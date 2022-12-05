Medical Student Completing Clinical Training In Effingham Through Rural Student Physician Program

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Effingham Radio
Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham Welcomes Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, to Its Outreach Team
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants is pleased to welcome Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, clinical cardiac electrophysiology, to Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham (503 N. Maple St., Effingham) as an outreach physician. In addition to Dr. Kulandhaisamy, Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham has a full-time team that includes General Cardiologist Masoor Kamalesh, MD, FACP,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
VA Syringe Services Program Attacks Stigma; Helps Veterans Get to Other Services
A program now available at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Danville is also available around the state; at VA Illiana Health Care out patient centers in Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Mattoon, and Decatur. It’s called a Syringe Services Program. And as VA Clinical Pharmacist Dr. Beth Dinges recently explained to...
WAND TV
HEALS program closes due to lack of funding
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems) program from the Child 1st Center is no longer accepting referrals effective immediately. While the Child 1st Center will continue to serve the community, HEALS was not able to secure the funding needed to sustain the program beyond December 30.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Driver Services Facility Relocating To Larger Facility Location, Upgrading To CDL Facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that the Effingham Driver Services facility located at 444 S. Willow St. will be relocating to 1901 S. Fourth St., Suite 2. The new facility – which will also serve as a CDL facility – is approximately 3,040 square feet, which is about 1,264 square feet larger than the current facility. The last day of service at the current facility will be at the end of business on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and services will begin at the new location on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Closing on the 13th will provide the time needed to ensure the equipment, computers and phone lines are in working order on Dec. 21.
Effingham Radio
Effingham High School Student Wins November Top Shop Award
Armando Estrada from Effingham HS is the Nov 22 Top Shop winner for skill performed in trade studies. He is pictured receiving a certificate of appreciation from Kevin Rinker of Waldhoff Repair our sponsor. Tim Waldhoff and crew encourage all area students to aim high in their classroom work to...
nprillinois.org
Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise
It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
Effingham Radio
Senator Plummer Helps High School Students to Try Their Hand at Legislating
Students Meet and Debate Ideas for New legislation. 80 students from across the 54th Senate District converged on Vandalia this week to learn more about government, public service, and the process of passing legislation. The event was part of State Senator Jason Plummer’s (R-Edwardsville) Youth Advisory Council (YAC) program.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Board of Trustees to Meet Monday
The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday, December 12th at 6:00pm. 1. Approval of Minutes of November 14, 2022, Regular Meeting. 2. Approval of Minutes of November 14, 2022, Closed Session. 3. Approval of Agenda of December 12, 2022, Board of Trustees Meeting. 4....
Effingham Radio
Rotarians Discuss Vocation At December 7th Meeting
Effingham Noon Rotarians were asked “how long has it been since you thought about your soul?” at their meeting December 7. The questioner was Joe Emmerich, President of John Boos and Company, but also a Deacon at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Emmerich shared that all through his life, he wondered about his vocation. He said he finally understood that work as a deacon was the answer.
25newsnow.com
Drug shortages impact local pharmacy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - More people are sick when it gets cold, but getting treatment needed, especially for kids, is not so easy to come by when it comes to finding a variety of meds from pain relievers to controlled substances. The shortages have already impacted Alwan Pharmacy and...
wglt.org
Bloomington planners back upscale housing plan in southeast Bloomington
Bloomington’s planning commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a new multifamily housing development in southeast Bloomington. Residences at The Links subdivision would be located next to The Links at Ireland Grove golf course off Ballybunion Road and Tullamore Avenue. The commission endorsed rezoning a largely vacant 20-acre property in order to construct 292 upscale housing units, as well as access to nearby roads.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
Effingham Radio
South Central FFA Participates In Greenhand Quiz Bowl
On November 10th, six South Central FFA members participated in the Section 19 Greenhand Quiz Bowl held at Shelbyville High School, in Shelbyville, Illinois. This competition allows “Greenhands” (first year FFA members) to expand their knowledge on the National FFA Organization, and put the knowledge to use in a competition against other FFA chapters around the section. This competition also allowed the new members to build friendships with other new FFA members from around the section.
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Effingham and Clay County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Effingham Radio
Effingham City Plan Commission to Meet Tuesday
Plan Commission Meeting Minutes (November 8, 2022) Probst Properties, LLC (Sperry Auto Sales) – 11115 E State Highway 33. The meeting is set to take place in the Effingham City Council Chambers.
Effingham Radio
Janey Ellen Summers, 71
Janey Ellen Summers, 71, of Beecher City, Illinois, passed peacefully with her family by her side at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in HSHS St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, Illinois. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, in the Beecher City Church...
wcbu.org
Peoria zoning commission questions proposal for senior housing complex along MacArthur Highway
The Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission will wait until next year to act on a proposed four-story, 60-unit senior housing complex on Peoria's near South Side. The commission deferred to January a vote on a special use for the property at McBean and MacArthur, across the street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. It's one of two affordable housing proposals in the "very preliminary stages" of planning by the Peoria Opportunities Foundation and Pivotal Housing Partners.
Comments / 0