KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Museum hosting 2nd annual Holiday Craft Fair
A fast-moving system will bring 3-6" of snow to the Sierra overnight, tapering off into Friday morning. A stronger storm will bring feet of mountain snow over the weekend, with accumulating snow possible for valley floors by Sunday. Be prepared for winter travel, road controls, and road closures. Next week will be dry, but cold. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Circle of Life Community Hospice invites seniors to Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties
RENO, Nev. - Circle of Life Hospice serves individuals and their families during the advanced and final stages of a terminal illness. This holiday season they’re hosting two parties for seniors in our community. Michelle Cagle and Johnny Sutter stopped by Morning Break to share details of both events.
KOLO TV Reno
North Valleys Library hosting book sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Valleys Library is hosting a book sale Friday and Saturday. People will be able to purchase gently used books, magazines, and movies. Cash or checks will be accepted, but buyers cannot used credit cards. The sale is going on at the North Valleys Library...
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit hosts 8th annual ‘Adopt-a-Family’ Holiday Program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the eighth year in a row, the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS) is hosting their “Adopt-a-Family” holiday program. This year, 277 families signed up for the program, an increase of more than 20% over last year. Out of the 277, 130 families on the list are still up for adoption.
sparkstrib.com
Christmas comes to Sparks this weekend with plenty of holiday events on tap
Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend and kids will be able to catch a glimpse of him all around Sparks. The 39 North Pole Village will be lit up December 1-3rd, featuring a free holiday light festival full of thousands of twinkling lights along with holiday shopping booths, activities, entertainment, and more.
KOLO TV Reno
Homestead Holidays this weekend at Saddle Ranch in Carson City
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Wolf Pack XC’s Adam Sjolund qualifies for Olympic Trials. Wolf Pack XC’s Adam Sjolund qualifies for Olympic Trials. The USS Nevada got underway at Pearl Harbor the day of the attack. Its story had almost been forgotten.
KOLO TV Reno
Atlantis Casino offers rewards and discounts for participating in the Holly Jolly Days Food Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tis the season of giving and the Atlantis Resort Casino is incentivizing your good will by offer rewards and discounts if you donate to its Holly Jolly Food Drive during the month December. Communications manager, Joel Villanueva, stopped by Morning Break to share how the Atlantis...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks High School Alumni Foundation raising money for current students at holiday party
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newly launched non-profit, Sparks High School Alumni Foundation, is hosting their annual Christmas party at the Nugget Casino Wednesday, Dec. 14. This year’s party will include a fundraiser to buy caps and gowns for Sparks High School seniors who need them. The foundation’s president,...
2news.com
City of Reno Lights Christmas Tree at Downtown Plaza
A holiday celebration is underway in downtown Reno. The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are hosting the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. They're serving coffee, hot chocolate and crepes to those at the event. Live performances are happening as well for attendees to enjoy. The tree was lit...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe Festival of Winter Lights reduced to one day due to weather
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - This year’s Festival of Winter Lights in South Lake Tahoe will be shortened due to an incoming storm. The event will now only take place Friday. It was originally scheduled to run Saturday as well. The festival features lighting displays, outdoor shopping, winter...
nevadabusiness.com
Reno Rodeo Announces New Lineup of Premier Events
RENO, Nev. (Dec. 5, 2022) – The 2023 Reno Rodeo will feature a new lineup of events set to add thousands of dollars to the overall payout that is already nearly $700,000. The Bob Tallman Invitational, named after the Hall of Fame Reno Rodeo announcer and Winnemucca native, will be the richest team roping Open in history.
tmpresale.com
Marca Registrada at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno Feb 24th, 2023 – presale password
The Marca Registrada presale password that so many been looking for is up and available for our members. For a short time you can buy your very own tickets before the public. This presale is the time to acquire passes, in advance of they go on sale to the public and |maybe sell out. Buy your tickets ASAP to see Marca Registrada in Reno, NV 🙂
Record-Courier
Winter returns to Valley this weekend
Winter weather is forecast to return this weekend with a chance of up to 4 inches of snow in Carson Valley and blizzard conditions in the Sierra that may make travel nearly impossible at times, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm watch has been issued for Lake...
2news.com
South Lake Tahoe's Christmas Fire Engine to Cruise the Town
(December 5, 2022) South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will once again be cruising through the city streets spreading joy to all. The fire engine will be out nightly starting at 5 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 10- Saturday, Dec. 24. You can see it with its decorative...
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers decorate Veterans home for holiday season
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The goal was spreading holiday cheer for local veterans. Volunteers from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 989, along with Home Depot employees from Reno and Carson City stores came by the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home on Monday to set up Christmas decorations. “It’s something that...
2news.com
Lake Tahoe Cave Rock Sunset Hike
Many of us drive through the Cave Rock tunnel to get to South Lake Tahoe and did you know you can hike to the top of it! You don't come up the steep side, but a nice 1 mile path will take you to the top where you do have some rock scrambling to the top. Once there, you get the amazing views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff along with Michelle! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/cave-rock-trail.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter weather preparation tips
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring some out ahead of time to minimize icy conditions. Having a shovel or snow blower to remove snow from walkways. “During this winter season I highly recommend ice melt, it...
nevadabusiness.com
Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar Now Open at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. – Reno’s first Chickie’s & Pete’s, the #1 sports bar in North America as voted by ESPN, officially opened Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). GSR is only the second outpost west of the Rockies, of the Philadelphia-based concept...
KOLO TV Reno
New residential and transitional living facility coming to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the outside, it still looks like what used to be the Argent Preparatory Academy but on the inside, changes are happening. The 30,000 sq. ft. building is undergoing construction to become an extension of the Community Counseling Center (CCC). “Many times people have to wait...
KOLO TV Reno
1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
