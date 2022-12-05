ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSAT 12

Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
FORT WORTH, TX
ualrpublicradio.org

An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area

Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
LoneStar 92

Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?

Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Appoints Legendary Texas Senator as New Secretary of State

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott accepted the resignation of Texas Secretary of State John Scott Tuesday and announced his intent to appoint Senator Jane Nelson to fill the role as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. Scott has served as Secretary of State since October 2021 with the mission of helping restore Texans’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections. Senator Nelson did not run for re-election after serving 30 years in the Texas Senate, including serving as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee since 2014.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Texas Truck Driver Caught Hauling 13 Million Worth of Drugs

TRAVELING TEXAS SEMI -TRUCK. Officials received word about a large shipment of narcotics passing through Marion County in Indiana. After an immense investigation, officials were able to locate the alleged shipment traveling inside a semi-truck trailer. Officials pulled the suspected truck over and approached the driver. Inside the truck was...
ENNIS, TX
KXAN

First Warning: Coldest air of December arrives next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you tired of this unseasonably warm weather? Despite what the calendar may read, Central Texas continues to experience record-breaking warmth with high temperatures in the 80s (not ideal if you are trying to show off your new Christmas sweater). If you are ready for a...
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas

The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
