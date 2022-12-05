Santa is sleighing at the gym this holiday season. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared behind-the-scenes photos of J.K. Simmons’ transformation into a jacked Saint Nick for the upcoming holiday film “Red One,” co-starring Chris Evans. “Ladies, gentlemen & children of all ages…the coolest, strongest, kindest, most bad ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time,” Johnson captioned. “Brought to life by Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons who worked his ass off for months to step into this iconic role in AMAZING SHAPE for our Christmas franchise film, RED ONE. We’re having a BLAST and so will you and your families...

13 MINUTES AGO