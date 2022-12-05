ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Raiders' Luna honored

Laurens kicker Roberto Luna was named as the kicker on the S.C. Football Coaches Association team representing Class 4A in the Upstate. The only Laurens County basketball team currently ranked by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association is the Clinton boys, ranked 5th in Class 3A. The latest addition to the...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Chesnee defeats Broome

The Chesnee Eagles may currently be 2-5 overall, but don’t be tempted to dismiss them based on just their record alone. The Eagles have played a relatively tough non-region schedule so far this season. They opened with a tournament in which they went 0-3 with losses to Mid Carolina,...
CHESNEE, SC
247Sports

Clemson RB update

For the latest on Tigers’ four-star running back target Christopher Johnson of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, click HERE.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Wofford’s head men’s basketball coach taking leave of absence

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College announced Monday that Terriers men’s basketball head coach Jay McAuley is taking a leave of absence. Wofford said associate coach Dwight Perry will serve as interim head coach effective immediately. “In the tradition of Wofford athletics, the student-athletes on the team will...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLOS.com

Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
ROSMAN, NC
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Opens in Clemson, South Carolina

The Clemson community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Tigers when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located at 403 College Ave., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Clemson partners and Walk-On’s executive team. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
CLEMSON, SC
greenville.com

The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Reubens Food Spirits & Sports

Great food, old style sodas and gift cards for the holidays. Reubens has it all and Casey is here to tell us why you should give the restaurant a try.
GREER, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville County Schools adds 2022 class to its hall of fame

Dr. Collis Barksdale, Carolina High School class of 1986. Chandra Dillard, Greenville High School class of 1983. Jennifer Mills Grabosky, J.L. Mann High School class of 1980. Vice Adm. Michael Vitale, U.S. Navy, J.L. Mann High School class of 1973. Jeff Brabham, Woodmont High School. Travis Perry, Greer High School.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.

Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation

When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto

Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Hot Properties: Greer property sells for $4.6M

Edward Wilson of Wilson Kibler represented the buyer in the off-market purchase of 1521 S. Buncombe Road, a recently redeveloped 39,393-square-foot flex facility on a 10-year sale leaseback at $4,600,000. Spencer/Hines Properties has fully leased a 6,000-square-foot retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville. Suites A and B were taken...
GREER, SC

