FOX2now.com
Songs of the season by the St. Louis Children’s Choirs
ST. LOUIS – Music is so good for the mind, especially for children. We have a wonderful resource right in the area that makes music thrilling and actually fun for kids. It’s the St. Louis Children’s Choirs. They have all types of programs for every age, and...
FOX2now.com
Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of Missouri campuses
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of federal law, it's not allowed in places like universities and colleges. Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of …. Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of...
FOX2now.com
Infused with fun and love – learn to make infused cocktails with Pretty Together
ST. LOUIS – Some of us have food dehydrators, but have yet to break them out of their boxes. However, on Wednesday, that may change. Liz Sloan and Jen Richmond were here with a great gift idea -infused cocktails. You take dried fruit and some spices, and they explained the rest of the process. It’s a crafty and personal gift to give to your loved ones.
FOX2now.com
How to avoid online shopping scams relating to pets
Pets, especially cute puppies, can tug at your heartstrings - and scammers know this. How to avoid online shopping scams relating to pets. Pets, especially cute puppies, can tug at your heartstrings - and scammers know this. Car thieves striking more in the daytime, causing …. There is a frightening...
FOX2now.com
Doing more by doing less – it’s The Minimum Method
ST. LOUIS – Celebrity fitness and wellness expert, Joey Thurman, stopped by with anything but a to-do list. In fact, he wants you to tear up that long list of workouts and spreadsheets. It’s time to take a step back and actually do less, but do it effectively.
FOX2now.com
A delight or a dud? We review Spoiler Alert and Pinocchio
ST. LOUIS – Lots of stars in both the ‘Spoiler Alert and Pinocchio.’. See the review coming from Kathy Kaiser. What she did she say about both flicks? See what you think, should you skip it or stream it?
FOX2now.com
Heroic Adventures has 24 days of Christmas sales
There’s nothing quite like a new comic book – the vibrancy, the artistic value, and the great storyline. There’s nothing quite like a new comic book – the vibrancy, the artistic value, and the great storyline. Ty hawkins interviews Michael Yo. Money Saver: Check out this...
FOX2now.com
Help out Santa this year by adopting a family
Thousands of letters are being mailed from children like Laiken, Willa, and Josh. Thousands of letters are being mailed from children like Laiken, Willa, and Josh. Money Saver: Check out this one-day sale from Macy’s …. It's the one-day sale going on right now at Macy's Online. Money Saver:...
FOX2now.com
Pine View Medical Clinic offers non-invasive solution to E.D.
ST. LOUIS – When it comes to treating erectile dysfunction, pills have some drawbacks. Let this fall be the season where you can put your E.D. problem to bed. Pine View Medical Clinic has a non-invasive procedure. It’s needle and surgery-free and has little to no downtime. Stop procrastinating, if E.D. is constantly on your mind, why not make an appointment at Pine View Medical Clinic?
FOX2now.com
Travel in style with Hampton by Hilton
ST. LOUIS – Traveling does not have to be grueling because you can always stay at a Hampton by Hilton. The beds are comfy, and wait until you see the breakfasts offered to all guests. It’s like your mom is following you on vacation or business. Start your day well rested and well-fed.
FOX2now.com
Mama's Pride Performance taking place at The Pageant this weekend
Two concerts this weekend at The Pageant - 50 years in the making. It's the genius behind Mama's Pride, St. Louis' homegrown rock band founded in 1972. Mama’s Pride Performance taking place at The Pageant …. Two concerts this weekend at The Pageant - 50 years in the making....
FOX2now.com
Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Missouri Dec. 8
One month ago, Missourians voted "yes" on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Missouri …. One month ago, Missourians voted "yes" on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. As weather gets chillier, St. Louis organization …. The wintertime can be challenging...
FOX2now.com
Enrollment is happening now at St. Louis Language Immersion School
It’s worth looking into this school because it teaches love for self and others and the benefit of learning another language. The school is open for enrollment right now. Enrollment is happening now at St. Louis Language …. It’s worth looking into this school because it teaches love for...
FOX2now.com
Weeknights are for family fun at South County Shopping Center
ST. LOUIS – Prepare the kids because Friday eve (Thursdays) might as well be Friday. This Thursday, December 8, the kids can meet their favorite characters at South County Shopping Center on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Grab a bite to eat, do a little shopping and snap some pics with Mario, Poppy, Rudolph, and Frosty. Start the weekend early.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Afforable Christmas from Mission St. Louis
Every child deserves a gift for Christmas. Tim’s Travels: Afforable Christmas from Mission St. …. Every child deserves a gift for Christmas. Get rid of wrinkles and puffiness with Tint & Tighten …. Tint & Tighten is a tinted cream that replaces tinted moisturizers and foundations. Spire looks to...
FOX2now.com
Money Saver: Check out these holiday bargains from Nordstrom Rack online
If you're trying to get some bargains for people on your holiday list, check out this deal from Nordstrom Rack Online. Money Saver: Check out these holiday bargains from …. If you're trying to get some bargains for people on your holiday list, check out this deal from Nordstrom Rack Online.
FOX2now.com
Group leaders of American Aldermanic Caucus discuss gun violence
They see gun violence as a public health issue that needs to be addressed right away. Group leaders of American Aldermanic Caucus discuss …. They see gun violence as a public health issue that needs to be addressed right away. Ty hawkins interviews Michael Yo. Money Saver: Check out this...
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Kirkwood Farmers' Market
Police look for driver who struck 2-year-old in crash. St. Louis County police continued to look for the driver who hit a 2-year-old and simply drove off, leaving the child on the road. Who is Missouri’s new attorney general, what are …. Missouri's new attorney general will officially take...
FOX2now.com
Tuesday Forecast
Deadly crash in north St. Louis, suspect vehicle …. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. Enrollment is happening now at St. Louis Language …. It’s worth looking into this school because it teaches love for self and others and the benefit of learning another...
FOX2now.com
Blair's Social Second: Do you believe legal marijuana will encourage more Missourians to use it who did not before?
Do you believe legal marijuana will encourage more Missourians to use it who did not before?. Blair’s Social Second: Do you believe legal marijuana …. Do you believe legal marijuana will encourage more Missourians to use it who did not before?. Get rid of wrinkles and puffiness with Tint...
