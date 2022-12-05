Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Related
Accused NYC murderer Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up precinct before surrender, prosecutors reveal
The career criminal accused in a multi-day crime spree that left two people dead in Brooklyn planned to shoot up a police precinct — before his pregnant girlfriend convinced him to turn himself in, prosecutors revealed Thursday. The disturbing revelations were made at Sundance Oliver’s arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court where the 28-year-old was ordered held without bail on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, attempted gang assault and attempted robbery. Oliver, accused of killing two people and injuring an elderly, wheelchair-bound man in a Monday shooting spree, made the “spontaneous” confession to an officer the day after the killings,...
fox5ny.com
3 teens charged with gang assault in connection to Queens double stabbing
NEW YORK - Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to a double stabbing that left a 20-year-old man dead and another wounded Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the teens, all males ages 13, 15 and 17, are charged with...
Driver accused of intentionally mowing down NYC woman charged with murder
The driver accused of “intentionally” mowing down a woman after a wild knife fight outside a Queens nightclub surrendered to cops this week, authorities said. Eddie Eason, 25, showed up at the 102nd Precinct station house with his lawyer Wednesday morning and was slapped with a murder charge for running over Tiara Graham, 31, on Sept. 24, cops said. Eason, of East New York, was driving a white sedan when he rammed into Graham at 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24, cops said. Police arrived to find Graham lying in the roadway with massive body...
Man, 25, arraigned on hate-crime charges in Staten Island BB-gun attack on father, son, 7
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prosecutors asked for bail but a 25-year-old suspect was released under supervision after his arrest in connection with the alleged BB-gun attack on a father and son leaving a kosher market in Meiers Corners. Jason Kish of Catherine Street in Port Richmond stood on crutches...
Shocking video shows car slam into truck, flip on Staten Island; driver, 55, charged
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Months after neighbors in West Brighton spoke to the Advance/SILive.com about what they described as an unusual number of car crashes on their street — another one happened. Surveillance footage captured just after midnight Sunday on Bement Avenue, near Whitewood Avenue, shows a sedan...
Teen busted after NYC woman dragged by her neck off subway bench in unprovoked attack
A teen surrendered to cops after he and four pals allegedly dragged a woman by the neck off a Brooklyn subway bench in an unprovoked attack this week, authorities said early Thursday. The 16-year-old, who was not identified because of his age, turned himself in at the 78th Precinct Wednesday night in connection to the Sunday morning assault on a 25-year-old woman at the Grand Army Plaza station, cops said. He was charged with strangulation, according to cops. Previous 1 of 2 Next The woman was sitting on the bench on the southbound No. 2 train platform around 12:45 a.m. when the crew approached her from behind, authorities said. The group surrounded the victim and dragged her by the neck off the bench without warning before fleeing, cops said. She was treated at the scene by EMS. The NYPD late Tuesday released surveillance photos showing the five suspects walking on the subway platform. The four others were still being sought Thursday. The arrested teen has no prior arrests, cops said.
Police investigating Staten Island afternoon carjacking; Searching for 3 suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating an alleged carjacking in New Brighton Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 12:54 p.m in the vicinity of Benziger Avenue and Daniel Low Terrace, according to an NYPD spokesperson. Police said three male individuals used physical force to remove a driver...
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
fox5ny.com
Teen shoplifter, Target employee fall down elevator shaft at Bronx store
NEW YORK - A Target employee and a teenager accused of shoplifting plunged down an elevator shaft at a Bronx store in a bizarre accident on Thursday morning. The FDNY responded to a call from the store at around 11:15 a.m. on Exterior St. in the Concourse section. One victim...
Driver critically injured in crash in Richmondtown on Staten Island
The driver was impaled by a fence and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
Mother shaken after learning teen son was threatened by alleged NYC killer: ‘He would have hurt him’
A Brooklyn mother was left shaken after learning her teen son was threatened by an accused double-murderer minutes before the 28-year-old ex-con’s alleged shooting spree on Monday. The frightened mom shared her horror in a Wednesday interview with The Post where she said her 14-year-old boy was walking to school just before 9 a.m. Monday when Sundance Oliver confronted the teen in Crown Heights and allegedly demanded his money. The mother said her son was so scared that his hand shook as he reached into his pocket and took out the only three dollars he had on him. Oliver then allegedly demanded...
NYC double murder suspect’s surrender came as surprise to cops, sources say
Suspected double-murderer Sundance Oliver calmly turned himself in at a Brooklyn stationhouse at the urging of his pregnant girlfriend — but the surrender came as a surprise to the officers inside, police sources said Wednesday. Dramatic footage obtained by The Post showed a throng of cops in tactical gear pounce on the wanted suspect — and subject of an overnight citywide manhunt — after he entered the 77th precinct in Crown Heights around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. “As he walked in he kind of had his hands in an upward position — and as soon as he walked in the cops recognized him,”...
fox5ny.com
Queens substitute teacher allegedly attacked student in school
NEW YORK - A 77-year-old substitute teacher is accused of attacking a student after a dispute between them at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say Vernon Jerom, an employee with the New York City Department of Education, placed his...
Woman set furniture ablaze at Staten Island business; lawyer notes past ‘struggles’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who admitted to starting a fire at a local furniture store will be residing upstate for a few years. Undine Walker, 46, of the 100 block of Gordon Street in Stapleton, carried out the arson almost exactly one year ago to the day, along the 600 block of Bay Street.
NYC man stabbed to death during fight sparked by request for a cigarette
A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Hell’s Kitchen during a fight that erupted when he stopped to ask a stranger for a cigarette, police said. The victim, identified as Carlos Rosario, was walking with his girlfriend in front of a parking garage on West 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted a group of three guys and requested a smoke. The question sparked an argument — that ended with one of the men knifing Rosario in the torso, according to cops. Rosario, of Brooklyn, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
fox5ny.com
Double stabbing leaves 20-year-old dead in Queens
NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and another was wounded, during a dispute with a group of individuals that escalated Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Lefferts Boulevard and...
NYC man arrested in wild baseball-bat attack caught on video
A Manhattan man was arrested Wednesday over a caught-on-video assault in which he allegedly pulled a baseball bat from his pants and hit a man in the back of the head on the street. Karim Azizi, 36, was charged with assault, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 29 attack at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street, cops said. Police sources have said the shocking crime was sparked by a previous verbal argument between the suspect and victim. Footage of the attack released by police Saturday showed the 47-year-old victim, who is homeless, getting smashed in the head and knocked to the sidewalk. The suspect appeared to first adjust the bat in his pants, with the handle covered by his sweatshirt, before walking up to the victim from behind. He can be seen taking a hard swing at the victim, who tumbled to the ground and rolled around in pain. The attacker then walked away, only to head back, yell and possibly stomp on the man on the ground. Previous 1 of 2 Next The victim was brought to the hospital following the attack and was in stable condition.
Daytime shooting on commercial Staten Island block resolved in courts with plea agreement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man with a history of gun-related arrests in his neighborhood will serve prison time for the most recent incident. Elyjia Travis, of the 100 block of Gordon Street in the Stapleton Houses, pleaded guilty in October to criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a March 13 shooting, just blocks from his residence. In exchange, he was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 1 1/2 to 3 years incarceration, with a full order of protection filed on behalf of the victim.
Man found dead in Manhattan subway station with torso cuts: NYPD
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. […]
Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0