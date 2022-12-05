MONKTON — The Monkton Museum and Historical Society welcomes you to an 1859 Old Town Hall Open House. Doors will be open on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m for you to visit and see some of our local historical artifacts. After your recycle run, stop in for a cup of hot chocolate and a hello. We would love to connect with you about ideas for our museum and how best to use the 1859 Old Town Hall in a self-sustainable way.

MONKTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO