Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Museum hosting 2nd annual Holiday Craft Fair

A fast-moving system will bring 3-6" of snow to the Sierra overnight, tapering off into Friday morning. A stronger storm will bring feet of mountain snow over the weekend, with accumulating snow possible for valley floors by Sunday. Be prepared for winter travel, road controls, and road closures. Next week will be dry, but cold. -Jeff.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

North Valleys Library hosting book sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Valleys Library is hosting a book sale Friday and Saturday. People will be able to purchase gently used books, magazines, and movies. Cash or checks will be accepted, but buyers cannot used credit cards. The sale is going on at the North Valleys Library...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local non-profit hosts 8th annual ‘Adopt-a-Family’ Holiday Program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the eighth year in a row, the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS) is hosting their “Adopt-a-Family” holiday program. This year, 277 families signed up for the program, an increase of more than 20% over last year. Out of the 277, 130 families on the list are still up for adoption.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
sparkstrib.com

Christmas comes to Sparks this weekend with plenty of holiday events on tap

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend and kids will be able to catch a glimpse of him all around Sparks. The 39 North Pole Village will be lit up December 1-3rd, featuring a free holiday light festival full of thousands of twinkling lights along with holiday shopping booths, activities, entertainment, and more.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Lights Christmas Tree at Downtown Plaza

A holiday celebration is underway in downtown Reno. The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are hosting the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. They're serving coffee, hot chocolate and crepes to those at the event. Live performances are happening as well for attendees to enjoy. The tree was lit...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Reno Rodeo Announces New Lineup of Premier Events

RENO, Nev. (Dec. 5, 2022) – The 2023 Reno Rodeo will feature a new lineup of events set to add thousands of dollars to the overall payout that is already nearly $700,000. The Bob Tallman Invitational, named after the Hall of Fame Reno Rodeo announcer and Winnemucca native, will be the richest team roping Open in history.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Winter returns to Valley this weekend

Winter weather is forecast to return this weekend with a chance of up to 4 inches of snow in Carson Valley and blizzard conditions in the Sierra that may make travel nearly impossible at times, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm watch has been issued for Lake...
MINDEN, NV
2news.com

South Lake Tahoe's Christmas Fire Engine to Cruise the Town

(December 5, 2022) South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will once again be cruising through the city streets spreading joy to all. The fire engine will be out nightly starting at 5 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 10- Saturday, Dec. 24. You can see it with its decorative...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Volunteers decorate Veterans home for holiday season

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The goal was spreading holiday cheer for local veterans. Volunteers from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 989, along with Home Depot employees from Reno and Carson City stores came by the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home on Monday to set up Christmas decorations. “It’s something that...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lake Tahoe Cave Rock Sunset Hike

Many of us drive through the Cave Rock tunnel to get to South Lake Tahoe and did you know you can hike to the top of it! You don't come up the steep side, but a nice 1 mile path will take you to the top where you do have some rock scrambling to the top. Once there, you get the amazing views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff along with Michelle! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/cave-rock-trail.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Winter weather preparation tips

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring some out ahead of time to minimize icy conditions. Having a shovel or snow blower to remove snow from walkways. “During this winter season I highly recommend ice melt, it...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New residential and transitional living facility coming to Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the outside, it still looks like what used to be the Argent Preparatory Academy but on the inside, changes are happening. The 30,000 sq. ft. building is undergoing construction to become an extension of the Community Counseling Center (CCC). “Many times people have to wait...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
RENO, NV

