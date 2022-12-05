ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Multiple Districts calling a snow day

While the Treasure Valley received less snow than predicted, multiple school districts across Idaho and Oregon are calling in snow days. The Basin School District received around 6-8 inches in Idaho City and more in the subdivisions. The roads are too hazardous to drive so a snow day was called.
IDAHO CITY, ID
Holiday Adventure Guide: Fun winter events this weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It is time for the holiday season, and there is plenty of fun holiday-related events going on this weekend. The Winter Wonderland in Cascade is happening at Tackle Tom's. It takes place through Dec. 17. They have ice skating, food and a sledding hill. Check out Tackle Tom's on Facebook for more information.
BOISE, ID
Boise City Council approves $500k to investigate retired BPD Captain

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise City Council has unanimously approved a $500,000 contract to hire D.C. law firm Steptoe and Johnson to investigate whether retired Boise Police Captain Matt Bryngelson's views affected the Boise Police Department or the city. Bryngelson was found participating in a white nationalist conference as...
BOISE, ID
Boise Rescue Mission has one more week to collect donations

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Rescue Mission needs your help, there is only one week left to collect 600 teen gifts that will be distributed at banquets next week. Consider donating any of the following gifts so that teens can experience the Christmas they deserve:. - Gift cards or...
BOISE, ID
Inmate walks away from Community reentry Center

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for an east Boise Community reentry Center resident who walked away while on an errand in the community. Holly J. Roberson, IDOC #137564, was last seen at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in the 400 block of...
BOISE, ID
Traffic Alert: All lanes open on 12th Ave Rd in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: All lanes of travel on 12th Ave Rd at Hawaii Ave are back open. The original story is below. The Nampa Police Department is reporting a 3-vehicle injury crash blocking all northbound lanes of 12th Ave Rd near Hawaii Ave. Northbound traffic is being...
NAMPA, ID
Report: Former BPD captains file human rights complaints

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — BoiseDev reports two former Boise Police captains have filed complaints against the City of Boise with the Idaho Human Rights Commission. According to BoiseDev, the two former captains are Matt Bryngelson and Tom Fleming. CBS2 filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the city...
BOISE, ID
Caldwell Police warn about scam

Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) - A warning from Caldwell Police. The department says it received a few calls letting them know that someone is fundraising on their behalf. Caldwell PD says they are not currently fundraising. If you receive a call from someone who claims to be from the Caldwell Police...
CALDWELL, ID
Home prices in Ada County drop year-over-year

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Home prices drop year-over-year in Ada County for the first time since October 2014. The median sales price of homes sold in November was $525,000, down 2.5% from November 2021, and 6.5% less than the previous month in October of 2022. Swift rises in interest...
ADA COUNTY, ID

