Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Raiders' Luna honored
Laurens kicker Roberto Luna was named as the kicker on the S.C. Football Coaches Association team representing Class 4A in the Upstate. The only Laurens County basketball team currently ranked by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association is the Clinton boys, ranked 5th in Class 3A. The latest addition to the...
Report: Coach Jay McAuley on forced leave from Wofford
Coach Jay McAuley’s leave of absence from Wofford was not his choice and came about amid complaints from players, Stadium
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Chesnee defeats Broome
The Chesnee Eagles may currently be 2-5 overall, but don’t be tempted to dismiss them based on just their record alone. The Eagles have played a relatively tough non-region schedule so far this season. They opened with a tournament in which they went 0-3 with losses to Mid Carolina,...
2024 QB Target DJ Lagway Commits Elsewhere
2024 Clemson QB target DJ Lagway announced a commitment on Wednesday.
Clemson RB update
For the latest on Tigers’ four-star running back target Christopher Johnson of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, click HERE.
FOX Carolina
Wofford’s head men’s basketball coach taking leave of absence
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College announced Monday that Terriers men’s basketball head coach Jay McAuley is taking a leave of absence. Wofford said associate coach Dwight Perry will serve as interim head coach effective immediately. “In the tradition of Wofford athletics, the student-athletes on the team will...
WLOS.com
Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties
ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
Swinney has message for those disappointed with Orange Bowl berth
Clemson is headed to the Orange Bowl, though even a New Year’s Six bowl may feel like a consolation prize for at least part of the Tigers’ fan base. The Tigers dominated North Carolina to win the ACC (...)
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Opens in Clemson, South Carolina
The Clemson community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Tigers when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located at 403 College Ave., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Clemson partners and Walk-On’s executive team. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
wspa.com
Reubens Food Spirits & Sports
Great food, old style sodas and gift cards for the holidays. Reubens has it all and Casey is here to tell us why you should give the restaurant a try.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Schools adds 2022 class to its hall of fame
Dr. Collis Barksdale, Carolina High School class of 1986. Chandra Dillard, Greenville High School class of 1983. Jennifer Mills Grabosky, J.L. Mann High School class of 1980. Vice Adm. Michael Vitale, U.S. Navy, J.L. Mann High School class of 1973. Jeff Brabham, Woodmont High School. Travis Perry, Greer High School.
18-wheeler overturns on roadway in Enoree
An 18- wheeler overturned on the road in Enoree on Wednesday.
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
Veterinarian shortage leaves Clemson looking for ways to solve the problem
CAMDEN, S.C. — A lack of veterinary services is a nationwide crisis that's having local implications. Now, local colleges and universities like Clemson are looking at ways to solve the problem. "I've never seen more practices in South Carolina desperate; trying to find more associates," says Boyd Parr, the...
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
wspa.com
Megan is at the Bon Secours St. Francis Therapy Center inside Sports Club in Greenville
“The following is sponsored content from Bon Secours”. It is that time of year when people start getting serious about fitness and exercise or maybe your doctor says you need to start moving more. Megan is at SportsClub and she going to tell you how you can take advantage of this service.
greenvillejournal.com
Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto
Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties: Greer property sells for $4.6M
Edward Wilson of Wilson Kibler represented the buyer in the off-market purchase of 1521 S. Buncombe Road, a recently redeveloped 39,393-square-foot flex facility on a 10-year sale leaseback at $4,600,000. Spencer/Hines Properties has fully leased a 6,000-square-foot retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville. Suites A and B were taken...
WYFF4.com
Greenville power providers share new precautions after North Carolina power outages
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Monday afternoon, 36,000 people were still without power after law enforcement said someone targeted and broke into two North Carolina electrical substations Saturday and shot at equipment. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the shots at both substations in Moore County appeared to target specific...
