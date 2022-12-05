Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
theadvocate.com
An LSU backup linebacker entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career
LSU backup linebacker Kolbe Fields entered the transfer portal Thursday for the second time in his career. Fields, a New Orleans native who went to Archbishop Rummel, transferred to LSU last year after signing with South Carolina out of high school. He has three more years of eligibility. As a...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska edge rusher becomes 10th Husker on scholarship to enter transfer portal
Nebraska can’t seem to catch a break. The latest debacle deals in the transfer portal where the program saw its 10th scholarship player enter the portal in the last two weeks. Jimari Butler, an edge rusher from Mobile, Alabama is the latest to announce he is leaving Lincoln. Butler...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska lands commitment from dual-sport athlete out of Texas to 2023 recruiting class
Brice Turner revealed his commitment to a B1G program on Tuesday from his social media account. Turner is dual-sport athlete who plays football and runs track for his high school. Turner is heading to Nebraska to be a part of what Matt Rhule is building there. 247Sports does not have...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska DL enters transfer portal after 4 seasons
Mosai Newsom might end up being a standout player. It just won’t be with Nebraska in 2022. Newsom announced his intent to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. A native of Waverly, Iowa, Newsom will have 2 years of eligibility remaining at his next school. “I will forever be...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska legend Zach Wiegert wants Huskers to be ‘offensive line factory’
The college football regular season has unfortunately come to a close, and as we await bowl season, award season is upon us. Across the country in the coming weeks, college football players from across the country will be rewarded for their accolades on and off the field. Former Nebraska OL...
lafourchegazette.com
Trojans basketball coach announces resignation
Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
crescentcitysports.com
Basketball: St. Aug edges Bonnabel while Rummel boys, Ben Franklin and Bonnabel girls win
It was a simply outstanding game which came down to the wire. Junior Turner Duncan scored a game-winning layup at the buzzer to lift St. Augustine to a 65-64 win over Bonnabel in Kenner Tuesday night. In a game that went back and forth throughout, Daisean McGee gave the Bruins...
kalb.com
Many Tigers say they will not walk away from New Orleans empty-handed
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers did not walk away with a victory in last year’s state championship, falling to Amite 17-6. But, they will have another crack at it on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Union Parish in the Superdome. The Tigers immediately went back to work, stating...
earnthenecklace.com
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?
Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NOPD Chief Ferguson announces retirement
New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has announced his retirement, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office announced today.
NOLA.com
Second-line museum reopens in 9th Ward Tuesday: The House of Dance and Feathers
The House of Dance and Feathers, a Lower 9th Ward museum devoted primarily to New Orleans’ unique African-American parading customs, is set to reopen on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for two years following the death of the founder. A celebration with live music and second-line craft demonstrations will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
lcmchealth.org
Newell Normand, WWL AM Radio Host and former Jefferson Parish Sh
“ This is masterful – this creates the very balance that we need…this will benefit our community in a big way. I really believe that healthcare corridor is something that is a difference maker for us here in the city of New Orleans.”
20-Year-Old Jackson State University Student Accused Of Killing Flynn Brown Denied Bond
The 20-year-old Jackson State University student accused of killing 22-year-old Flynn Brown will not receive bond, according to WAPT News. Brown was found dead inside a vehicle on campus in Jackson, MS. on Dec. 2. Randall Smith of New Orleans was arrested in connection with Brown’s death. The freshman at...
Clancy: Ferguson retirement marks the end of a turbulent era at NOPD
The retirement of Police Chief Shaun Ferguson marks the end of an eventful yet turbulent era at NOPD. Ferguson was dealt a difficult hand as New Orleans’ police chief. NOPD had been losing officers for years. That exodus accelerated on his watch. Ferguson also had to deal with COVID, a violent crime wave, low morale among cops, and plummeting public confidence in NOPD.
JamBase
Hogs For The Cause Goes Big In 2023 For 15th Anniversary Lineup
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and The Devon Allman Project featuring Widespread Panic keyboardist JoJo Hermann along with special guests Meters bassist George Porter Jr. and guitarist Anders Osborne top the Hogs For The Cause 2023 lineup. The 15th-anniversary event raising money through food and music for pediatric cancer research and the families of children with brain cancer returns to UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds in New Orleans on March 31 and April 1, 2023.
WWL-TV
Judge issues warrant after New Orleans investigator skips murder trial
NEW ORLEANS — A Baton Rouge Judge issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans investigator after she failed to show up to testify for a Baton Rouge murder trial, according to our partners at WBRZ. It's day two of Meshell Hale's trial for first-degree murder. Hale is accused...
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
WDSU
Sources: New Orleans could make history making appointment for police chief position
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple sources have confirmed to WDSU that a history-making appointment could be coming soon after The NOPD Superintendent announced his retirement. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his retirement on Tuesday. Sources tell WDSU that Jonette Williams could be tapped for the position. She would be the first...
