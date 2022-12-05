Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Related
Police ID 28-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By FBI Special Agent At Metro Center Station In DC
New details have emerged as police continue to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting at the Metro Center Station in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Troy Bullock, 28, of Southeast, DC, has been identified as the victim who was shot and killed by an FBI special agent inside the station at G St…
Police Investigating Reported Daytime Shooting At Montgomery County Shell Station (DEVELOPING)
An investigation has been launched in Montgomery County after a shooting at an area Shell station, officials say. The Montgomery County Department of Police said that there was a shooting at the Shell gas station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Silver Spring.
WJLA
Shell gas station employee shot and killed in Montgomery County, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said someone walked into a Shell gas station in Silver Spring Thursday, then shot and killed the clerk. "An adult male suspect entered the gas station got into a confrontation with a clerk, shot the clerk and left the...
WJLA
Man barricades himself in Gaithersburg home after breaking in, assaulting woman: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a Montgomery County, Md. home Thursday morning and assaulted a woman, Montogomery County police said. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village at Chardburn place. The man allegedly went...
DC police arrest man in connection to October homicide
WASHINGTON — Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in an October homicide that occurred in Southeast DC. The homicide happened on Oct. 10 in the 600 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 5:15 p.m. that day, members of the Sixth District were flagged down for...
Washington Examiner
Three people shot at DC Metro station in latest act of juvenile violence: Police
Police responded to a subway shooting along the Washington Metro's Blue and Silver lines Thursday morning, the second shooting event in under 24 hours. Metro alerted passengers to a shooting that occurred at the Benning Road station at about 9:22 a.m. Three people have been shot, including a woman, 34, and two teenage males, both 15, according to police. Authorities are now on the hunt for three suspects believed to be juveniles under the age of 18 in connection with the attack.
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man that took place in Northwest D.C. on May 30th. Police were called at approximately 4:30 am to the 1700 Block of Rhode Island Avenue for the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they discovered 29-year-old Christian Gabriel Monje of Virginia suffering from a gunshot wound. Monje was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on June 16th. 28-year-old James Carl Jackson of Maryland was arrested yesterday and charged with murder. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Two killed overnight in seperate Dorchester County shootings, police say
CAMBRIDGE, MD (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating after two people were killed in seperate shootings within three hours, on Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15PM, police responded to Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the...
Man tries to steal car with woman, child inside after police chase
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in February of 2021. A man wanted for armed robbery and armed carjacking allegedly tried to steal a car with a woman and child still inside, but was quickly stopped by officers.
WJLA
Convicted murderer Charles Helem confesses to 1987 Va. cold case murder, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Convicted murderer Charles Helem has pleaded guilty to the 1987 cold-case murder of Eige Sober-Adler, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Thursday. Helem, who is currently serving a life sentence in maximum security prison for the 2002 murder of his then-ex-girlfriend, Patricia Bentley,...
fox5dc.com
Metro operations back to normal after off-duty FBI agent shoots, kills suspected attacker at station
WASHINGTON - Metro operations are back to normal Thursday after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside a downtown Washington, D.C. station after investigators say he was attacked. Officials say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Metro Center station along the Red Line...
WJLA
Woman, 2 DCPS students shot at Benning Road Metro station in DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot, including two D.C. Public Schools students, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro Station in D.C. after a physical altercation on Thursday morning, according to Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD). The shooting happened at 4500 Benning Road Northeast at approximately 9...
Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School
New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
3 people killed hours apart in Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore
In just 24 hours, five different families lost a loved one to gun violence in Baltimore City. Three of them within blocks of each other in the Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.
alxnow.com
Woman robbed of wallet near waterfront in Old Town
A woman was robbed of her wallet in the 100 block of King Street in Old Town early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), according to Alexandria Police. The incident was reported at around 4:45 a.m. near the waterfront, hours after thousands of people attended the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on the Potomac River.
WJLA
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person who was fighting him at DC's Metro Center: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A person is dead after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person at the Metro Center Station in northwest D.C. Wednesday evening, according to The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The off-duty FBI special agent shot 28-year-old Troy Bullock of southeast, D.C., at...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Detectives Investigate Theft of Wallet and Credit Card Fraud in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Photo of Suspects Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who committed a theft and credit card fraud in Gaithersburg. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the victim reported that her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at the Sam’s Club store located at 600 N Frederick Ave. The suspects then used the victim credit card at the DICKS’s Sporting Goods store located at 2 Grand Corner Ave. Detectives were able to obtain a surveillance photo of the suspects.
popville.com
Shooting in LeDroit Park Wed. Night
“Alert: Shooting investigation in the 1800 block of 3rd Street NW No Lookout.”. Updates if/when more info is released.
WUSA
Police arrest man in connection to deadly November shooting
WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting that left another man dead in November. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened on Nov. 9 in the 1300 block of Savannah Street. When officers were called to...
Comments / 0