Buffalo, NY

stepoutbuffalo.com

Holiday Packages From The Woodhouse Spa

The holidays are here in WNY: Cue the mad dash to get everything on your list done. From shopping for the perfect gifts, finalizing holiday plans, and spending time with loved ones, the holidays can easily become the most hectic time of year. With so much going on, it’s important to prioritize self-care and personal wellness. That’s where The Woodhouse Spa comes in.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

The Insider Hit List: Holiday Edition 2022

Step Out Buffalo’s Holiday Edition of The Insider Hit List. Have you ever wondered to yourself, “Step Out Buffalo is great, but this is a lot. I wish there was a short list to point me in the right direction.” Or maybe, “I wonder where the SOB staff would send me today if i could talk to them personally…”.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win 4 G.A. Tickets to Buffalo Whiskey Riot Festival

*GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re giving one lucky winner 4 general admission tickets to this year’s Whiskey Riot Festival, where you’ll get to try 200+ different whiskies, taste creative whiskey cocktails, and more!. Buffalo Whiskey Riot is back on Saturday, February 18, and bigger than ever with plenty of...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hyundai surprises local hero with new car

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman known as a hero in her community was honored on Wednesday for her selfless contributions. The Hyundai Salute to Heroes program was created to acknowledge the special people who do heroic things every day. Western New Yorkers had until Nov. 27 to nominate their favorite hero. Margaret “Marg” […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Petal Pusher – Allentown

Petal Pusher is a specially curated space for you to treat yourself all year round! It is a place for you to come and stay awhile. Yes, even in the winter. Make a bouquet for yourself or a loved one, have a glass of wine, hang out with a friend, or “work from home” in our bright, warm, colorful space designed just for you to enjoy. This is a space for you to be creative, unwind and enjoy.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Robots Taking Over This Restaurant In WNY?

It seems like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it’s actually happening here in Buffalo. It’s no secret that many restaurants in Buffalo have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic. Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, Western New York restaurants are often seeking out creative ways to stay open and serve their faithful customers.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York

It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
KENMORE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo

With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop

It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Shania Twain coming to Buffalo in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Country music artist Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour on Tuesday. Following the success of the first leg, Twain is adding 19 shows to the fall schedule. The tour kicks off on Oct. 12, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center with stops […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sweet Buffalo Monday: Own NY Real Estate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the past few years, Sweet Buffalo has teamed up with Be A Blessing Buffalo to provide gifts to children and families in need around the holidays. This has grown to a community-wide effort. This year, Own NY Real Estate is helping in a big way. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, […]
BUFFALO, NY

