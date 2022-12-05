ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Songs of the season by the St. Louis Children’s Choirs

ST. LOUIS – Music is so good for the mind, especially for children. We have a wonderful resource right in the area that makes music thrilling and actually fun for kids. It’s the St. Louis Children’s Choirs. They have all types of programs for every age, and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of Missouri campuses

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of federal law, it's not allowed in places like universities and colleges. Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of …. Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Infused with fun and love – learn to make infused cocktails with Pretty Together

ST. LOUIS – Some of us have food dehydrators, but have yet to break them out of their boxes. However, on Wednesday, that may change. Liz Sloan and Jen Richmond were here with a great gift idea -infused cocktails. You take dried fruit and some spices, and they explained the rest of the process. It’s a crafty and personal gift to give to your loved ones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
How to avoid online shopping scams relating to pets

Pets, especially cute puppies, can tug at your heartstrings - and scammers know this. How to avoid online shopping scams relating to pets. Pets, especially cute puppies, can tug at your heartstrings - and scammers know this. Car thieves striking more in the daytime, causing …. There is a frightening...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Doing more by doing less – it’s The Minimum Method

ST. LOUIS – Celebrity fitness and wellness expert, Joey Thurman, stopped by with anything but a to-do list. In fact, he wants you to tear up that long list of workouts and spreadsheets. It’s time to take a step back and actually do less, but do it effectively.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Heroic Adventures has 24 days of Christmas sales

There’s nothing quite like a new comic book – the vibrancy, the artistic value, and the great storyline. There’s nothing quite like a new comic book – the vibrancy, the artistic value, and the great storyline. Ty hawkins interviews Michael Yo. Money Saver: Check out this...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Help out Santa this year by adopting a family

Thousands of letters are being mailed from children like Laiken, Willa, and Josh. Thousands of letters are being mailed from children like Laiken, Willa, and Josh. Money Saver: Check out this one-day sale from Macy’s …. It's the one-day sale going on right now at Macy's Online. Money Saver:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pine View Medical Clinic offers non-invasive solution to E.D.

ST. LOUIS – When it comes to treating erectile dysfunction, pills have some drawbacks. Let this fall be the season where you can put your E.D. problem to bed. Pine View Medical Clinic has a non-invasive procedure. It’s needle and surgery-free and has little to no downtime. Stop procrastinating, if E.D. is constantly on your mind, why not make an appointment at Pine View Medical Clinic?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Travel in style with Hampton by Hilton

ST. LOUIS – Traveling does not have to be grueling because you can always stay at a Hampton by Hilton. The beds are comfy, and wait until you see the breakfasts offered to all guests. It’s like your mom is following you on vacation or business. Start your day well rested and well-fed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Missouri Dec. 8

One month ago, Missourians voted "yes" on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Missouri …. One month ago, Missourians voted "yes" on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. As weather gets chillier, St. Louis organization …. The wintertime can be challenging...
MISSOURI STATE
Enrollment is happening now at St. Louis Language Immersion School

It’s worth looking into this school because it teaches love for self and others and the benefit of learning another language. The school is open for enrollment right now. Enrollment is happening now at St. Louis Language …. It’s worth looking into this school because it teaches love for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Weeknights are for family fun at South County Shopping Center

ST. LOUIS – Prepare the kids because Friday eve (Thursdays) might as well be Friday. This Thursday, December 8, the kids can meet their favorite characters at South County Shopping Center on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Grab a bite to eat, do a little shopping and snap some pics with Mario, Poppy, Rudolph, and Frosty. Start the weekend early.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tim's Travels: Afforable Christmas from Mission St. Louis

Every child deserves a gift for Christmas. Tim’s Travels: Afforable Christmas from Mission St. …. Every child deserves a gift for Christmas. Get rid of wrinkles and puffiness with Tint & Tighten …. Tint & Tighten is a tinted cream that replaces tinted moisturizers and foundations. Spire looks to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Group leaders of American Aldermanic Caucus discuss gun violence

They see gun violence as a public health issue that needs to be addressed right away. Group leaders of American Aldermanic Caucus discuss …. They see gun violence as a public health issue that needs to be addressed right away. Ty hawkins interviews Michael Yo. Money Saver: Check out this...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tim's Travels: Kirkwood Farmers' Market

Police look for driver who struck 2-year-old in crash. St. Louis County police continued to look for the driver who hit a 2-year-old and simply drove off, leaving the child on the road. Who is Missouri’s new attorney general, what are …. Missouri's new attorney general will officially take...
KIRKWOOD, MO
Tuesday Forecast

Deadly crash in north St. Louis, suspect vehicle …. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. Enrollment is happening now at St. Louis Language …. It’s worth looking into this school because it teaches love for self and others and the benefit of learning another...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

