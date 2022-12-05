Read full article on original website
Cases of canine flu surge in Texas, what to watch out for
Cases of canine influenza are surging in Texas. A Veterinary Medicine Professor explains what to look out for and how to protect your pup.
Game Wardens of Texas say illegal trade of species is a large problem
The Texas Game Wardens protect the state's wildlife from illegal trade and said it's a large problem here in Texas.
KSAT 12
Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
ualrpublicradio.org
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Texas traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M
A traffic stop that occurred on the morning of Dec. 2 led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million.
The Big Problem With Texas Kolaches, Is They’re Not Kolaches.
As the great philosopher once said, "Ignorance is bliss." Be careful when you're browsing the web; there are things out there that will shake the very foundations of what you like to call "reality." For instance, the big problem with kolaches in Texas, is they aren't kolaches. Let me explain...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
foodsafetynews.com
Public health alert issued over ground beef sold in Texas after testing finds E. coli
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Texas, after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. The problem was discovered during...
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?
Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Appoints Legendary Texas Senator as New Secretary of State
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott accepted the resignation of Texas Secretary of State John Scott Tuesday and announced his intent to appoint Senator Jane Nelson to fill the role as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. Scott has served as Secretary of State since October 2021 with the mission of helping restore Texans’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections. Senator Nelson did not run for re-election after serving 30 years in the Texas Senate, including serving as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee since 2014.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
Texas Truck Driver Caught Hauling 13 Million Worth of Drugs
TRAVELING TEXAS SEMI -TRUCK. Officials received word about a large shipment of narcotics passing through Marion County in Indiana. After an immense investigation, officials were able to locate the alleged shipment traveling inside a semi-truck trailer. Officials pulled the suspected truck over and approached the driver. Inside the truck was...
KXAN
First Warning: Coldest air of December arrives next week
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you tired of this unseasonably warm weather? Despite what the calendar may read, Central Texas continues to experience record-breaking warmth with high temperatures in the 80s (not ideal if you are trying to show off your new Christmas sweater). If you are ready for a...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas
The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
