‘Emancipation’ Review: The Historical Drama As Will Smith Star Vehicle
EMANCIPATION ★1/2 (1.5/4 stars) Starring: Will Smith, Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, David Denman. Similarly, the movie exists between prestige and genre (or two genres, really, as it morphs in its final third from an escaped fugitive picture to a war movie), yet it can’t quite grasp either the elevated emotion of prestige or the snap of the genre.
J.K. Simmons Is a Shredded Santa in Chris Evans and The Rock’s ‘Red One’ — First Look
Santa is sleighing at the gym this holiday season. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared behind-the-scenes photos of J.K. Simmons’ transformation into a jacked Saint Nick for the upcoming holiday film “Red One,” co-starring Chris Evans. “Ladies, gentlemen & children of all ages…the coolest, strongest, kindest, most bad ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time,” Johnson captioned. “Brought to life by Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons who worked his ass off for months to step into this iconic role in AMAZING SHAPE for our Christmas franchise film, RED ONE. We’re having a BLAST and so will you and your families...
Zoey Deutch Revealed That Reese Witherspoon's Love For "Set It Up" Inspired Their New Movie, "Something From Tiffany's"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
