Myakka City, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
PARRISH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Deputy honored for saving woman during Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is honoring one of its deputies for an act of bravery during Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 28, 2022, Deputy Kevin Geis was standing guard at a shelter at Braden River High School. It was during his rounds of the school campus at 3 a.m. that he heard a man yelling for help. Geis responded quickly and found that a 73-year-old woman had fallen head first into a drainage ditch that was full of water.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Monday when his SUV hit a cow in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from LaBelle was traveling north on State Road 70, near Betts Road, west of Myakka City at about 1:30 a.m.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Dark blue Chevy work truck wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A woman was killed Tuesday evening during a hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island, say authorities, and a search continues for the driver responsible. Felicia White, 46, was in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 108th Avenue North trying the cross the road, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. At the same time, a dark blue pickup truck was driving southbound on Gulf Boulevard and entered the left turn lane to turn onto 108th Avenue North.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70

A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
LABELLE, FL
iheart.com

Search Ends for Pilot in Deadly Crash

Four days after the crash of a rented Piper Cherokee that killed three members of a St. Petersburg family, the search has now been called off for the pilot, Christian Kath. He and his family were on their way back to Albert Whitted Airport from Venice, but data from the web site Flight Aware shows the plane only reached an altitude of 135 feet before it disappeared from radar. Pilot Jerrid Velte tells News Channel 8 he flies a similar single-engine plane out of Venice, and says taking off from a runway that ends right at the water can be very tricky. "You don't have any way of your brain knowing what's up or down, because you can't see the horizon. There's no boat lights. There's no city lights," Velte said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YAHOO!

Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

