Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Christmas parade postponed
National Weather Service predicts a 60% chance of rain on Sunday. Cookeville – The Cookeville Christmas parade has been postponed due to impending weather. It will now take place on Monday night, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Those who have registered to be in the parade need to start...
wgnsradio.com
Free Christmas Events and Things to Do with the Family in Murfreesboro - Christmas at Patterson Park
(Patterson Park, Murfreesboro) There are lot’s of things to do in Murfreesboro as we near the holidays! On the evening of December 16th, families can enjoy Christmas at Patterson Park, a FREE event that will raise your holiday spirits…. That was Susan Hicks with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Hicks...
ucbjournal.com
TDOT awards multimodal access grant to Gainesboro
Successful projects support needs of pedestrians, transit users. Upper Cumberland – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) recently announced multimodal access grant awards to two communities within the Dale Hollow Rural Planning Organization (RPO) region: Gainesboro and Hartsville-Trousdale County. Both awards will fund the design and construction of new sidewalks.
ucbjournal.com
Drake’s to open location in Cookeville
Restaurant and bar is expanding reach over the next quarter. Cookeville – Drake’s plans to open a location in Cookeville very soon. The plans presented to the City of Cookeville show the new restaurant will be located next to Panda Express in the Shoppes at Eagle Point. The...
ucbjournal.com
Deadrick Law sets up shop in Livingston
Firm “where enduring values meets trusted representation”. Livingston – Deadrick Law, a firm that focuses primarily on real estate law and real estate closings, recently held a ribbon cutting in Livingston. According to the firm’s website, “Deaderick Law Firm is where enduring values meets trusted representation. We’re here...
ucbjournal.com
Dogwood hosts ‘Winter Watercolor” class
Students will leave with understanding of watercolor techniques. Crossville – Judy Bloom is back at the Dogwood Exchange to teach a serene winter watercolor class on Tuesday, December 27th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bloom will lead students through the process, and they will leave with an understanding of various watercolor techniques; wet on wet, wet on dry, masking, layering color and the use of common household items to create texture.
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry
Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
ucbjournal.com
Tech grads celebrate commencement
Lifelong dreams fulfilled as future of Upper Cumberland workforce walk stage. Cookeville – When Jennifer Duggin of Woodbury walked across the stage at Tennessee Tech University’s graduation ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9, she accepted her diploma knowing that she is finishing a journey she has been dreaming of completing for about 27 years. Duggin completed her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with a minor in criminal justice and psychology at the age of 49, with plans to earn her master’s by the time she is 50.
ucbjournal.com
The Real Estate Collective launching auction division
Full service real estate firm looks to offer clients every avenue to get their property sold. Cookeville – When property hits the market, the goal is to get as many eyes on it as possible. Just like everything else, the more window shoppers and eyeballs seeing the product, the more potential buyers.
ucbjournal.com
Dunn donates to Algood Elementary
Pictured above – Jared Dunn presents check to Laura Brown. Cookeville – COUNTRY Financial Representative Jared Dunn donated $1,500 to Algood Elementary as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program. The funds will be used for $100 Visa gift cards for teacher of the month. The November teacher...
ucbjournal.com
Wilkins honored for 20 years of service
Pictured above – Corporate associate Ray Wilkins was recently honored for 20 years of service with Averitt Express. Cookeville – Averitt Express recently honored corporate associate Ray Wilkins of Cookeville for 20 years of service. He is now one of the more than 1,400 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.
Gallatin salon owner receives flood of Christmas donations for foster children
Thanks to an outpouring of donations, Gallatin salon owner Jordyn Clark has enough gifts for all 150 foster children on her list and then some.
Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation receiving Tremendous Support
The Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County continues to receive donations from citizens, groups and schools wanting to help those in need. Raider Academy and Coffee Middle have recently made donations. Graves says they are still needing names for toys and food, but especially the elderly that might...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Man has been Missing for Over a Month
(La Vergne, Tenn.) The La Vergne Police Department is in hopes of the public helping them locate a man who has been missing for several months. Ronnie Junior Yewell was reported missing in October. Yewell hasn’t had any contact with friends or family since he was reported missing. La Vergne Police ask that if anyone see’s or has seen Yewell or know where he may be, to call the La Vergne non-emergency line at (615) 793-7744.
ucbjournal.com
Last CRMC Health Talks set for Tuesday
Pictured above – Dr. Robert Parham will speak at the last Health Talks of 2022. “Kidney stones are a big problem in this area”. Cookeville – Prostate cancer, incontinence and kidney stones are just some of the many issues urologists can treat. Learn about the symptoms of all these issues, and available treatment options, during the next Health Talks, set for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at noon on Zoom.
WSMV
McMinnville school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A McMinnville school secretary was arrested last month after detectives found she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries. On Nov. 18, a parent filed a report with the McMinnville Police Department regarding someone fraudulently using her son’s pandemic electronic...
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
murfreesborovoice.com
Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom
(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
Comments / 0