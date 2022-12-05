Marshals arrest 14-year-old wanted for homicide

According to authorities, on Nov. 19, 18-year-old Lawrence McKissic was murdered after being shot in the head following an argument that allegedly broke out between McKissic and a 14-year-old male at a drive-thru convenience store near the 10300 block of St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

It is alleged that the 14-year-old male also stole McKissic's firearm before fleeing the scene.

Monday morning, members of the Cleveland Nothern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) located and arrested the 14-year-old male in an apartment near the 400 block of Richmond Park Drive in Richmond Heights, said officials.

“Outstanding investigative work by the Cleveland Division of Police lead to the quick identification of this homicide suspect. The arrest of this suspect comes just weeks after the initial incident, “ said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

