire on them at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home
A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
Woman sentenced to 30 years to life for South Bay murder and attempted murder
Britney Canal was sentenced for her involvement in killing Mario Serhan, who she and her co-defendants mistakenly believed was an undercover police officer surveilling them in Chula Vista.
Woman sentenced for teacher's stabbing death in Oceanside
Jennifer Mendoza Ramos was convicted by a Vista jury of first-degree murder and an allegation of using a knife in the killing of Jefferson Middle School physical education instructor Chad Danielson.
Officials: Road rage incident in Vista ends in 2 arrests, vehicle in flames
A road rage incident in Vista on Wednesday morning ended with two arrests, one car bursting into flames and a trip to the hospital.
Coast News
Elderly San Marcos couple thwart burglar’s attempted goat-napping
SAN MARCOS — A suspect who allegedly attempted to steal a goat from an elderly San Marcos couple on Monday was confronted and incapacitated by the husband before being arrested by San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the couple was at their home around...
A man is facing multiple charges, accused of trespassing onto a yard in an attempt to steal a goat and a dune buggy Monday afternoon, which resulted in him being shot.
Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to an area of South Bonita Street and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg and another man with multiple gunshot wounds.
San Diego police seize drugs, guns during search warrant
A couple was arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and guns inside their San Diego home.
Driver killed in North County crash
A driver was killed Saturday in a crash in the Oceanside area, medical officials said.
Coast News
Carlsbad man sentenced to 18 years
VISTA — A Carlsbad man who admitted sexually assaulting multiple. victims — including a teenage girl — was sentenced Dec. 7 to 18 years in. Michael Fangman, 51, was arrested at his North County home in June of. 2019 in connection with an assault on a 16-year-old...
northcountydailystar.com
Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Vista
On Wednesday, December 7 just before 9:00 a.m., two motorists in an Acura and Nissan were involved in a road rage incident on Foothill Drive near Bonair Road in Vista. The Acura pulled up beside the Nissan and shot out the Nissan’s side windows with a pellet gun. The two passengers in the Nissan were not hit by the pellets.
FBI Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Suspected Bank Robber
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspected bank robber. Just before 4:45 p.m. last Thursday, a lone suspect approached a teller in the U.S. Bank at 3201 University Ave. and passed a note instructing the teller to put money into a bag, according to the FBI’s San Diego office.
Sheriff’s seek surveillance video of pedestrian death incident in Poway
The Poway Sheriff's Station Traffic Unit is asking for the public's help regarding its investigation of a fatal incident involving a pedestrian, the San Diego County Sheriff's office said Tuesday.
