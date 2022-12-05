ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

'Blessed and exhausted: Jefferson Parish rebounds

By Newell Normand
 4 days ago

Entering the Christmas season, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng is feeling positive about the state of the parish economy. JP has been experiencing growth in its sales tax revenue for consecutive years, even throughout the pandemic. On Friday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Lee Sheng attributed much of that economic success in the parish to its diversity in community and business. She says residents and business owners showed great flexibility during a period in which uncertainty forced parish leaders to stay in a reactionary posture.

“When I got elected to office and the new (Jefferson Parish) council came on it was January, and then that March was the first COVID case. So, COVID was overwhelming to us, and all of our time was having to deal with that and help the medical community. And then two storm seasons after, so when you’re feeling like you’re playing defense all the time there’s no time to play offense because you’re overwhelmed with playing defense and that’s how it was,” Lee Sheng told Newell.

Having been in a defensive position for almost two years, President Lee Sheng says 2022 has been geared to be a more offense minded year. She believes that mentality has seeped into aspects outside of parish government. From events that had been canceled or postponed in recent years to road work, the parish president says a strong retail season in the parish will cap off what has been a year of activity on many fronts.
“The public calendar has been busy but for all very good things, all for the right reasons like pushing other projects that might have gotten delayed. Our construction projects are very busy, so maybe it’s a catch-up year for all this other work but it’s been an extremely busy year,” Lee Sheng said.
Lee Sheng said the work from this past year has left her feeling “blessed and exhausted”. Much of that is connected to the recovery from Hurricane Ida. Several communities in the lower end of Jefferson Parish suffered heavy damage to property and infrastructure. Lee Sheng said many of those areas have rebounded remarkably well, considering the storm hit just last year.
“If you ever drive to Lafitte, you see in a short period of time the devastation and look at the community now. You go to Grand Isle, it’s a tremendous amount of work we were all able to accomplish in a short period of time given where we’ve come from,” said Lee Sheng.

Listen to the entire conversation between Lee Sheng and Newell, including why an aging population like the one in JP is causing concern:

