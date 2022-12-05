ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Holiday events planned for weekend

With Christmas right around the corner, family members and friends focus on buying presents, choosing a tree, cleaning, and decorating the house for when the company arrives. During all the Christmas chaos, it is easy to forget all the fun events happening in the community. Luckily, here is a preview...
ALACHUA, FL
Zoey Fields

Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, tours

The Baptist Clay Medical Campus in Fleming Island is hosting an event where guests can tour the new facility, get food from local vendors and win giveaways. The event previews the grand opening of the new hospital set for mid-December, a Baptist spokesperson said. Guests and Clay County residents can attend for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1747 Baptist Clay Drive in Fleming Island.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
floridainsider.com

Famous Florida Christmas tree farm closing after 38 wonderful years in business

Christmas Trees For Sale — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Checubus. For over a generation, the Unicorn Hill Christmas Tree Farm has been the catalyst of countless holiday memories in Florida. From six different species of pine, families choose their tree, have it chopped down, and then have it affixed to the roof of their car for the trip to its new home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Skate Park reopens to public

The City of Ocala has announced that the skate park located at 517 NE 9th Street will reopen effective immediately. The skate park was closed last week for maintenance. In a social media post on Monday, December 5, the Ocala Recreation and Parks Department stated that the closure was due to vandalism in the park, and that crews were “working hard to repair and clean up the vandalism to make it a safe place for all to enjoy.”
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New destination for dinner & drinks in Levy County - Black Prong Bar & Grill

BRONSON — The Black Prong Bar & Grill opened on Dec. 1. In an area with limited options for an elegant dining experience, Black Prong is excited to bring this new destination to Levy County residents and resort guests. Located inside the south end of the main pavilion at Black Prong Equestrian Village, at 450 SE CR 337, Bronson FL 32628, the Bar & Grill is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

French game of pétanque finds a home in Gainesville

Sarah Lauerman took an interest in French culture and was intrigued by the sport of pétanque (peh-tonk). She wanted to learn how to speak French and engage with the culture further, so she started a club around the sport. Lauerman is now the president of Gainesville Pétanque, a club...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Middleburg RideOut Elementary student featured on The Kelly Clarkson show

A RideOut Elementary school student was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, Dec. 1, sharing her unique experience with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The Middleburg first-grader, Rosie, was medically fragile as a newborn, and later diagnosed with Septo-optic dysplasia, her mother Liz Williams, a Clay County District Schools ESE Parent Liaison, explained on Clarkson’s show.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Elder Options hits leadership transition

Local nonprofit Elder Options is in a transition period for the first time in 15 years as longtime CEO Kristen Griffis prepares to step down on December 31. After Griffis departs, the organization’s chief operating officer (COO), Katina Mustipher, will take the reins as the organization’s new CEO.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD to buy community firearms Saturday

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will hold a gun buy from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The event will take place at Upper Ministries located at 3575 NE 15th Street. GPD officers will hand out gift cards for up to $300 per gun with a limit of two firearms per vehicle. The price per firearm will be set by GPD’s gun assessor.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

79-year-old Villager arrested after leaving gentlemen’s club in Ocala

A 79-year-old Villager was arrested after leaving a gentlemen’s club in Ocala. Herbert Larry Vajen of the Village of Santo Domingo was driving a red Toyota Prius at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and having difficulty maintaining a single lane when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road

Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
MARION COUNTY, FL

