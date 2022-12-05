ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, ME

Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?

There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State. From making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is; are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
colbyecho.news

Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches

On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
30 Things Maine Drivers Do That Makes Everyone Hate Us

There is no denying it, people tend to always piss us off on the road. There is at least one person that does something that really just gets on your nerves. It could be as simple as someone not using a blinker (turn signal) when taking a turn or not using them when they are entering or exiting a rotary.
Maine Residents Could See A $450 Relief Check

Even though we have seen the price of gas come down a little, energy prices overall continue to be outrageous. On top of that, the price of nearly everything is much higher than it was before the start of the pandemic. There is no doubt that nearly everyone in the country is feeling the effects of the massive inflation in some way.
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
12 Central Maine Roads You Want To Avoid During A Snowstorm

For the most part, we have had a very mild fall, but don't be fooled, we will see piles and snow and sheets of ice before too long. One of the worst parts about Maine, and the rest of New England, during the winter is having to travel during our winter storms. Sure, the pandemic has taught us all how to work remotely when we need to... But, sometimes, you still need to get to the office, the store, or wherever.
Rebates to help keep Maine homes warm, energy efficient

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine offers government-funded rebates to make your home more energy efficient and reduce emissions that cause global warming. The rebates are managed by Efficiency Maine Trust. They offer discounts to install insulation, heat pumps and hot water heaters with heat pumps. "All the things we rebate...
Message to Mainers: Internet for All

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Although it was a cloudy day in Waterville, an announcement made in one building promised to light the way to the future. A future where all Mainers have access to the internet. That was the big announcement to kick off the 2022 Maine Broadband Summit. Governor...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
Will Weather Ruin Maine’s Super Rare Chance to See the Moon Eclipse Mars?

We just had that awesome lunar eclipse a while back. Several weeks ago, we actually had Mother Nature cooperating with us and actually gave us a solid glimpse of the lunar eclipse. More often than not, the weather ends up playing way more of a role than we'd like when it comes to viewing these heavenly happenings. Got an awesome sight to see? Not in Maine, hahaha!
Bad Virus Season: Some Maine Schools Closing Temporarily To Clean

If you've thought to yourself, "It seems like absolutely everyone around me is sick right now!" you're not far off. With a marked increase in the number of folks masking up again, and a shortage of certain antibiotics used to treat some of the more prevalent respiratory infections, the ripple effect of so much illness floating around can be seen daily in local businesses and institutions.
$900 Relief Check Will Be Sent To Eligible Families In Maine; Gov. Janet Mills Says

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced recently that she has been trying to find an agreement with the local lawmakers that will give each eligible families to get up to $900. Many residents in Maine continue to struggle and meet their daily needs due to the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities. Recently, Main Gov. Janet Mills proposed that an amount of $450 should be given to each eligible individual resident while $900 for each qualified family.
Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and legislative negotiators have agreed upon a $474 million winter heating relief program that would provide $900 checks to most families, she announced Tuesday. The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature on Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to an...
Community searching for missing teddy bear

WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
