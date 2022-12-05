Read full article on original website
Teachers To Get Up To $1,500 In Holiday Bonus ChecksAneka DuncanFort Smith, AR
Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increaseAmarie M.Fort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pork Chops In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
Man arrested in connection to string of 'smash-and-grab' burglaries in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police announced Thursday that after an investigation, a man has been arrested in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries targeting businesses. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 31-year-old Elijah McAlister Jr. was arrested by FSPD in connection to the string of burglaries, where windows were smashed to gain entry and burglarize businesses.
KHBS
Fort Smith pharmacy keeps drive-thru open after vehicles damages building
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A car smashed into a Fort Smith pharmacy Monday, the owner told 40/29 News. A driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and drove into the Health Depot. No one was hurt. The city inspector looked at the building and said it is...
KHBS
Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
talkbusiness.net
Residential property sales, storage units top November deals in Sebastian County
A $5 million sale of 16 residential parcels along Houston and South Houston streets in east Fort Smith and a self storage unit ownership change were the top Sebastian County property deals in November, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. The residential property was...
Blood drive to be held in downtown Fayetteville Square
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville partnered with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) to host a blood drive at the Downtown Square on Dec. 7. CBCO will have its bloodmobile to collect donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors will get a free T-shirt...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville council moves over $2 million in ARPA funds to local programs and nonprofits
FAYETTEVILLE — The City Council has agreed to move a portion of the $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received to local programs and nonprofit organizations. Councilmembers on Tuesday passed three separate resolutions that will put over $2 million towards two new programs and provide...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith sisters found safe
Fort Smith police is looking for three sisters who went missing on Dec. 6 around 9:15 p.m.
chainstoreage.com
Walmart launches recycling hub program in time for holidays
Select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are now serving as drop-off points for plastic food and beverage packaging. Walmart is collaborating with international recycling provider TerraCycle to introduce the Walmart Hub Recycling Program. Through the program, consumers can bring all brands of coffee capsules, water filters, plastic bottles, soft plastic food packaging, and rigid plastic packaging to participating Springdale, Ark. and Broken Arrows, Okla. Walmart supercenter locations, as well as at the Fayetteville, Ark., Sam’s Club store.
KHBS
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing
GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
Super Weather Kid: Olivia Kermmoade
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet our Super Weather Kid, Olivia Kermmoade! Olivia is eight years old and goes to Bob Folsom Elementary School in Farmington. She taught herself gymnastics and wants to do cheer. She also loves the weather and making videos about herself. Get to know Olivia and watch her give the seven-day forecast […]
Prairie Grove community gathers to support teachers amid video controversy
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Parents gathered outside Prairie Grove Middle School on Monday, after outrage was sparked when the district showed staff a fake school shooting memorial video. On Friday, a special school board meeting was called where the middle school's principal and the district's superintendent announced they'd be...
Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses have been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken into, and it is owner Kerri Taake left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would somebody do...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Van Buren's ice skating rink now open
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren's Christmas at the Parks Ice Rink is now open to the public. The rink is located at the Merchants Parking Lot on Webster St. between 7th and 8th Streets. The hours of operation are as follows:. Thursdays 5-9 p.m. Fridays 5-10 p.m. Saturdays...
9th Annual 'Nog Off' uses funds for new University of Arkansas legacy fund
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the biggest eggnog events of the year took place in downtown Fayetteville on Sunday, Dec. 4. The event brought in hundreds of eggnog connoisseurs to Maxine's Tap Room for the 9th Annual 'Nog Off.' This year's 'Nog Off' is looking to give back. "This...
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
Man beaten in Crawford County viral video charged with six crimes
The subject of a beating at the hands of members of law enforcement caught on video has been charged with six crimes for his actions leading up to the viral altercation.
Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
Haskell County Sheriff: Man Shot After Threatening Wife And Deputy
A man is in jail after the Haskell County Sheriff said he threatened to kill his wife with a shotgun, then pointed that gun at a deputy who was answering the 911 call. When the deputy arrived, the woman said her husband told her, "I'm going to blow that cop's head off," according to the sheriff.
