Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
stepoutbuffalo.com
Holiday Packages From The Woodhouse Spa
The holidays are here in WNY: Cue the mad dash to get everything on your list done. From shopping for the perfect gifts, finalizing holiday plans, and spending time with loved ones, the holidays can easily become the most hectic time of year. With so much going on, it’s important to prioritize self-care and personal wellness. That’s where The Woodhouse Spa comes in.
NFTA and Feed More WNY team up for Holiday Food Drive
The NFTA is teaming up with FeedMore this holiday season to host a food donation drive in western New York, which runs through December 20th.
WKBW-TV
Wayland Brewing Company set to open incredible "community hub" in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — There is a new beer lovers destination on the horizon in Orchard Park that is set to be a game changer. Construction on the incredible new Wayland Brewing Company is in the final stages and the hope is that the 18,000 square foot venue is ready to open in February of 2023.
stepoutbuffalo.com
The Insider Hit List: Holiday Edition 2022
Step Out Buffalo’s Holiday Edition of The Insider Hit List. Have you ever wondered to yourself, “Step Out Buffalo is great, but this is a lot. I wish there was a short list to point me in the right direction.” Or maybe, “I wonder where the SOB staff would send me today if i could talk to them personally…”.
Gigantic Retailer Coming to the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga
This is easily the busiest time of the entire year for retailers. The holiday shopping season is upon us, which means that many people are flooding into stores to buy Christmas presents and other goodies in time for December 25th. Despite online shopping being as popular as ever, many still...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win 4 G.A. Tickets to Buffalo Whiskey Riot Festival
*GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re giving one lucky winner 4 general admission tickets to this year’s Whiskey Riot Festival, where you’ll get to try 200+ different whiskies, taste creative whiskey cocktails, and more!. Buffalo Whiskey Riot is back on Saturday, February 18, and bigger than ever with plenty of...
Move over Mr. Grinch–Porch Pirates are also stealing Christmas gifts
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) –Just a few weeks ago, millions of people were clicking through the deals of Cyber Monday, but as those packages start to be delivered, people are getting their packages stolen. “We see that with more and more people ordering their gifts online and shipped to their house, that creates more opportunity for […]
buffalorising.com
WEEKEND EVENT ROUNDUP: Tarot Reading, A Boy Band Christmas, The Thing, Three Ghosts, and a Visit with Santa
This week’s happenings are sure to “make the season bright.” A number of holiday themed events, as well as recommendations for those who want a break from the merrymaking are here for you in this week’s calendar. Tarot readings, a visit with Santa, and a Boyband Christmas are all coming to Buffalo this week. Check them out!
Hyundai surprises local hero with new car
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman known as a hero in her community was honored on Wednesday for her selfless contributions. The Hyundai Salute to Heroes program was created to acknowledge the special people who do heroic things every day. Western New Yorkers had until Nov. 27 to nominate their favorite hero. Margaret “Marg” […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
Petal Pusher – Allentown
Petal Pusher is a specially curated space for you to treat yourself all year round! It is a place for you to come and stay awhile. Yes, even in the winter. Make a bouquet for yourself or a loved one, have a glass of wine, hang out with a friend, or “work from home” in our bright, warm, colorful space designed just for you to enjoy. This is a space for you to be creative, unwind and enjoy.
Morning Risers: Rise Fitness in Hamburg
Morning Risers is a series that highlights the early-rising businesses in Western New York. This week is all about getting on your bike.
WKBW-TV
West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
Robots Taking Over This Restaurant In WNY?
It seems like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it’s actually happening here in Buffalo. It’s no secret that many restaurants in Buffalo have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic. Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, Western New York restaurants are often seeking out creative ways to stay open and serve their faithful customers.
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York
It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo
With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
2 WNY puppies to be showcased in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, it was announced that two local dogs will be participating in the highest level of televised puppy sports, the Puppy Bowl. Darcy and Josh Allenhound from Buddy's Second Chance Rescue will be featured in this coming Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX, which will air at 2 p.m. on Feb.12, 2023.
Shania Twain coming to Buffalo in 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Country music artist Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour on Tuesday. Following the success of the first leg, Twain is adding 19 shows to the fall schedule. The tour kicks off on Oct. 12, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center with stops […]
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Own NY Real Estate
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the past few years, Sweet Buffalo has teamed up with Be A Blessing Buffalo to provide gifts to children and families in need around the holidays. This has grown to a community-wide effort. This year, Own NY Real Estate is helping in a big way. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, […]
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Depew
Christmas came early in Depew Tuesday morning. A Take 5 top-prize ticket was sold at a local Wegmans.
Comments / 0