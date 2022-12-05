ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Argentina eyes $100 billion as US will share banking data

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The U.S. and Argentina agreed on Monday to have their tax agencies automatically share data about citizens' banking and investments in each other's countries. The government in Buenos Aires hopes this will lead to an estimated $100 billion that Argentines have tried to shelter in the United States.

Financial data is already shared between the two governments on a case by case basis, but this arrangement should give taxing authorities automatic access to information about such investments, whether they're made as individuals or through companies and trusts, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said.

The accord seeks fiscal transparency and “strict justice,” so that “the Argentine who pays their taxes, completes their obligations and makes the effort every day to contribute to the sustainability of the state isn't cheated by those who find mechanisms of evasion through tax havens,” Massa said.

The agreement, which takes effect early in 2023, was signed by Massa and U.S. Ambassador Marc Stanley. Massa said it reflects mutual confidence and cooperation, “opening a more mature chapter of relations” between the two nations.

An earlier accord signed with the U.S. in 2017 during the presidency of Mauricio Macri proved to be worthless, because Argentines could evade the reporting rules by transferring money between U.S. accounts, and the Argentine government had to make specific requests, a process that yielded information on only 68 citizens, Massa said.

With this accord, the IRS and Argentina's AFIP will share such information automatically, resulting in a flood of data, not only about cash held in bank accounts and corporate profits but also rent collected through real estate investments, Massa said.

Massa called on Argentina's Congress to approve legislation that would encourage citizens to move their money back to Argentina and punish with the full force of the law those who don't declare their wealth. The government hopes to have such legislation ready by year's end.

Previous governments have initiated similar efforts in the past, and yet Argentina estimates that $100 billion in undeclared wealth is being held in the U.S. alone.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says

The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
WASHINGTON STATE
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
115K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy