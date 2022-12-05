Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Dan Dakich done at 107.5 The Fan after 14 years
Dakich, who hosted of The Dan Dakich Show, announced that he has completed his final show with Radio One.
saturdaytradition.com
Charles Campbell, Indiana's main FG option in 2022, reveals SEC transfer destination
Charles Campbell, the former kicker for the Indiana Hoosiers, has announced his destination of where he will transfer. On Wednesday, Campbell announced on his Twitter page that he will be transferring to the University of Tennessee to play for the Volunteers as a grad transfer. Charles has spent the first...
Indiana Basketball Coach Mike Woodson Comments on 81-65 Win Over Nebraska
Indiana basketball defeated Nebraska 81-65 on Wednesday at Assembly Hall to move to 8-1 on the season. Here's the full transcript of coach Mike Woodson's postgame press conference with video attached.
thedailyhoosier.com
Two big things: Indiana women’s basketball comes back to beat Penn State
Indiana women’s basketball didn’t make things easy on Thursday. The Hoosiers, ranked No. 3 in the coaches poll, suffered a slow start at Penn State because of the Nittany Lions’ press defense. IU made uncharacteristic mistakes early in the game and trailed at halftime. But Indiana turned...
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis records 3rd triple-double in Hoosiers history vs. Nebraska
Trayce Jackson-Davis is back and better than ever. Indiana’s senior forward took it to Nebraska in an 81-65 win over the Huskers Wednesday night. He totaled 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, pulling off Indiana basketball’s 3rd triple-double in school history. The others to do so? Juwan Morgan pulled it off in 2018 and Steve Downing accomplished the feat in 1971.
Video: Wild College Basketball Halftime Show Going Viral
The legendary basketball halftime show performer has taken some heat in recent years, sometimes dropping bowls onto the floor, but tonight's performance was legendary. Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier shared a video of the epic halftime show performance on Wednesday night. The video is going viral. "This is nuts,"...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball to host a pair of Kentucky-based 2025 prospects on Wednesday
According to reports, Indiana is expected to have a couple class of 2025 prospects on campus Wednesday in connection with the Nebraska game. Sophomore guard Jasper Johnson hails from Versailles, Ky. just outside of Lexington (Woodford County H.S.). He’ll be in Bloomington tomorrow according to 247Sports national reporter Travis Branham.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball served reality check in loss to No. 14 Indiana
Fresh off its biggest win in recent memory, over then-No. 7 Creighton, Nebraska came back down to earth on Wednesday with a sobering 81-65 loss at No. 14 Indiana. The loss snapped the Huskers’ three-game winning streak over ranked opponents dating back to last season. It came at the hands of both a triple-double outing from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and an exceptional team shooting performance. Despite what the 16-point final deficit might suggest, the Huskers never ceded but couldn't overcome an ugly start.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, make sure to check them out next time you are in the area and want to see what a really good steak should taste like.
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Deputy Mayor Donald Griffin, Jr. announces intent to run for mayor
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Deputy Mayor and long-time realtor Donald Griffin, Jr. formally announced his intent to run for Mayor on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Griffin filed to create his campaign committee at the Monroe County Election Board office on Friday, December 2, 2022. Deputy Mayor Griffin cited his vision...
wrtv.com
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on the west side of Indianapolis in Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. It was sold at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Road. The winning numbers are as follows: 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14. No ticket matching all […]
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
WLKY.com
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
953wiki.com
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
wbiw.com
Commissioners signed a contract with IU Health for ambulance service
BEDFORD – The Commissioners approved and signed a contract with IU Health to provide ambulance service for Lawrence County. “This has been in the works for a very long time,” said Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer. According to the contract, IU Health will station three 911 ambulances and...
shelbycountypost.com
Greenleaf Foods project dead, Redevelopment Commission takes back control of land
The proposed largest plant-based protein foods facility in North America is no longer slated for Shelbyville. On Monday at City Hall, the Redevelopment Commission took back control of the 57 acres east of Interstate 74 where Greenleaf Foods, SPC, wanted to build a $310 million facility. The April 2019 groundbreaking...
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
WISH-TV
IMPD stops responding to gunshot detection alerts
INDANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are entering phase six of their gunshot detection test program. The last part of the test period is centered around analyzing the data obtained from the last few months of use, so that means they will no longer be responding to alerts in real time.
