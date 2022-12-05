ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CultureMap Houston

Houston dermatology + plastic surgery office on gifting self-care this year

Designer shoes or the next "it" bag? Consider the gift of self-care this holiday instead.The skin experts at SBA Dermatology & Plastic Surgery know that now is the time Houstonians start getting their skin and appearance holiday-ready, plus getting their holiday shopping done.The gift of enhancing beauty is a gift that won’t disappoint, whether for yourself or a loved one.Here are SBA's top picks that are a hit every holiday season:Medical-grade skincare starting at $50Spa services starting at $100Injectables (like Botox and fillers) starting at $500Facial rejuvenation (like laser skin resurfacing and non-surgical skin tightening) starting at $1,000Breast augmentation starting...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston’s Bread Man Baking Co. rolling in dough for decades

Did you know that some of the best bread you will find anywhere is made right here in Houston? Bread Man Baking Co. is creating some of the fluffiest and most delicious bread you will ever taste. FOX 26’s Ruben Dominguez shows us how the company is now in a bigger facility and knocking out more tasty loaves than ever before.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston

Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas

Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Black-owned grocery store celebrates one year anniversary

HOUSTON - Did you know there’s a Black owned grocery store in Houston? It’s on Cypress Creek Parkway at TC Jester on the Northwest side of town, and it opened a year ago. Step inside, and you’ll see how full District Market Green Grocer is. The store is far more stocked and has more products than it did a year ago when it first opened and the owner hopes it will continue to grow.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Houston’s best soups

Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Ice Cream in Houston

Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Foodies & Friends - El Meson

Houston - Every Wednesday afternoon at 3 PM Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone are live at a Houston area restaurant. Where they visit with the chef, taste their creations, and give you the low down on the restaurant. This week they visit El Meson and talk with Chef/Owner Pedro Garcia.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

GHP says Houston job creation will ease possible recession

HOUSTON - The Greater Houston Partnership released its 2023 Houston economic outlook, saying it looks better than most people think. Not to mention gas prices continue dropping!. The first bit of good news out today: the national average price for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA, dropped below...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Day 1 of 12 Days of Christmas Day: The Gonzalez Family

FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 1, we're giving holiday cheer to the Gonzalez family.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Jugging and holiday safety in Galveston County

Two suspects responsible for at least two recent jugging cases in Galveston County are on the run. The victims were targeted and followed from a bank or business. FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires has some tips to avoid this happening to you.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX

