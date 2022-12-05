ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sparks Museum hosting 2nd annual Holiday Craft Fair

A fast-moving system will bring 3-6" of snow to the Sierra overnight, tapering off into Friday morning. A stronger storm will bring feet of mountain snow over the weekend, with accumulating snow possible for valley floors by Sunday. Be prepared for winter travel, road controls, and road closures. Next week will be dry, but cold. -Jeff.
SPARKS, NV
Local non-profit hosts 8th annual ‘Adopt-a-Family’ Holiday Program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the eighth year in a row, the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS) is hosting their “Adopt-a-Family” holiday program. This year, 277 families signed up for the program, an increase of more than 20% over last year. Out of the 277, 130 families on the list are still up for adoption.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes spicy bacon chicken hoagie sandwiches

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Great for lunch, dinner or potlucks, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes has the perfect recipe for a hearty chicken sandwich with bacon, mozzarella and a spicy kick. Ingredients:. 1 large French loaf cut in half, bottom hollowed. 15 roasted garlic cloves. 1/2 onion (julienned) 2...
RENO, NV
USPS Operation Santa: How kids can write to the North Pole

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now’s the time to get those letters to Santa Claus. Operation Santa from USPS can provide some holiday magic this season. Operation Santa is accepting those Christmas wishlists now. This is also a chance to be one of Santa’s helpers. If you are writing...
RENO, NV
South Lake Tahoe’s fire engine returns for Christmas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will be returning this holiday season. Firefighters will be handing out candy canes every night from the engines starting at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 and lasting until Dec. 23. The schedule of the...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Years in the making, Reno-made Hardway Snowboards now on sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hardway Snowboards are now for sale, made in Reno, Nevada. Founder T.J. Fiorelli founded the company after growing up on a board. “I remember thinking, ‘How is it made? Is it epoxy? Is it made like a surfboard? A skateboard?’ It was a general curiosity,” said Fiorelli.
RENO, NV
New residential and transitional living facility coming to Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the outside, it still looks like what used to be the Argent Preparatory Academy but on the inside, changes are happening. The 30,000 sq. ft. building is undergoing construction to become an extension of the Community Counseling Center (CCC). “Many times people have to wait...
CARSON CITY, NV
Taggers plague new Hug High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It has not been a totally smooth start for Hug High School’s new Wildcreek campus. The new school was barely open when video of fights in the hallways showed up on social media. In the months that followed, the new school, or at least its entrance monument, have been the target of taggers.
RENO, NV
1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
RENO, NV
Winter weather preparation tips

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring some out ahead of time to minimize icy conditions. Having a shovel or snow blower to remove snow from walkways. “During this winter season I highly recommend ice melt, it...
SPARKS, NV
Incline, Crystal Bay residents asked to ‘Adopt a Hydrant’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Up at Incline Village on a residential street just off Tahoe Boulevard there’s a fire hydrant. Nothing spectacular about it. It’s cleared and easily identifiable. And that’s the point. For the past ten years Pat Thorson has made sure the hydrant stays this...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Face Time: Dr. Bille Cassé explains how our skin ages from the inside out

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We all get older, but our skin doesn’t have to look as old as we are or as old as we feel. Dr. Billie Cassé, owner Reno Tahoe Dermatology, stopped by Morning Break to help explain what actually is happening to our skin as we get older, the common skin problems that come with age and the various treatments available to help our skin look and feel young.
RENO, NV
Alex Woodley selected for WCSD seat E

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Alex Woodley has been appointed to the Washoe County School District Seat E. Trustees made the unanimous decision at a special meeting on Tuesday morning. The seat was left vacant after Trustee Angie Taylor won her bid for State Assembly. Woodley served for 9 years in...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

