FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
thereader.com
Abuela’s Kitchen (Virtual Event)
Want to see a professional make delicious food and learn more about Latino culture during this Christmastime?. No More Empty Pots presents "Abuela's...
thereader.com
Pentatonix: Virtual Christmas Concert
Want to hear Christmas songs played in preparation for Christmas? Do you love listening to marvelous singers?. For one week only, from December...
thereader.com
“Play In A Day” at Omaha Community Playhouse
Students aged 7-14 who enroll in "Play In A Day" will learn how to organize and pull off a performance in one day.
thereader.com
Wayne Sealy, Creative Force Behind Omaha’s Mystery Manor
In 2019, Michael Torson and I decided to make a documentary on Omaha's longest-running haunted house, Mystery Manor. We knew we had a great story, and within minutes of meeting its owner, Wayne Sealy, we knew we had a great storyteller to recount it.
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in December in Omaha
Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
klkntv.com
Magic Moments: Family of Lincoln boy with lymphoma gets Christmas gifts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln family received a special Christmas experience on Thursday. The Akridge family had their world turned upside down in March, when 9-year-old Levi was diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But thanks to Union Bank & Trust, the family had a special Christmas.
iheart.com
Shania Twain Adds Omaha Stop To Queen Of Me Tour
(Omaha, NE) -- Shania Twain is adding another Nebraska stop to her upcoming Queen of Me Tour. She'll play at CHI Health Center in Omaha on November 23rd, 2023. That's in addition to her stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 19th, 2023. Tickets go on sale December 16th online at ticketmaster.com.
KETV.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes first Mexican giant horned lizard offspring
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced early Christmas arrivals Thursday on itsFacebook — the zoo's first Mexican giant horned lizard offspring. The zoo is one of two accredited institutions by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums, behind the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, to breed the species.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Copal
From traditional Mexican food, to all kinds of unique dishes, be sure to head down to Copal. KETV NewsWatch 7's Jack Keenan sat down with Copal to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha. For more restaurants featured by Visit Omaha, click...
onekindesign.com
A modern timber frame home in a serene woodsy setting of Nebraska
This modern timber frame home was designed by M.T.N Design and built by PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes, nestled along the Elkhorn River in northeastern Nebraska. Sited on an abandoned YMCA camp near Omaha, this 4,485-square-foot home incorporates the heritage of what came before. This includes unique features such as...
CHEAP EATS: WestEnd Cocktails and Appetizers
The holidays are a time to get together with family and friends. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole found the perfect place to do that and enjoy some delicious food.
Bellevue homeowner welcomes community participation in holiday tradition
The holiday season brings all the decorations. One homeowner in Bellevue wants the community to do more than just drive by and look, instead invites them to be a part of the tradition.
Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe
This easy recipe will make you the star of any holiday party.
News Channel Nebraska
Not waiting 'til next year for these cubs
There will be a new sight to see at the Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland. Four cheetah cubs were born at the park on November 4. We’re told that not that long ago cheetahs were considered one of the more difficult species to breed in captivity, but that has changed over the last 20 years.
Cuteness overload: Omaha Zoo welcomes cheetah cubs
The Omaha Zoo is welcoming several cheetah cubs that were born in early November.
Fairfield Sun Times
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads
The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
iheart.com
Omaha, Lincoln Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List
(Undated) -- Omaha and Lincoln are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Omaha 102nd and Lincoln 147th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. Lincoln is weighed down by one category however. WalletHub says Lincoln has the 2nd-highest rate of excessive drinking in the U.S. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
Omaha residents continue to say 'not in my backyard' to new developments
As the city grows, so do complaints, with many Omaha residents telling the city they don’t want a new apartment building in their backyard.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
