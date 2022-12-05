WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man that took place in Northwest D.C. on May 30th. Police were called at approximately 4:30 am to the 1700 Block of Rhode Island Avenue for the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they discovered 29-year-old Christian Gabriel Monje of Virginia suffering from a gunshot wound. Monje was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on June 16th. 28-year-old James Carl Jackson of Maryland was arrested yesterday and charged with murder. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO