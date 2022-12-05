ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral High School student arrested for writing school threat on bathroom stall

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4aPB_0jY74nLi00
Lee County Sheriff's Office

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral High School student was arrested for a school threat written on a bathroom stall.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), Madison Trumpy, 19, wrote, “I have a gun in my bookbag, and I am going to kill all of you! You better run!” in one of the girl’s restrooms.

School administration reviewed surveillance footage from near the restroom and identified Trumpy, according to the report. Another student also saw Trumpy write the message, CCPD said.

Investigators were able to match the writing on the stall with Trumpy’s, according to the report.

According to CCPD, she later admitted to writing the threat. The report said she took a photo of the threat and reported it to a counselor out of guilt.

CCPD said Trumpy also admitted to writing a bomb threat on Aug. 17 in the girl’s restroom at the high school.

Trumpy was taken to Lee County Jail and charged with written or electronic threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

2 men arrested after narcotics investigation in Lee County

Two men were arrested after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were caught trafficking kilos of cocaine. “Last month, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the U.S. postal inspector of suspicious packages coming in from Puerto Rico to Lee County,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child

A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking, and ripping children off the ground that she...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 teenagers accused of Cape Coral vehicle burglaries

Two teenagers were arrested Monday night after Cape Coral police say they were found burglarizing vehicles. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers responded to a call near the 3000 block of Northwest 5th Place around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious person. Two suspects were described as dressed in dark clothing and riding bicycles.
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Man arrested for squatting in condemned Naples home

NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after police found him squatting in an Olde Naples beachfront home. Alexander Rowland, 27, broke into the condemned home and stayed there without the owner’s consent, according to the Naples Police Department (NPD). Rowland, who is a Pennsylvania resident, was spotted...
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Threats leads to lockdowns at multiple Fort Myer High Schools

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — North Fort Myers High School was placed under a lockdown after a threat was directed towards the school. A representative from the School District of Lee County confirmed to NBC2 that the threat was deemed a hoax. A similar threat was also made at...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect caught on camera trying to steal from Home Depot at the Forum

Fort Myers police are looking for a suspect seen in security images trying to steal from the Home Depot store at the Forum. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man wearing a peach-colored shirt with yellow letters spelling “HOLLISTER LONGBOARDS,” gray shorts, a white hat and glasses entered the store at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers Uber driver accused of raping woman after taking her home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Deputies said Uber driver Felix Torres dropped off his passenger at Ashlar Apartments, then raped her. Early Sunday morning, cameras around the apartment community caught the moments before the attack. It is what helped detectives track Torres, 37, down. The victim was blurred for her privacy. In the video, you can see a man pulling a mask over his head while he follows her.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County giving free transportation to SNAP event in North Fort Myers

Lee County and the School District of Lee County are working together to provide free public transportation to the state’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) event happening Friday through Sunday at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers. Those who want to ride a bus can visit...
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy