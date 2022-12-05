Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4
Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
brproud.com
Woman arrested after allegedly chasing victim with knife at his home
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman was arrested after allegedly chasing then injuring a man with a knife earlier this week. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a stabbing incident on Sugar Street on Monday, Dec. 5. The victim told deputies Faith Nicole Johnson, 20, of Napoleonville, who was allegedly armed with a knife and piece of pipe, and two other women came to his home.
theadvocate.com
Two suspects wanted by police after home Iberia Parish invasion that left one dead
Authorities in Iberia Parish say the search continues for two suspects involved in a deadly home invasion Tuesday night. According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, deputies responded to a phone call at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "Through our investigations, deputies learned the deceased male entered the home with two,...
wbrz.com
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Arrest warrant issued for father who vanished after infant's fentanyl death
BATON ROUGE - The father of a 1-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose in late October has reportedly had a warrant issued for his arrest for over a month and has not been located. Charles Lee, the father of J'ahrei Paul, has had a warrant issued for his arrest...
NOLA.com
Woman fatally stabbed in hotel parking lot in Harvey, JPSO says
A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday in a hotel parking lot in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Update: Uber driver was killed by her passenger, JPSO says. The stabbing was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway (map), according to preliminary information released by JPSO late Thursday. A Travelodge is on the block.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show
An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records. Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy. On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly...
NOLA.com
Woman who shot two people at hospital found not guilty by reason of insanity
A woman who fired a gun at the emergency entrance of University Medical Center, hitting and injuring two strangers, on Tuesday was ruled not guilty by reason of insanity of aggravated battery and other charges. Judge Robin Pittman of Orleans Parish District Criminal Court found Shante Wade, 31, not guilty...
wbrz.com
Man dies in hospital weeks after Baton Rouge road rage shooting; accused shooter's charges upgraded
BATON ROUGE – A man who was shot after he reportedly came to lend a hand at a minor crash scene has died in the hospital weeks later, and the man who shot him is now facing a murder charge. Darrel Jupiter, 46, was arrested Nov. 17 after he...
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
NOLA.com
Uber driver stabbed to death by her passenger at Harvey hotel; suspect arrested
A 54-year-old Uber driver was fatally stabbed by a passenger she was dropping off at the Travelodge hotel in Harvey Thursday afternoon, and the suspect later uploaded video he took of the dying victim to his Facebook account, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim, Yolanda Dillion, of New...
theadvocate.com
Man shot in road rage incident last month dies of his wounds, Baton Rouge police say
A man who was shot last month after a traffic accident has died of his wounds, and the person accused of shooting him has been booked on a murder count, Baton Rouge police said Thursday. Curtis Trusclair, 31, was shot in the 4200 block of North Boulevard at 3:41 p.m....
houmatimes.com
HPD UPDATE: Man wanted for shooting his brother-in-law during a disagreement
On Decemebr 5th, 2022 Damian Fitch was taken into custody by the Terrebonne Parish S.O. during a traffic stop. Fitch was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for Attempted Second Degree Murder as per warrant. We would like to thank the Terrebonne Parish S.O. for their assistance with the arrest of Fitch.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police seek suspect in Dollar Tree mass shooting
New Orleans police are seeking a suspect they say drove up to a Gentilly strip mall Thursday afternoon, opened fire on two juvenile males sitting outside, then shot up the Dollar Tree when the victims fled into the store, wounding two customers inside. All in all, four people—the two youths,...
NOLA.com
Dollar Tree shooting leaves four wounded in targeted attack, police say
New Orleans saw its second mass shooting in as many weeks when a gunman opened fire outside a Gentilly strip mall Thursday afternoon, wounding four people in what police are investigating as a targeted attack. Third District Captain Wayne M. DeLarge II said the suspect, armed with a rifle, drove...
WAFB.com
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
WDSU
NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments
The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
NOLA.com
After Louisiana baby dies of fentanyl, father wanted on negligent homicide
Police are looking for the father of a 20-month-old baby who died of fentanyl poisoning on Halloween, the latest in a spate of child deaths in Baton Rouge that has drawn scrutiny to Louisiana's child welfare system. The father of baby Jahrei Paul, 28-year-old Charles Lee of Baton Rouge, has...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge gas station clerk allegedly stabbed man after argument over ID
BATON ROUGE - An argument that started after a gas station clerk refused to sell someone cigarettes ended with the employee pulling out a knife and stabbing the customer. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Brandon Sam, 19, was arrested Tuesday night after the attack at a gas station near the corner of Airline Highway and Pecue Lane.
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman on trial for allegedly poisoning and killing her boyfriend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman is facing life behind bars for the alleged murder of her boyfriend in 2015. Meshell Hale is believed to be responsible for her husband’s death as well but hasn’t been charged. Hale is on trial for first-degree murder...
