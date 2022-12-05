ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watford announce the signing of Canada midfielder Ismael Kone

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpyp7_0jY71WBc00

Watford have announced the signing of Canada midfielder Ismael Kone on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 20-year-old joins the Hornets from Major League Soccer outfit Montreal for an undisclosed fee, starting from January 1.

Kone, who has nine caps, came off the bench in all three of Canada’s Group F games at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Ivory Coast-born player moved to Canada aged seven and made his debut for Montreal in February this year.

He made a total of 32 appearances for the club, who finished second in the 2022 MLS Eastern Conference and third overall.

Watford are currently fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table, five points behind second-placed Sheffield United.

