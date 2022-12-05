ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letitia Wright Suits Up in Asymmetrical Blazer & Towering Boots for British Independent Film Awards 2022

By Joce Blake
 3 days ago
Letitia Wright showed up at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate in a dashing outfit.

Wearing Robert Wun, the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star suited up for the event. Her ensemble featured a collarless blazer with dramatic slit sleeves. She paired the look with a black shirt that had white pleated sleeves. On bottom, Wright donned pleated asymmetrical pants in black to match her outfit.

Robert Wun is known for its faultless pleating and seamless tailoring, as seen on Tracee Ellis Ross, Bretman Rock, Janelle Monae , and Regé-Jean Page.

The actress looked to stylist, costume designer, and consultant Shiona Turini for the night. Turini is responsible for Wright’s latest groundbreaking looks while promoting her latest film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” This BIFA moment was complemented by Cartier jewelry and her classic buzz cut.

As for footwear, Wright kicked back in a pair of platform boots by Free People to remain consistent with her style. The heeled shoes had a glossy finish, a square-toe silhouette and likely elevated her outfit by at least 4 inches.

Wright is often seen wearing boots. She slipped on a pair of Alexander McQueen calfskin cap-toe ankle booties for the Los Angeles premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and during a sit down at “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Boots are ideal for the colder months and can be worn in various ways.

