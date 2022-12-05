ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Medical Student Completing Clinical Training In Effingham Through Rural Student Physician Program

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Effingham Radio

Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham Welcomes Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, to Its Outreach Team

Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants is pleased to welcome Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, clinical cardiac electrophysiology, to Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham (503 N. Maple St., Effingham) as an outreach physician. In addition to Dr. Kulandhaisamy, Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham has a full-time team that includes General Cardiologist Masoor Kamalesh, MD, FACP,...
EFFINGHAM, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

VA Syringe Services Program Attacks Stigma; Helps Veterans Get to Other Services

A program now available at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Danville is also available around the state; at VA Illiana Health Care out patient centers in Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Mattoon, and Decatur. It’s called a Syringe Services Program. And as VA Clinical Pharmacist Dr. Beth Dinges recently explained to...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

HEALS program closes due to lack of funding

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems) program from the Child 1st Center is no longer accepting referrals effective immediately. While the Child 1st Center will continue to serve the community, HEALS was not able to secure the funding needed to sustain the program beyond December 30.
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham Driver Services Facility Relocating To Larger Facility Location, Upgrading To CDL Facility

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that the Effingham Driver Services facility located at 444 S. Willow St. will be relocating to 1901 S. Fourth St., Suite 2. The new facility – which will also serve as a CDL facility – is approximately 3,040 square feet, which is about 1,264 square feet larger than the current facility. The last day of service at the current facility will be at the end of business on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and services will begin at the new location on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Closing on the 13th will provide the time needed to ensure the equipment, computers and phone lines are in working order on Dec. 21.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham High School Student Wins November Top Shop Award

Armando Estrada from Effingham HS is the Nov 22 Top Shop winner for skill performed in trade studies. He is pictured receiving a certificate of appreciation from Kevin Rinker of Waldhoff Repair our sponsor. Tim Waldhoff and crew encourage all area students to aim high in their classroom work to...
nprillinois.org

Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise

It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
LINCOLN, IL
Effingham Radio

Senator Plummer Helps High School Students to Try Their Hand at Legislating

Students Meet and Debate Ideas for New legislation. 80 students from across the 54th Senate District converged on Vandalia this week to learn more about government, public service, and the process of passing legislation. The event was part of State Senator Jason Plummer’s (R-Edwardsville) Youth Advisory Council (YAC) program.
VANDALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College Board of Trustees to Meet Monday

The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday, December 12th at 6:00pm. 1. Approval of Minutes of November 14, 2022, Regular Meeting. 2. Approval of Minutes of November 14, 2022, Closed Session. 3. Approval of Agenda of December 12, 2022, Board of Trustees Meeting. 4....
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

Rotarians Discuss Vocation At December 7th Meeting

Effingham Noon Rotarians were asked “how long has it been since you thought about your soul?” at their meeting December 7. The questioner was Joe Emmerich, President of John Boos and Company, but also a Deacon at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Emmerich shared that all through his life, he wondered about his vocation. He said he finally understood that work as a deacon was the answer.
EFFINGHAM, IL
25newsnow.com

Drug shortages impact local pharmacy

PEORIA (25 News Now) - More people are sick when it gets cold, but getting treatment needed, especially for kids, is not so easy to come by when it comes to finding a variety of meds from pain relievers to controlled substances. The shortages have already impacted Alwan Pharmacy and...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington planners back upscale housing plan in southeast Bloomington

Bloomington’s planning commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a new multifamily housing development in southeast Bloomington. Residences at The Links subdivision would be located next to The Links at Ireland Grove golf course off Ballybunion Road and Tullamore Avenue. The commission endorsed rezoning a largely vacant 20-acre property in order to construct 292 upscale housing units, as well as access to nearby roads.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19

Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
CANTON, IL
Effingham Radio

South Central FFA Participates In Greenhand Quiz Bowl

On November 10th, six South Central FFA members participated in the Section 19 Greenhand Quiz Bowl held at Shelbyville High School, in Shelbyville, Illinois. This competition allows “Greenhands” (first year FFA members) to expand their knowledge on the National FFA Organization, and put the knowledge to use in a competition against other FFA chapters around the section. This competition also allowed the new members to build friendships with other new FFA members from around the section.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Effingham and Clay County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham City Plan Commission to Meet Tuesday

Plan Commission Meeting Minutes (November 8, 2022) Probst Properties, LLC (Sperry Auto Sales) – 11115 E State Highway 33. The meeting is set to take place in the Effingham City Council Chambers.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Janey Ellen Summers, 71

Janey Ellen Summers, 71, of Beecher City, Illinois, passed peacefully with her family by her side at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in HSHS St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, Illinois. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, in the Beecher City Church...
BEECHER CITY, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria zoning commission questions proposal for senior housing complex along MacArthur Highway

The Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission will wait until next year to act on a proposed four-story, 60-unit senior housing complex on Peoria's near South Side. The commission deferred to January a vote on a special use for the property at McBean and MacArthur, across the street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. It's one of two affordable housing proposals in the "very preliminary stages" of planning by the Peoria Opportunities Foundation and Pivotal Housing Partners.
PEORIA, IL

