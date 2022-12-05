Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Circle of Life Community Hospice invites seniors to Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties
RENO, Nev. - Circle of Life Hospice serves individuals and their families during the advanced and final stages of a terminal illness. This holiday season they’re hosting two parties for seniors in our community. Michelle Cagle and Johnny Sutter stopped by Morning Break to share details of both events.
KOLO TV Reno
Urban Roots hosts holiday craft fair where kids can make holiday decorations and gifts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Urban Roots Handmade Holiday Faire will feature crafts for kids, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, hot beverages and treats, and opportunities to shop local venders. Farm school cultivator, Marlene Hild, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to Urban Roots (1700 E 2nd...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Museum hosting 2nd annual Holiday Craft Fair
A fast-moving system will bring 3-6" of snow to the Sierra overnight, tapering off into Friday morning. A stronger storm will bring feet of mountain snow over the weekend, with accumulating snow possible for valley floors by Sunday. Be prepared for winter travel, road controls, and road closures. Next week will be dry, but cold. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks High School Alumni Foundation raising money for current students at holiday party
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newly launched non-profit, Sparks High School Alumni Foundation, is hosting their annual Christmas party at the Nugget Casino Wednesday, Dec. 14. This year’s party will include a fundraiser to buy caps and gowns for Sparks High School seniors who need them. The foundation’s president,...
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit hosts 8th annual ‘Adopt-a-Family’ Holiday Program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the eighth year in a row, the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS) is hosting their “Adopt-a-Family” holiday program. This year, 277 families signed up for the program, an increase of more than 20% over last year. Out of the 277, 130 families on the list are still up for adoption.
KOLO TV Reno
Atlantis Casino offers rewards and discounts for participating in the Holly Jolly Days Food Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tis the season of giving and the Atlantis Resort Casino is incentivizing your good will by offer rewards and discounts if you donate to its Holly Jolly Food Drive during the month December. Communications manager, Joel Villanueva, stopped by Morning Break to share how the Atlantis...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe Festival of Winter Lights reduced to one day due to weather
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - This year’s Festival of Winter Lights in South Lake Tahoe will be shortened due to an incoming storm. The event will now only take place Friday. It was originally scheduled to run Saturday as well. The festival features lighting displays, outdoor shopping, winter...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes spicy bacon chicken hoagie sandwiches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Great for lunch, dinner or potlucks, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes has the perfect recipe for a hearty chicken sandwich with bacon, mozzarella and a spicy kick. Ingredients:. 1 large French loaf cut in half, bottom hollowed. 15 roasted garlic cloves. 1/2 onion (julienned) 2...
KOLO TV Reno
USPS Operation Santa: How kids can write to the North Pole
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now’s the time to get those letters to Santa Claus. Operation Santa from USPS can provide some holiday magic this season. Operation Santa is accepting those Christmas wishlists now. This is also a chance to be one of Santa’s helpers. If you are writing...
KOLO TV Reno
Homestead Holidays this weekend at Saddle Ranch in Carson City
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Wolf Pack XC’s Adam Sjolund qualifies for Olympic Trials. Wolf Pack XC’s Adam Sjolund qualifies for Olympic Trials. The USS Nevada got underway at Pearl Harbor the day of the attack. Its story had almost been forgotten.
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe’s fire engine returns for Christmas
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will be returning this holiday season. Firefighters will be handing out candy canes every night from the engines starting at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 and lasting until Dec. 23. The schedule of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Years in the making, Reno-made Hardway Snowboards now on sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hardway Snowboards are now for sale, made in Reno, Nevada. Founder T.J. Fiorelli founded the company after growing up on a board. “I remember thinking, ‘How is it made? Is it epoxy? Is it made like a surfboard? A skateboard?’ It was a general curiosity,” said Fiorelli.
KOLO TV Reno
New residential and transitional living facility coming to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the outside, it still looks like what used to be the Argent Preparatory Academy but on the inside, changes are happening. The 30,000 sq. ft. building is undergoing construction to become an extension of the Community Counseling Center (CCC). “Many times people have to wait...
KOLO TV Reno
Taggers plague new Hug High School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It has not been a totally smooth start for Hug High School’s new Wildcreek campus. The new school was barely open when video of fights in the hallways showed up on social media. In the months that followed, the new school, or at least its entrance monument, have been the target of taggers.
KOLO TV Reno
1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
KOLO TV Reno
Winter weather preparation tips
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring some out ahead of time to minimize icy conditions. Having a shovel or snow blower to remove snow from walkways. “During this winter season I highly recommend ice melt, it...
KOLO TV Reno
Incline, Crystal Bay residents asked to ‘Adopt a Hydrant’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Up at Incline Village on a residential street just off Tahoe Boulevard there’s a fire hydrant. Nothing spectacular about it. It’s cleared and easily identifiable. And that’s the point. For the past ten years Pat Thorson has made sure the hydrant stays this...
KOLO TV Reno
Face Time: Dr. Bille Cassé explains how our skin ages from the inside out
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We all get older, but our skin doesn’t have to look as old as we are or as old as we feel. Dr. Billie Cassé, owner Reno Tahoe Dermatology, stopped by Morning Break to help explain what actually is happening to our skin as we get older, the common skin problems that come with age and the various treatments available to help our skin look and feel young.
KOLO TV Reno
Alex Woodley selected for WCSD seat E
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Alex Woodley has been appointed to the Washoe County School District Seat E. Trustees made the unanimous decision at a special meeting on Tuesday morning. The seat was left vacant after Trustee Angie Taylor won her bid for State Assembly. Woodley served for 9 years in...
KOLO TV Reno
Scholarship funds designed to help lift workers out of low-paying hourly jobs
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Western Nevada College is waiting for deserving students to apply for scholarship money. There is a better way if you’re working multiple jobs and are barely able to pay for your bills. Because of the generosity of the William N. Pennington Foundation, Western Nevada...
Comments / 0