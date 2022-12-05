Read full article on original website
3AC subpoenas issued as dispute grows over claims of Terraform dump
A federal judge overseeing Three Arrows Capital’s (3AC’s) bankruptcy proceedings has signed an order approving subpoenas to be delivered to 3AC’s former leadership, including co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies. The subpoenas require the founders to give up any “recorded information, including books, documents, records, and papers”...
BlockFi employees were discouraged from describing risks in internal communications: Report
Following BlockFi’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, reports have surfaced about the crypto lending company’s risk assessment and management culture. As early as 2020, the company culture discouraged employees from “describing risks in written internal communications to...
FTX hires forensics team to find customers’ missing billions: Report
The new management for bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has reportedly hired a team of financial forensic investigators to track down the billions of dollars worth of missing customer crypto. Financial advisory company AlixPartners was chosen for the task and is led by former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief accountant...
Hong Kong to subject crypto exchanges to the same laws governing TradFi
Hong Kong’s legislative council has passed a new amendment to its anti-money laundering (AML) and terrorist financing system to include virtual asset service providers. The latest legislation will establish a new licensing regime for virtual asset service providers, set to come into effect from June 1, 2023. The new amendment will subject crypto exchange service providers to the same legislation as followed by traditional financial institutions.
SEC calls on firms to disclose exposure to crypto bankruptcies and risks
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued new guidance that could see publicly traded companies disclose their exposure to crypto assets. In a statement released on Dec. 8, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance said that the recent upheaval in the crypto asset market has “caused widespread disruption” and noted that companies may have disclosure obligations under federal securities laws to disclose whether these events could have an impact on their business.
Countries and institutions move into crypto despite market drop: Report
The crypto markets have been in decline since the start of the second quarter of 2022. Each time it seemed like the apparent crypto winter would experience a minor thaw, another notable collapse happened: Celsius, Three Arrows Capital, and more recently, FTX. Approaching the end of 2022, it appears that...
Coinbase CEO says trading revenue has fallen to ‘roughly half’ what it was last year
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has revealed that the exchange’s trading revenue has declined by approximately 50% or more when compared with last year, according to a Dec. 7 report from Bloomberg. Armstrong made the statement during an interview with Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein Show. When asked about the exchange’s revenue,...
FTX’s Bankman-Fried to face market manipulation probe, Do Kwon chimes in
United States federal prosecutors have reportedly begun investigating whether the collapse of the Terra ecosystem was in fact triggered by market manipulation tactics by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a Dec. 7 report from The New York Times (NYT), the prosecutors — as part of a broader inquiry...
Cryptocurrency market is 'most mature' in these 2 countries, new Huobi report reveals
Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto are only used by 13.7% of Americans, but they generate more exchange volume than anyone else. The latest data compiled by exchange Huobi confirms that in 2022, the United States is the most “mature” cryptocurrency market. U.S., Vietnam lead the way on crypto. Despite...
Was the fall of FTX really crypto’s ‘Lehman moment?’
The FTX collapse was bad, but how bad? Almost from the moment that the Bahamas-based exchange suspended cryptocurrency withdrawals in early November — and three days before it filed for bankruptcy — the historic comparisons started flying. Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire tweeted on Nov. 8 that FTX was...
Zodia Custody launches service to protect users’ crypto from exchange insolvency
Crypto asset provider Zodia Custody has launched a new service to help protect its clients from exchange insolvency. According to the company, its new service, Interchange, will provide an alternative to the pre-funding and margin models of exchanges. The service is set to allow users to keep their assets with Zodia Custody while mirroring holdings in exchanges, thereby protecting clients’ digital assets in the event that an exchange becomes insolvent.
Waves-backed stablecoin USDN drops further after regulator warning and exchange delisting
Algorithmic stablecoins have had a rough year, starting with TerraUSD (UST) depegging to zero and the subsequent blow-up of Terra’s LUNA token, which was used for the asset’s backing. Algorithmic stablecoins are not fully collateralized and rely on different mechanisms to maintain their peg to a fiat currency, making them inherently fragile during market volatility.
Bankruptcy judge orders $44M in crypto to be returned to Celsius customers
A federal judge has ordered crypto lender Celsius to return crypto worth around $44 million to its customers. According to Bloomberg, the order was delivered by United States Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn verbally at a Dec. 7 hearing, with the judge noting:. “I want this case to move forward. I...
Binance US eliminates trading fees for Ethereum
Binance US has announced that it has expanded its “zero fee price model” to Ether (ETH) effective immediately. According to the announcement, users are now able to freely trade four Ether spot market pairs: ETH/USD, ETH/Tether (USDT), ETH/USD Coin (USDC) and ETH/Binance USD (BUSD). Effective immediately, the United...
ECB official proposes ban on tokens with an ‘excessive ecological footprint’
Fabio Panetta, an executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), proposed banning crypto assets with a significant environmental impact as part of efforts to address risks. In written remarks for the Insight Summit at the London Business School on Dec. 7, Panetta said harmonizing taxation around crypto between...
Proactive sanctions can help spare the ecosystem: Chainalysis exec
As many countries, entities and even individuals face international sanctions, the crypto industry seeks to find its place among increasing regulations. Digital currencies have often been mentioned as an avenue for those subject to sanctions to divert them, such as in the recent case of Russia. In such instances, exchanges and other industry players need to understand where they stand compliance-wise.
FTX reportedly gets 3 more months to stop all operations in Japan
The Japanese subsidiary of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX has received approval from local regulators to continue sorting out issues with withdrawals until next year. The Kanto Local Finance Bureau, a local financial regulator running under the Ministry of Finance of Japan, has issued a statement regarding FTX Japan operations,...
Crypto consumer protection, proof-of-reserves bills introduced into US Congress
United States Representative Ritchie Torres has introduced bills in the House of Representatives to prohibit misuse of customer funds by cryptocurrency exchanges and to require they disclose proof of reserves to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The short bills are intended to supplement other legislation on cryptocurrency, Torres said. Torres...
Report outlines reasons why stakeholders are against CBDC
While some countries like Nigeria are aggressively pushing the use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), a new report summarized why a number of private stakeholders are against the idea of a CBDC. The report dubbed “The State of CBDCs in 2022,” published by blockchain insights firm Blockdata, dove into...
US regulator to seek feedback on DeFi’s impact on financial crime
A United States financial regulator is looking to gain feedback from the banking industry about how decentralized finance (DeFi) may affect the bureau’s efforts to stop financial crime. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said it is “looking carefully” at DeFi, while the agency’s acting director, Himamauli Das, said...
