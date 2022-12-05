ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

DC police arrest man in connection to October homicide

WASHINGTON — Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in an October homicide that occurred in Southeast DC. The homicide happened on Oct. 10 in the 600 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 5:15 p.m. that day, members of the Sixth District were flagged down for...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Three people shot at DC Metro station in latest act of juvenile violence: Police

Police responded to a subway shooting along the Washington Metro's Blue and Silver lines Thursday morning, the second shooting event in under 24 hours. Metro alerted passengers to a shooting that occurred at the Benning Road station at about 9:22 a.m. Three people have been shot, including a woman, 34, and two teenage males, both 15, according to police. Authorities are now on the hunt for three suspects believed to be juveniles under the age of 18 in connection with the attack.
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man that took place in Northwest D.C. on May 30th. Police were called at approximately 4:30 am to the 1700 Block of Rhode Island Avenue for the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they discovered 29-year-old Christian Gabriel Monje of Virginia suffering from a gunshot wound. Monje was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on June 16th. 28-year-old James Carl Jackson of Maryland was arrested yesterday and charged with murder. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Woman, 2 DCPS students shot at Benning Road Metro station in DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot, including two D.C. Public Schools students, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro Station in D.C. after a physical altercation on Thursday morning, according to Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD). The shooting happened at 4500 Benning Road Northeast at approximately 9...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
SUITLAND, MD
alxnow.com

Woman robbed of wallet near waterfront in Old Town

A woman was robbed of her wallet in the 100 block of King Street in Old Town early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), according to Alexandria Police. The incident was reported at around 4:45 a.m. near the waterfront, hours after thousands of people attended the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on the Potomac River.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

MCPD Detectives Investigate Theft of Wallet and Credit Card Fraud in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Photo of Suspects Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who committed a theft and credit card fraud in Gaithersburg. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the victim reported that her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at the Sam’s Club store located at 600 N Frederick Ave. The suspects then used the victim credit card at the DICKS’s Sporting Goods store located at 2 Grand Corner Ave. Detectives were able to obtain a surveillance photo of the suspects.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
popville.com

Shooting in LeDroit Park Wed. Night

“Alert: Shooting investigation in the 1800 block of 3rd Street NW No Lookout.”. Updates if/when more info is released.
WUSA

Police arrest man in connection to deadly November shooting

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting that left another man dead in November. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened on Nov. 9 in the 1300 block of Savannah Street. When officers were called to...
WASHINGTON, DC

