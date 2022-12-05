ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton has arrived: Country legend joins TikTok with clip of new song 'Berry Pie'

By Nardine Saad
 3 days ago

Pouring herself her latest steamy cup of ambition, Dolly Parton declared Sunday that it was "Better late than never! " as she joined TikTok.

Whether sensing the swift unraveling of Twitter or finally jumping on the pandemic-fueled trend , the country music legend made her debut on the video-sharing platform over the weekend and by Monday morning has already amassed a following of over 526,000 users and 1.4 million likes by posting a handful of clips introducing herself (as if she ever had to), retrospective montages and a shoutout to the #DollyTok sub-community on the app.

Yes, the beloved "9 to 5" star and singer-songwriter can do it all (and has a cheeky TikTok clip to prove it too), catching up on the viral trends involving her life's work and encouraging content creators to tag her in their videos.

"With over 5 billion video views on the hashtag #Dolly, the massive community of Dolly fans on TikTok have been eagerly awaiting her arrival on the platform, and TikTok is thrilled to welcome her," the company said Monday in a statement. "The southern girl who made the world into her stage, Dolly arrives on TikTok to share her one-of-a-kind sparkle and 'Dollyisms,' straight from the heart."

Users indeed welcomed the "I Will Always Love You" and "Here You Come Again" musician with open arms, commenting that "the queen has entered the chat" and even begging for collaborations and remixes with famous #DollyTok personalities.

The 76-year-old fittingly arrived bearing gifts, too, TikTok said, with a new music clip that it's positioning for users to make viral during the holidays.

"To celebrate the holiday season and her arrival on TikTok, Dolly has teamed up with SoundOn , TikTok’s music marketing and distribution platform, to officially release 'Berry Pie'–available exclusively on TikTok for the first time for users to include in their creations," TikTok's statement said. "A sugary, down-home ditty that draws from traditional bluegrass styles, 'Berry Pie' is the ideal soundtrack for holiday baking adventures–successes or blunders! Whether you're a professional patissier or attempting your first tart, 'Berry Pie' is the sound For You."

"I like to cook and I love to bake/ Bread and cookies and pies and cakes/ I'm convinced my mama was right/ So I'm gonna bake him a berry pie," she sings — and yodels — in the sweet clip. (As of press time Monday, three videos with the official sound had been posted, two of which were from the singer.)

The music icon, who is active on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook , had already been embraced by the TikTok community well before her Sunday arrival, with thousands of users utilizing her hefty catalog for their creations. Hashtags #Dolly, #DollyParton and #DollyTok have 6.4 billion video views combined and counting, TikTok said. Parton's 1980 hit "9 to 5" has more than 15,000 video creations, the 1973 hit “Jolene” has 28,000, and her 1983 duet with Kenny Rogers, "Islands in the Stream," has more than 20,000 video creations.

Parton's foray onto the platform follows her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame early last month, as well as the release of her greatest hits album, "Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection." The 10-time Grammy Award-winning musician and beloved philanthropist is also the most recent recipient of the Bezos Family Foundation’s Courage and Civility Award , which comes with a whopping $100-million grant that Parton can steer toward the charitable organizations of her choice.

Last Thursday, NBC aired her latest holiday special, "Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas," which is now streaming on Peacock.

