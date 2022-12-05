ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska DL enters transfer portal after 4 seasons

Mosai Newsom might end up being a standout player. It just won’t be with Nebraska in 2022. Newsom announced his intent to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. A native of Waverly, Iowa, Newsom will have 2 years of eligibility remaining at his next school. “I will forever be...
LINCOLN, NE
lafourchegazette.com

Trojans basketball coach announces resignation

Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
RACELAND, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Second-line museum reopens in 9th Ward Tuesday: The House of Dance and Feathers

The House of Dance and Feathers, a Lower 9th Ward museum devoted primarily to New Orleans’ unique African-American parading customs, is set to reopen on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for two years following the death of the founder. A celebration with live music and second-line craft demonstrations will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Clancy: Ferguson retirement marks the end of a turbulent era at NOPD

The retirement of Police Chief Shaun Ferguson marks the end of an eventful yet turbulent era at NOPD. Ferguson was dealt a difficult hand as New Orleans’ police chief. NOPD had been losing officers for years. That exodus accelerated on his watch. Ferguson also had to deal with COVID, a violent crime wave, low morale among cops, and plummeting public confidence in NOPD.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
JamBase

Hogs For The Cause Goes Big In 2023 For 15th Anniversary Lineup

St. Paul and The Broken Bones and The Devon Allman Project featuring Widespread Panic keyboardist JoJo Hermann along with special guests Meters bassist George Porter Jr. and guitarist Anders Osborne top the Hogs For The Cause 2023 lineup. The 15th-anniversary event raising money through food and music for pediatric cancer research and the families of children with brain cancer returns to UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds in New Orleans on March 31 and April 1, 2023.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

