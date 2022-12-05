ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Marshals arrest 14-year-old wanted for homicide

By AJ Smith
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNwmY_0jY74Te400

According to authorities, on Nov. 19, 18-year-old Lawrence McKissic was murdered after being shot in the head following an argument that allegedly broke out between McKissic and a 14-year-old male at a drive-thru convenience store near the 10300 block of St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

It is alleged that the 14-year-old male also stole McKissic's firearm before fleeing the scene.

Monday morning, members of the Cleveland Nothern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) located and arrested the 14-year-old male in an apartment near the 400 block of Richmond Park Drive in Richmond Heights, said officials.

“Outstanding investigative work by the Cleveland Division of Police lead to the quick identification of this homicide suspect. The arrest of this suspect comes just weeks after the initial incident, “ said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man arrested after police pursuit in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 42-year-old Cleveland man was taken into custody after "recklessly" driving a motorized bicycle inside Crocker Park, leading to a chase with police officers. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Child kidnapped in Cleveland carjacking, police body camera shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hundred car thefts happen in Cleveland every year. 19 Investigates is taking you inside how dangerous these crimes can be. A child was caught in the middle of a violent car theft this past summer. Public records from the city show how everything unfolded. That...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘It’s killing our babies’: 12-year-old from Richmond Heights dies attempting TikTok challenge, family says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 12-year-old boy from Richmond Heights died Tuesday after trying a dangerous game from social media that has gone viral, his family says. Tristan Casson died attempting the “blackout challenge” on TikTok, one of the world’s most popular apps, the boy’s mother, Taylor Davis said. As part of it, participants are challenged to hold their breath or asphyxiate themselves until they pass out.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid police: Can you ID this home break in suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the suspect of a home break in that took place on Nov. 23. Police said around 2:30 p.m., a resident came home from work to find his house on Williams Avenue had been broken into, with clothing and electronics stolen. Their...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting outside recreation center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Bedford man was murdered outside a Cleveland recreation center Tuesday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Earle Turner Recreation Center in the 11000 block of Miles Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood. The victim has...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy