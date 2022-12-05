Read full article on original website
Santa Draws Locals to El Centro Christmas Parade
EL CENTRO – Cloudy skies didn’t dampen the crowd’s spirits at the 76th annual El Centro Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Families lined the sides of the roads to watch the parade, and children’s eyes lit up as the colorful groups and floats passed them by. People were getting into the spirit of the season by singing, clapping, even dancing to the Christmas music playing from almost every float and band.
City Of Calexico Christmas Tree Lighting
(Border City Christmas Tree Lighting)...It is tonight at the Rockwood Avenue Promenade. It runs from 5:30 to 9:30 pm and, along with the lighting of the Christmas Tree, special performances by the Calexico High School and Willie Moreno Jr High Marching bands, photos with Santa, food vendors, fun activities, music and more. The community is encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities.
Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade
The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce had its Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3. The post Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade appeared first on KYMA.
Santa Will Be Cruising The Neighborhoods
(Santa will be taking a tour of El Centro)...It starts December 12 and continues through December 18. Santa will be riding with El Centro Fire on a fire truck each evening starting at 5:30 pm. Santa and His Helpers will be going through various neighborhoods each evening. Sirens will alert residents of Santas arrival in their neighborhood. Take the kids outside when you hear the sirens and let them wave to Santa. The City of El Centro is hosting the tours, and the routes will be within the El Centro City limits. Contact the El Centro Fire Department for more information.
Kids Night Out
(A Special event where parents are not allowed in)...It is a unique event sponsored by the El Centro Parks and Recreation Department. It is designed to give the parents a special night to Christmas Shop, or do whatever they want, and the kids will be safely entertained. Kids Night Out will be December 16 from 5:30 to 9:30 pm at the Conrad Harrison Youth Center on Park Avenue in El Centro. The kids will be kept busy with an obstacle course, escape room, crafts, pizza, a movie and more.
Private nursing school opens doors in El Centro
EL CENTRO — Members of the community attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Honor Health Sciences (HHS) private nursing school on Tuesday, December 6. Located at 968 N Imperial Ave, the event was hosted by Dr. Jeffrey Chan, the president of HHS, alongside the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC).
The Beat: November 17 - December 4
BRAWLEY — According to police records an alleged burglary. was reported from a location in Brawley Thursday, November 17. The complainant informed of a forced entry into shop and semi truck. No property information was reported. Calling all cars. ALL VALLEY — A be on the look out was...
Volunteers Still Needed
(2023 Point in Time Count)...It is held in January. Volunteers are still needed to help conduct the count. The volunteers count the Homeless in Imperial County. It is an opportunity to help and better understand the community and most vulnerable population. For information contact Jacob Bermudez at 760 337 78 25. Training sessions will be held at Desert Trails and at the El Centro City Hall, Volunteers must be 18 or older and they must attend training. The Countywide count is January 27. The Slab City Count will be on January 28. The Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council uses the results of the count to obtain funds to help alleviate homeless issues locally.
Humane Society hosts ten-day giving event
The Humane Society's ten days of giving begins on December 14. The post Humane Society hosts ten-day giving event appeared first on KYMA.
Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street
A 23-year-old Hispanic man suffered from stab wounds to his upper torso in El Centro. The post Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street appeared first on KYMA.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential for storms in the Imperial Valley over the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weak weather system will pass through the region today and Wednesday with chances for light showers focused over the high terrain north and east of Phoenix. By Wednesday night into Thursday, a gradual drying trend will begin and last through the rest of the week, while temperatures stay slightly below normal through the upcoming weekend.
Frye Chapel Mortuary opens doors in Valley's south end
The building was skillfully designed with the intention to invite mourners to celebrate the lives of deceased loved ones with professional funeral services before burial. Built within a year, the mortuary's grand opening ceremony was postponed to December due to the intense heat in July. Several members of the community’s...
Quiet weather for now before a another storm system moves in
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a quiet afternoon with average temperatures, today we tied our high with our average temperature for today's date. For the rest of tonight we will see partly cloudy skies, but thankfully weather conditions will continue to stay dry and calm. Chillier temperatures will...
Aggravated assault last Saturday in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of shots fired last Saturday night. YPD says there was a report of shots being fired in the area of South 11th Avenue and 14th Street on Saturday, December 3. According to YPD, multiple shots were...
Yuma Police unveil details about Mary A Otondo school threat involving a gun
The parent's child overheard one student telling another student about bringing a toy gun that shoots orbeez, but the student only heard the word "gun." The threat was not credible. The post Yuma Police unveil details about Mary A Otondo school threat involving a gun appeared first on KYMA.
Land advisory group brokers sale of industrial property in Holtville
101,665-square-foot facility on ±21.3 acres sold for $4.2M. Cushman & Wakefield announced Tuesday, Dec.6, in a press release that the firm had brokered the sale of a 21.3 acre industrial site in Holtville. Currently a cooler facility, the property consists of 101,665 square feet of industrial building improvements, comprising 57,310 square feet of cooler space, two shop buildings, and office space.
GUEST COLUMN/OP-ED: IID’s Four-way Deal Bad for Imperial Valley
Seems like most people are falling all over themselves celebrating the “historic” deal between the Imperial Irrigation District, Coachella Valley Water District, the U.S. Department of Interior (Bureau of Reclamation), and the California Natural Resources Agency that will supposedly bring up to a quarter-billion dollars to the Salton Sea for restoration projects.
Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced
A Yuma man, charged with sexual abuse after a runaway teen was found in his home, received his sentence in court yesterday. The post Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico
Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio. He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings. The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $30K Sold in Imperial County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $13 million. There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, at Jimmie’s Market in Winterhaven, in Imperial County. It is worth $30,540, the California Lottery announced.
