The City of Ocala has announced that the skate park located at 517 NE 9th Street will reopen effective immediately. The skate park was closed last week for maintenance. In a social media post on Monday, December 5, the Ocala Recreation and Parks Department stated that the closure was due to vandalism in the park, and that crews were “working hard to repair and clean up the vandalism to make it a safe place for all to enjoy.”

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO