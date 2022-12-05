ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleonville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4

Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
TERRYTOWN, LA
brproud.com

Woman arrested after allegedly chasing victim with knife at his home

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman was arrested after allegedly chasing then injuring a man with a knife earlier this week. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a stabbing incident on Sugar Street on Monday, Dec. 5. The victim told deputies Faith Nicole Johnson, 20, of Napoleonville, who was allegedly armed with a knife and piece of pipe, and two other women came to his home.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman fatally stabbed in hotel parking lot in Harvey, JPSO says

A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday in a hotel parking lot in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Update: Uber driver was killed by her passenger, JPSO says. The stabbing was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway (map), according to preliminary information released by JPSO late Thursday. A Travelodge is on the block.
HARVEY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show

An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records. Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy. On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly...
GONZALES, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD UPDATE: Man wanted for shooting his brother-in-law during a disagreement

On Decemebr 5th, 2022 Damian Fitch was taken into custody by the Terrebonne Parish S.O. during a traffic stop. Fitch was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for Attempted Second Degree Murder as per warrant. We would like to thank the Terrebonne Parish S.O. for their assistance with the arrest of Fitch.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police seek suspect in Dollar Tree mass shooting

New Orleans police are seeking a suspect they say drove up to a Gentilly strip mall Thursday afternoon, opened fire on two juvenile males sitting outside, then shot up the Dollar Tree when the victims fled into the store, wounding two customers inside. All in all, four people—the two youths,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments

The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge gas station clerk allegedly stabbed man after argument over ID

BATON ROUGE - An argument that started after a gas station clerk refused to sell someone cigarettes ended with the employee pulling out a knife and stabbing the customer. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Brandon Sam, 19, was arrested Tuesday night after the attack at a gas station near the corner of Airline Highway and Pecue Lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy