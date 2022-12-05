The 1974 Plymouth duster was the first of its kind to receive the 360 in.³ V-8 engine. You might be skeptical of its performance, due to the 340 in.³ V-8‘s low stroke and high revving capabilities. However the 360 came with something that made it a fierce competitor on the dragstrip. That, of course, was an abundance of torque despite having fairly low horsepower numbers. Setups like that are a recipe for doing well on the dragstrip which is exactly what it’s doing in this video against a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS.

1 DAY AGO