Elwyn “Tom” Myrick, 97, of Bridport
BRIDPORT — Elwyn J. Myrick, 97, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, Dec. 4, 2022, with family by his side at Helen Porter Healthcare and Rehab Center. Known as Tom to most, he was born to George and Iva Myrick on Aug. 15, 1925, in Bridport, Vt. Tom was the youngest of five siblings. Dorothy, Naomi, Joe and Ione, all of whom predeceased him.
Patricia Viner White, 83, formerly of Middlebury
OCALA, Fla. — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Patricia Viner White, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Middlebury, Vt. Patricia passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, at Brentwood at Fore Ranch with family by her side. She had celebrated Thanksgiving the previous week with most of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. We will be forever grateful for this last opportunity to celebrate “Grammy.”
John J. Bergevin, 59, of Brandon
BRANDON — John J. Bergevin died Dec. 2. 2022, at the age of 59. He was born in Middlebury to Patricia Nailor Bergevin and Victor Bergevin on April 15, 1963. John owned a logging business for years and drove tractor-trailer trucks for local businesses. John was a skilled mechanic often called on by area farmers, and the Whiting Fire Department, to work on equipment onsite. John was an outdoorsman and avid hunter. He loved his dogs and spending time with his granddaughter.
Karl Lindholm: The Castigliones of Middlebury — and Joe!
Writer Bill McKibben of Ripton (and the world) and his wife, the writer Sue Halpern, invite another person into their home most evenings in the spring and in the balmy summer months, a warm friend whom they admire and of whose company they never tire. That friend is Joe Castiglione,...
Deborah Ann Deeble Suplee, 77, formerly of Addison County
SUN VALLEY, Calif. — Debbie Suplee left this life on Oct. 27, 2022, her 77th birthday, in Sun Valley, Calif. She died of complications from progressive supranuclear palsy, which is an untreatable Parkinson’s-like disease. She had suffered symptoms of the disease dating back to 2014. The daughter of James Deeble and Victoria B. Sappio, Debbie was born in Plainfield, N.J. in 1945.
Roberta Nan Hartwell, 81, of Vergennes
VERGENNES — Roberta Nan Hartwell, 81, better known as “Bobbie,” passed away at home on Nov. 28, 2022, after a short illness, surrounded by her family and close friends. She was born Dec. 5, 1940, in Lincoln, the daughter of Gyneth and Robert Hartwell. She is survived...
David R. Holmes, 80, of Panton
PANTON — David Holmes left this world on Nov. 29, 2022, doing what he loved the most, skiing down the slopes of Sugarbush. David was born in Rutland on March 16, 1942, and was educated abroad in Frankfurt and Tokyo. He graduated from Suffield Academy in Connecticut. He was a three-sport athlete and captain of the football team at Middlebury College. He earned his master’s in International Affairs from Columbia University and his Ph.D. in education from the University of Denver.
Agnes James memorial celebration
WEYBRIDGE — A memorial celebration will be held for Agnes James on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1-3 p.m. at the Weybridge Congregational Church Fellowship Hall.
Middlebury Police Log: Man jumps through courthouse window
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury police assisted Vermont Probation & Parole officers this past Thursday with a man who had crashed through a glass window at the Frank Mahady Courthouse in an apparent attempt to flee following a court hearing. Police said the incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. on...
County’s nursing home eyed for big renovations
Helen Porter Rehabilitation & Nursing next year will undergo an estimated $4.5 million in exterior and interior renovations aimed at making the facility safer, more functional and more aesthetically pleasing to those who reside, receive treatment and visit there.
Jackson Gallery hosts ‘A Party Called Life’
The Jackson Gallery will be transformed into a carnival of color to warm the winter months.
Dennis Smith steps away after decades
MIDDLEBURY — After more than three decades coaching with the Middlebury Union High School football program, Dennis Smith said he knew two games into this season, his 15th as its head coach, it was time to step away. That was before an 0-2 Tiger team turned around its season,...
Vermont State Police Log for Dec. 8
ADDISON COUNTY — At around 6:30 p.m. this past Thursday, Dec. 1, a Vermont State Police trooper from the New Haven barracks was monitoring traffic on Route 17 near Town Hill Road in New Haven when he saw a vehicle traveling at 100 mph in a 45-mph zone. The...
Monkton news for Dec. 8
MONKTON — The Monkton Museum and Historical Society welcomes you to an 1859 Old Town Hall Open House. Doors will be open on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m for you to visit and see some of our local historical artifacts. After your recycle run, stop in for a cup of hot chocolate and a hello. We would love to connect with you about ideas for our museum and how best to use the 1859 Old Town Hall in a self-sustainable way.
Vergennes Police Log: City resident falls victim to scam
VERGENNES — A Vergennes resident lost $15,000 to a computer scam last week, Vergennes police reported. City police said when the West Main Street resident’s computer froze he followed instructions on the screen to call a number to help resolve the problem, instructions that included moving his bank assets to an account in a Williston bank.
Jessie Raymond: Art project preempts holiday prep
Have you ever had an artistic idea that consumes your thoughts until you just have to pursue it, even at the expense of, say, getting ready for Christmas?.
Safety concerns rise again at Bristol Elementary
Following a recent incident involving a student in crisis at Bristol Elementary School, parents and staff in the Mount Abraham Unified School District are once again asking district officials for help.
Christmas tree farms busy; prices inching up
County tree farmers say they have a healthy selection of Christmas trees this year, though buyers will see a slight hike in prices due to inflationary pressures.
Local greenhouse gas emissions going up
Addison County is not making measurable progress in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and now faces a tougher task in meeting local reduction goals by 2030 — according to a study published last month by the Climate Economy Action Center of Addison County, or CEAC.
