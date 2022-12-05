ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

NBC San Diego

Employee Shot During Armed Robbery in Oceanside

Police are seeking two suspects Monday stemming from an armed robbery at an ampm in Oceanside that left an employee hospitalized with a gunshot wound. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oceanside Police responded to the ampm located at 1990 Oceanside Boulevard to find an employee, a man whose identity was not released, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to authorities.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Men Wounded in Shooting at Spring Valley Apartment Complex

Two Spring Valley men were recovering Wednesday from wounds they suffered in a shooting at the apartment complex where they live, authorities reported. The victims were in a driveway at the complex in the 3600 block of South Bonita Street when a man dressed in dark clothing walked up and opened fire on them at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home

A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
Coast News

Elderly San Marcos couple thwart burglar’s attempted goat-napping

SAN MARCOS — A suspect who allegedly attempted to steal a goat from an elderly San Marcos couple on Monday was confronted and incapacitated by the husband before being arrested by San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the couple was at their home around...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad man sentenced to 18 years

VISTA — A Carlsbad man who admitted sexually assaulting multiple. victims — including a teenage girl — was sentenced Dec. 7 to 18 years in. Michael Fangman, 51, was arrested at his North County home in June of. 2019 in connection with an assault on a 16-year-old...
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Vista

On Wednesday, December 7 just before 9:00 a.m., two motorists in an Acura and Nissan were involved in a road rage incident on Foothill Drive near Bonair Road in Vista. The Acura pulled up beside the Nissan and shot out the Nissan’s side windows with a pellet gun. The two passengers in the Nissan were not hit by the pellets.

