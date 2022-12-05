Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Ignite Your Crypto Portfolio With Any Of These Crypto Tokens – Avalanche, Cardano, and Big Eyes
Every crypto trader would tell you that 2022 has been a terrible year. The prices of cryptocurrencies have dipped massively. While many noobs have sold their holdings, the experts still expect a market reversal sooner or later. When this happens, there is a likelihood that only traders with reliable projects in their wallets will benefit. Weak projects may fail to lift off.
bitcoinist.com
Binance US Removes Trading Fee For Ethereum Pairs
Binance US has announced that the exchange has now dropped trading fees for the four main Ethereum trading pairs. After Zero Trading Fees For Bitcoin, Binance Has Expanded Policy To Ethereum. Back in June of this year, the US division of the crypto exchange Binance enacted a zero trading fees...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Fallout: Mastercard Chief Sees Crypto Market ‘Resetting’ After Crypto Exchange’s Collapse
FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange platform founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), may have done more than just wipe the entire crypto market with billions worth of capitalization in just a matter of few days. In the wake of one of the worst and most bemusing digital currency-related company implosions to...
bitcoinist.com
By The Numbers: How Much Energy Did The Ethereum PoS Merge Save?
Ethereum completed the switch to a Proof-of-Stake consensus system earlier this year, here’s how much energy is being saved thanks to the Merge. Ethereum PoS Merge Reduced Energy Consumption By 99.84% To 99.99%. As per a new paper published by Patterns, the energy saved due to the Merge is...
bitcoinist.com
Block trip Token (BTR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Block trip Token (BTR) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BTR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Blocktrip builds...
bitcoinist.com
5 Upcoming Crypto IEOs with the Highest Potential for December 2022
If you’re planning to invest in promising projects, IEOs (Initial Exchange Offerings) are the best way in. There are multiple advantages to buying a token during its public launch or presale, rather than waiting for months or years till it’s on a bull run and probably overvalued. First,...
bitcoinist.com
End of Crypto Winter Is Near, ETH To Thrive Most, Says Bloomberg Analyst
The crypto market crash has kept many investors and experts in a skeptical state of mind. This resulted from liquidity crashes and inflation that became more pressurizing in 2022. As a result, several digital tokens, including BTC and ETH, have consistently seen price drops from their all-time highs. Investors who...
bitcoinist.com
Are You Looking For A High-Profit Ratio From Low-Value Crypto Coins Like Shiba Inu & Quant? Big Eyes Coin Is Made For You!
Versatility is the perfect word to describe the excellent market of cryptocurrencies. This market rose to prominence after the launch of Bitcoin (BTC). To date, it has seen around 12000 altcoins, and every coin has a different aim and idea. Shiba Inu (SHIB) took the market by surprise when it defeated a legend like Dogecoin (DOGE). The launch of Quant (QNT) also impressed the world with the unique idea of the agnostic gateway.
bitcoinist.com
Three Essential Cryptocurrencies For Buyers In The Ongoing Bear Market – XRP, Cardano and Big Eyes Coin
There has never been a bear market quite like this in crypto history. Spanning over five months, it is the longest bear market in crypto history and by far the most brutal. When it inevitably comes to an end, it will surely be remembered for countless events, such as Bitcoin’s numerous dips past its physiological $20,000 support mark and Ethereum’s slump past $1000. Until then, members of the cryptocurrency industry must do all they can to ensure the safety and continuity of their businesses in this harsh climate.
bitcoinist.com
Axie Infinity and Cryptoons Are Changing The Crypto Market
The arrival of cryptocurrency brought about unexpected changes to the way money is made. The concept of digital currencies was unheard of ten years ago. Now, it has become one of the smartest ways to attain financial freedom. The crypto market provides the opportunity for millions of people from all parts of the world to achieve financial independence by investing in the crypto assets of their choice. Investors are encouraged to put their money where their mouth is and watch their hunches make tremendous profits. Ever since the days of the first crypto asset, financial freedom has become as easy as pie.
bitcoinist.com
What Are The Best Crypto Oracles in 2023 and Why?
The blockchain oracles sector is an incredibly important part of the cryptocurrency market that affects both operators and users of Web3 applications. As of Summer 2022, it has a total market capitalization value of $4 billion, with thousands of decentralized applications (dApps) relying on various oracle providers on a daily basis.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Observes Sharpest Drop Since China Ban
Data shows the Bitcoin mining difficulty has just observed its sharpest plunge since the aftermath of the China ban. Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees Largest Downwards Adjustment Since July 2021. As per data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the BTC difficulty has gone down by 7.3% in the latest adjustment on...
bitcoinist.com
Could Dogeliens Outperform Top DeFi projects like ApeCoin and Algorand?
Promising innovation and uniqueness, Dogeliens (DOGET) is soon stepping into the crypto market. Now the question is can this meme token outperform the best DeFi solutions already present in the market? Let’s shed some light on the defining attributes of all three cryptocurrencies mentioned in the title. ApeCoin (APE)...
bitcoinist.com
Market Analysts Predict Sparklo (SPRK) To Perform Better Than Stacks (STX) and Neo (NEO) in 2023
With the number of cryptocurrencies that crowds the market, it can be tricky to choose which token would perform better than the other. Before making a decision, an investor must rigorously research a token’s fundamentals. Though Stacks (STX) and Neo (NEO) have shown good potential and might produce returns...
bitcoinist.com
IMPT Price Prediction – 4 Days Before Exchange Listings for This $15 Million Crypto Presale
The highly anticipated initial exchange listing for IMPT is just days away. With only four days left before the presale ends, investors are starting to estimate how high the price can go when the token hits exchanges. The presale for IMPT was highly successful after raising over $15 million within...
bitcoinist.com
Why The Halving Event Will Push Bitcoin Price To Reach $100,000 In 2024
Bitcoin, still the consensus leader of the pack for the entire crypto market, had an average price of $49,384 in December 2021. This year, over the first few days of the month, the maiden digital coin is changing hands at a median value of $17,030. At the time of this...
bitcoinist.com
Price Analysis: Big Eyes Coin, Solana, And Floki Inu — How Much Will They Reach By Q1 2023?
Due to how simple and safe blockchain technology is as compared to other financial assets, cryptocurrency values have constantly risen over the previous several years. Currently, the market is focused on the daily release of a new cryptocurrency, as well as attracting features such as trading, NFTs, and lots more.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu And Big Eyes Coin Have The Best Communities In The Crypto Market
Developers often choose a selling point when creating their crypto project. Since the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), gained prominence because of its utility, many developers are treading that part too. However, they often forget another essential facet of Bitcoin (BTC), which helped it grow as fast as it did. That aspect is the community that rallied around it.
bitcoinist.com
Audited And Fully Collateralized: Here’s Why Binance Remains The Best Bet
The fall of FTX saw crypto exchanges like Binance being put under the microscope in recent months. However, the crypto exchange has taken the criticism in stride and in turn, has been able to set even higher standards of operations for all exchanges across the space. The most recent developments, including a full audit by an external party, have cemented Binance’s dominance as the leading crypto exchange in the world.
bitcoinist.com
Will Dogecoin Reach $1 in 2022? Big Eyes Coin and Other Cryptocurrencies That Could Offer More
Dogecoin (DOGE), the meme cryptocurrency of whales and crypto influencers, has been the biggest winner of Q4 2022. The reason is not far-fetched from Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout that sparked speculations of a possible Twitter integration. Many crypto enthusiasts and traders speculated highly of a possible Twitter–Dogecoin partnership which initiated a high buy pressure on the meme token.
Comments / 0