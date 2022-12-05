(2023 Point in Time Count)...It is held in January. Volunteers are still needed to help conduct the count. The volunteers count the Homeless in Imperial County. It is an opportunity to help and better understand the community and most vulnerable population. For information contact Jacob Bermudez at 760 337 78 25. Training sessions will be held at Desert Trails and at the El Centro City Hall, Volunteers must be 18 or older and they must attend training. The Countywide count is January 27. The Slab City Count will be on January 28. The Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council uses the results of the count to obtain funds to help alleviate homeless issues locally.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO