ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay shares injury updates on David Long Jr., John Wolford and Ben Skowronek

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Puscr_0jY756i300

The Los Angeles Rams had a few players come out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks a little bit banged up, all of them starters. Sean McVay told reporters Monday that David Long Jr. is likely out this week against the Raiders due to a groin injury, while John Wolford is considered day-to-day with some neck soreness, which was an issue for him in recent weeks.

Ben Skowronek is considered day-to-day, too, but he has a good chance to play against the Raiders on Thursday night. Any injuries this week will be even tougher to return from, given the short turnaround with kickoff being on Thursday.

With Long out, Cobie Durant could get more opportunities at cornerback alongside Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill and Derion Kendrick. If Wolford is unable to play due to his neck injury, Bryce Perkins would get the start.

The Rams have dealt with injuries all year so this is nothing new, but the constant roster churning will hopefully end sooner rather than later.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Baker Mayfield throws game-winning TD pass to cap miraculous comeback

Baker Mayfield landed in Los Angeles two days ago as the newest member of the Rams, and he couldn’t have written a better ending to his first game with the team. The Rams were trailing the Raiders, 16-3, for most of the fourth quarter, but Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the final five minutes to cap off the win. His final throw of the night was a beautiful 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-16 lead.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's best player robbed of national award

Just when you think a postseason college football award couldn’t get any more ridiculous it goes and outdoes itself in a truly unimaginable fashion. One year after the two best tight ends in the country (Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers) weren’t even voted to be finalists for the John Mackey Award (best tight end), the award was given to the wrong person.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting the Steelers wins and losses in their final 5 games

It would appear the Pittsburgh Steelers have found new life since the bye week and are 3-1 over the last four games. This resurgence has given the fanbase new life and made us think we need to redo our season predictions for these final five games. Three of these five games will be against AFC North foes so even if the playoffs aren’t part of the equation there is still plenty on the line. Let us know in the comments how you think the Steelers will finish the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans players said about Jon Robinson firing

One day after Jon Robinson was fired, Tennessee Titans players shared their reactions to the news before practice on Wednesday. Prior to the players sharing their thoughts, head coach Mike Vrabel thanked Robinson while also diving into what’s next after the move. You can check out everything else Vrabel had to say about the situation right here.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 'unbelievable'

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off with the Denver Broncos for the first time this season in Week 14. Nathaniel Hackett was brought in as head coach to help the Broncos get over the hump against the Chiefs in AFC West. While their season isn’t going according to plan, they’ve still got two chances to play spoiler for Kansas City. Part of their quest to upset the Chiefs will be figuring out how to frustrate and slow star QB Patrick Mahomes.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If Lincoln Riley and USC want to upgrade at defensive coordinator, they better act quickly

The coaching carousel is spinning. USC isn’t looking for a head coach, and of course, its defensive coordinator spot is currently occupied. However, with coaching jobs opening up, it’s certainly a situation in which the Trojans and Lincoln Riley could encourage certain members of their staff to “pursue new opportunities,” in the parlance of the industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Veteran CB added, fallout from Beckham leak, rookie tops list

The Cowboys may have gotten a case of cold feet during their second day with Odell Beckham Jr. But now that the team’s “concerns” over his knee rehab are out there, what happens next? Some analysts are accusing Jerry Jones and the Cowboys of trying to save face, some are wondering if OBJ has a legal case, and one outlet is wondering what message the whole episode sends to the current Cowboys players.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pep Hamilton gives update on Texans' newly-acquired offensive talent

The Houston Texans claimed running back Eno Benjamin and receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers in late November, and hopes were high that they would be able to make a difference in the team’s offense with some time to adjust to Pep Hamilton’s system. After weeks spent on the Texans’ inactive list on Sundays, reporters were ready for answers from Hamilton on Thursday regarding their status and whether they might see the field before the season ends.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers LB T.J. Watt clearly frustrated about injury-riddled season

Coming off of winning the Defensive Player of the Year and tying the record for most sacks in a season, things couldn’t be much worse for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt has missed all or part of nine games this season with a variety of injuries including the rib injury he is currently dealing with.Watt spoke to the press on Friday and there was no hiding his frustration over the struggles he has had this season with injuries and his missed time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy