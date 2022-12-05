Read full article on original website
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
mainstreetdailynews.com
Holiday events planned for weekend
With Christmas right around the corner, family members and friends focus on buying presents, choosing a tree, cleaning, and decorating the house for when the company arrives. During all the Christmas chaos, it is easy to forget all the fun events happening in the community. Luckily, here is a preview...
Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, tours
The Baptist Clay Medical Campus in Fleming Island is hosting an event where guests can tour the new facility, get food from local vendors and win giveaways. The event previews the grand opening of the new hospital set for mid-December, a Baptist spokesperson said. Guests and Clay County residents can attend for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1747 Baptist Clay Drive in Fleming Island.
floridainsider.com
Famous Florida Christmas tree farm closing after 38 wonderful years in business
Christmas Trees For Sale — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Checubus. For over a generation, the Unicorn Hill Christmas Tree Farm has been the catalyst of countless holiday memories in Florida. From six different species of pine, families choose their tree, have it chopped down, and then have it affixed to the roof of their car for the trip to its new home.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Skate Park reopens to public
The City of Ocala has announced that the skate park located at 517 NE 9th Street will reopen effective immediately. The skate park was closed last week for maintenance. In a social media post on Monday, December 5, the Ocala Recreation and Parks Department stated that the closure was due to vandalism in the park, and that crews were “working hard to repair and clean up the vandalism to make it a safe place for all to enjoy.”
Citrus County Chronicle
New destination for dinner & drinks in Levy County - Black Prong Bar & Grill
BRONSON — The Black Prong Bar & Grill opened on Dec. 1. In an area with limited options for an elegant dining experience, Black Prong is excited to bring this new destination to Levy County residents and resort guests. Located inside the south end of the main pavilion at Black Prong Equestrian Village, at 450 SE CR 337, Bronson FL 32628, the Bar & Grill is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
WCJB
Gilchrist County residents will collect food for the holidays
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Gilchrist County are collecting food for the holidays. A donation box is now available inside the county courthouse in Trenton, located by the elections and property appraiser offices. The food that is donated will be distributed next Thursday, December 15.
WCJB
Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Toys for Tots collections are coming to a close in some areas of North Central Florida. Here at TV20, the organization collected toy donations from our lobby Wednesday morning. Sites in Alachua and the tri-county area of Levy, Gilchrist, Dixie, as well as Marion counties will...
wuft.org
French game of pétanque finds a home in Gainesville
Sarah Lauerman took an interest in French culture and was intrigued by the sport of pétanque (peh-tonk). She wanted to learn how to speak French and engage with the culture further, so she started a club around the sport. Lauerman is now the president of Gainesville Pétanque, a club...
JamBase
Inaugural Echoland Festival Coming To Spirit Of The Suwannee Music Park
A new music and camping festival will premiere next year at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park and Campground in Live Oak, Florida. The inaugural Echoland festival will be held along the banks of the historic Suwannee River on May 11-13, 2023. Echoland organizers C3 Presents also puts on...
Middleburg RideOut Elementary student featured on The Kelly Clarkson show
A RideOut Elementary school student was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, Dec. 1, sharing her unique experience with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The Middleburg first-grader, Rosie, was medically fragile as a newborn, and later diagnosed with Septo-optic dysplasia, her mother Liz Williams, a Clay County District Schools ESE Parent Liaison, explained on Clarkson’s show.
WCJB
Gainesville Historic Preservation board will meet to consider demolition of Thelma A. Boltin Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Gainesville Historic Preservation board will consider the demolition request for Thelma A. Boltin Center. on Tuesday. The Thelma Boltin Center is located at 516 NE 2nd Ave. The property is owned by the city of Gainesville. The building had suffered a roof collapse...
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers fear arrest, lack legal alternative
A few dozen people were told to leave the empty state land where they lived in tents near Alachua County’s largest homeless shelter. On Thursday, the deadline, Willie Littles was helping to move the last two tents to the camp’s new location – about 200 feet to the south.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Elder Options hits leadership transition
Local nonprofit Elder Options is in a transition period for the first time in 15 years as longtime CEO Kristen Griffis prepares to step down on December 31. After Griffis departs, the organization’s chief operating officer (COO), Katina Mustipher, will take the reins as the organization’s new CEO.
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised Me
There is only one genuine thing I could assure the next generation since I was born into this world. We live in a world of lies, deception, fallacy, heartbreak, and many other things, and some people have lost faith in humanity. I don't blame people for being unable to trust and love again as a result of a traumatic experience in the past.
fox35orlando.com
WCJB
Marion County commissioners unanimously deny proposed crematorium near residential homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of public comment, Marion County commissioners unanimously denied a proposal for a crematorium, in a 5-0 vote. Ocala Memorial Gardens had requested a permit to build a crematorium. They proposed the facility to stand on the premise of the Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, which is in a single-family zone.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD to buy community firearms Saturday
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will hold a gun buy from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The event will take place at Upper Ministries located at 3575 NE 15th Street. GPD officers will hand out gift cards for up to $300 per gun with a limit of two firearms per vehicle. The price per firearm will be set by GPD’s gun assessor.
villages-news.com
79-year-old Villager arrested after leaving gentlemen’s club in Ocala
A 79-year-old Villager was arrested after leaving a gentlemen’s club in Ocala. Herbert Larry Vajen of the Village of Santo Domingo was driving a red Toyota Prius at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and having difficulty maintaining a single lane when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
