blockchainmagazine.net
HEXN.IO: Cutting-Edge Crypto Lending Platform Launches Advance Payment System
HEXN.IO, a leading global cryptocurrency lending platform, continues to delight its users. The team recently introduced a new feature: Advance Payments. The company isn’t going to stop and plans to bring even more innovative offerings to the crypto world in the future: a simple and accessible smart exchange, loan services, and trading bots are currently in development.
