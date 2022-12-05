ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

New York Post

Accused NYC murderer Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up precinct before surrender, prosecutors reveal

The career criminal accused in a multi-day crime spree that left two people dead in Brooklyn planned to shoot up a police precinct — before his pregnant girlfriend convinced him to turn himself in, prosecutors revealed Thursday. The disturbing revelations were made at Sundance Oliver’s arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court where the 28-year-old was ordered held without bail on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, attempted gang assault and attempted robbery. Oliver, accused of killing two people and injuring an elderly, wheelchair-bound man in a Monday shooting spree, made the “spontaneous” confession to an officer the day after the killings,...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Driver accused of intentionally mowing down NYC woman charged with murder

The driver accused of “intentionally” mowing down a woman after a wild knife fight outside a Queens nightclub surrendered to cops this week, authorities said.  Eddie Eason, 25, showed up at the 102nd Precinct station house with his lawyer Wednesday morning and was slapped with a murder charge for running over Tiara Graham, 31, on Sept. 24, cops said.  Eason, of East New York, was driving a white sedan when he rammed into Graham at 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24, cops said.  Police arrived to find Graham lying in the roadway with massive body...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Teen busted after NYC woman dragged by her neck off subway bench in unprovoked attack

A teen surrendered to cops after he and four pals allegedly dragged a woman by the neck off a Brooklyn subway bench in an unprovoked attack this week, authorities said early Thursday.  The 16-year-old, who was not identified because of his age, turned himself in at the 78th Precinct Wednesday night in connection to the Sunday morning assault on a 25-year-old woman at the Grand Army Plaza station, cops said.  He was charged with strangulation, according to cops. Previous 1 of 2 Next The woman was sitting on the bench on the southbound No. 2 train platform around 12:45 a.m. when the crew approached her from behind, authorities said.  The group surrounded the victim and dragged her by the neck off the bench without warning before fleeing, cops said. She was treated at the scene by EMS.  The NYPD late Tuesday released surveillance photos showing the five suspects walking on the subway platform. The four others were still being sought Thursday. The arrested teen has no prior arrests, cops said. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Mother shaken after learning teen son was threatened by alleged NYC killer: ‘He would have hurt him’

A Brooklyn mother was left shaken after learning her teen son was threatened by an accused double-murderer minutes before the 28-year-old ex-con’s alleged shooting spree on Monday. The frightened mom shared her horror in a Wednesday interview with The Post where she said her 14-year-old boy was walking to school just before 9 a.m. Monday when Sundance Oliver confronted the teen in Crown Heights and allegedly demanded his money. The mother said her son was so scared that his hand shook as he reached into his pocket and took out the only three dollars he had on him. Oliver then allegedly demanded...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC double murder suspect’s surrender came as surprise to cops, sources say

Suspected double-murderer Sundance Oliver calmly turned himself in at a Brooklyn stationhouse at the urging of his pregnant girlfriend — but the surrender came as a surprise to the officers inside, police sources said Wednesday. Dramatic footage obtained by The Post showed a throng of cops in tactical gear pounce on the wanted suspect — and subject of an overnight citywide manhunt — after he entered the 77th precinct in Crown Heights around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. “As he walked in he kind of had his hands in an upward position — and as soon as he walked in the cops recognized him,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Queens substitute teacher allegedly attacked student in school

NEW YORK - A 77-year-old substitute teacher is accused of attacking a student after a dispute between them at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say Vernon Jerom, an employee with the New York City Department of Education, placed his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man stabbed to death during fight sparked by request for a cigarette

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Hell’s Kitchen during a fight that erupted when he stopped to ask a stranger for a cigarette, police said. The victim, identified as Carlos Rosario, was walking with his girlfriend in front of a parking garage on West 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted a group of three guys and requested a smoke. The question sparked an argument — that ended with one of the men knifing Rosario in the torso, according to cops. Rosario, of Brooklyn, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.  No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Double stabbing leaves 20-year-old dead in Queens

NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and another was wounded, during a dispute with a group of individuals that escalated Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Lefferts Boulevard and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man arrested in wild baseball-bat attack caught on video

A Manhattan man was arrested Wednesday over a caught-on-video assault in which he allegedly pulled a baseball bat from his pants and hit a man in the back of the head on the street. Karim Azizi, 36, was charged with assault, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 29 attack at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street, cops said. Police sources have said the shocking crime was sparked by a previous verbal argument between the suspect and victim. Footage of the attack released by police Saturday showed the 47-year-old victim, who is homeless, getting smashed in the head and knocked to the sidewalk. The suspect appeared to first adjust the bat in his pants, with the handle covered by his sweatshirt, before walking up to the victim from behind. He can be seen taking a hard swing at the victim, who tumbled to the ground and rolled around in pain. The attacker then walked away, only to head back, yell and possibly stomp on the man on the ground. Previous 1 of 2 Next The victim was brought to the hospital following the attack and was in stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Daytime shooting on commercial Staten Island block resolved in courts with plea agreement

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man with a history of gun-related arrests in his neighborhood will serve prison time for the most recent incident. Elyjia Travis, of the 100 block of Gordon Street in the Stapleton Houses, pleaded guilty in October to criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a March 13 shooting, just blocks from his residence. In exchange, he was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 1 1/2 to 3 years incarceration, with a full order of protection filed on behalf of the victim.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man found dead in Manhattan subway station with torso cuts: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects

BROOKLYN, NY

