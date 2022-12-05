Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
milfordmirror.com
Milford SantaCon to help get toys for pediatric hospital patients
MILFORD — SantaCon is returning for the holidays — with the Yale New Haven Hospital Toy Closet to enjoy the benefits. Now in its third year, Milford SantaCon will be Dec. 17, starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. Last year, organizer Julien Debelle Duplan said about 300 people attended the event. This year the hope is that participation will spike thanks to the lifting of pandemic protocols.
momcollective.com
An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place
This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
milfordmirror.com
Art Town: Sue Brown Gordon -- the Queen of Art Festivals
Sue Brown Gordon is a familiar face when it comes to art festivals in the area, including the Westport Fine Arts Festival. We recently spoke with her about how she's able to be so involved in them and why. Where did you grow up and go to school?. I grew...
‘Ole Red’ is Back Spreading Holiday Cheer in New Milford
I think, if I had the ways and means, I would do what this guy is doing, wrap my vintage red pickup with holiday lights and music and drive around town spreading cheer like some sort of Christmas time Johnny Appleseed. It was on Facebook, like all things it seems...
Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
NBC Connecticut
Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown
People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
westportjournal.com
Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d
WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
NBC Connecticut
Berlin Family Gets One-of-a-Kind Present During Santa's Express
Every year, Santa's Express makes its way through the Kensington section of Berlin to deliver presents and smiles to families. One family got more than they asked for this year, and a surprise of a lifetime. On Saturday, Kensington Fire Rescue was out delivering presents. While making stops to homes...
'It's Been Difficult': Wallingford Pizzeria Closes After More Than A Decade In Business
The owners of a Connecticut pizzeria have made the tough decision to close their business after more than a decade. Minervini's Pizzeria in the New Haven County town of Wallingford has officially closed, the owners announced in a message to customers on Friday, Dec. 2. "As most of you must...
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Make a plan, take walk, etc. A guide to surviving the holidays
I know someone who wishes she could sleep from November until Jan. 2. Why? The holidays are a sad time for her. She misses her family members who have passed away and can’t always get together with her kids. She feels left out and depleted. Some of us who have fewer social connections may not have people to celebrate with, making the holidays a sadder, quieter time despite the sparkle and merriment all around us. If the holidays are not necessarily sad for you, I seldom meet someone who doesn’t feel the stress of preparation, expectations, costs or a jampacked schedule. Even gathering with friends and family can feel like a mixed blessing; old frictions surface and don’t even consider sharing your latest political opinion.
Eyewitness News
Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar. Updated: 6 hours ago. A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy.
NECN
Bear Takes Up Shelter In Hole in Tree in Conn. Neighborhood
A bear has made itself right at home inside a hole in a tree not far from the center of West Hartford and it does not seem to want to leave. Martha Guidry, of West Hartford, said the bear has been in the tree for about six weeks. “Every once...
milfordmirror.com
Fred Camillo (opinion): A review of the facts about Greenwich intersection upgrades
As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year-end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
CT Movie Theater Closes Due To 'Continuous Decline' In Attendance
A Connecticut theater has closed its doors due to declining attendance and expensive operating costs, the owners announced.The owners of Niantic Cinema in New London County, located at 279 Main St. in Niantic, announced the closure on Monday, Dec. 5."Over the years we have noticed a continuous…
Health Headlines: Conn. woman thriving after ‘life-changing’ GERD procedure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Having heartburn or acid reflex can happen to anyone once in a while, but for some people, it gets so bad they need medical help. Now St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury is offering a high-tech non-invasive procedure for a condition that can cause reflux called GERD. 40-year-old Lauren Darrah of Southbury […]
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
zip06.com
Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori
East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
Fire destroys barn at Young’s Longrange Farm in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A barn at Young’s Longrange Farm caught fire Monday night on Route 6 in Watertown. According to the family, the fire was contained in a barn used as a repair shop on the property. No people or animals were injured. The cause is under investigation.
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Comments / 0