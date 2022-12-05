ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
