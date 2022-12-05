ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Buccaneeers-Saints single-game tournaments

By Matt Lutovsky
 4 days ago
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Raiders vs. Rams in Week 14

It's a West Coast affair on "Thursday Night Football" this week as the Raiders travel to Southern California to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Rams haven't exactly played like defending champions, however. It has been a trying season for LA; it sits at 3-9 and dead last in the NFC West ahead of Week 14. To make matters worse, quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely out for the year after being placed on injured reserve with a spinal contusion, leaving it to John Wolford or Bryce Perkins to try to pick up the slack.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 14 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

It's almost fantasy football playoff time in seasonal leagues, and many owners will be scrambling with six teams on a bye in Week 14. The Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Saints, and Commanders all get a late rest before the final stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season, creating plenty of start 'em, sit 'em headaches for weary fantasy owners in need of lineup advice.
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Rams-Raiders Showdown tournaments

The struggling 3-9 Rams host the surging 5-7 Raiders to kick off Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. Las Vegas is expected to notch its fourth straight win, sitting as six-point favorites with a total of 45.5, according to BetMGM. The losses of Matthew Stafford (neck) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) take away much of the Rams' star power for DFS single-game contests, and because of that, we're going with a Raiders-heavy build in our DraftKings Showdown lineup.
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL Weather Week 14: Rain, wind in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions

With the fantasy football playoffs just a week away and many fantasy owners facing "must-win" situations this week, every variable becomes more important, including weather. Cold temperatures, heavy winds, steady rain, and swirling snow always seem to affect start 'em, sit 'em decisions this time of year, so it's a minor miracle when you see a relatively mild early forecast like we have for Week 14. Will it hold into the weekend? RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your lineup.
Raiders vs. Rams Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 14 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

When the Raiders travel to face the Rams to open Week 14 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be trying to keep their red-hot offense running on all cylinders. But even with a couple of "must-starts" on the Vegas sidelines, fantasy football owners will have a tough time with their first start 'em, sit 'em decisions of the week given the relatively poor defenses and low-ceiling fantasy options from this game.
How long is Jimmy Garoppolo out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on 49ers QB

You may have seen the last of Jimmy Garoppolo in a 49ers uniform (again). Following the end of the 2021 season, the 49ers and Garoppolo were at an impasse regarding the quarterback's future with the team. While he wound up on the San Francisco bench once again to start this season, his latest injury may cast doubt over whether or not he's played his last game with the franchise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Week 14 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Mike White, DeeJay Dallas, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 15: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield

It's Week 14, the last week of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues. If you're done after this week, pat yourself on the back for staying with it, make some notes for next season, and schedule to email them to yourself in August of 2023. If you're already locked into a playoff spot or have a good chance of claiming a postseason berth with a win this weekend, it's as important as ever for you to look ahead to next week and beyond. Our Week 15 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the key players at each position who could very well end up waiver commodities after this weekend, including Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield, who could easily win you a playoff matchup or two.
Buccaneers vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will go on the road to play the Brock Purdy-led 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). The Bucs have won three out of their past four games after defeating the Saints on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the 49ers have won five-straight games after defeating Miami last week without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot).
TAMPA, FL
Week 14 Fantasy Sleepers: Tyler Huntley, Cam Akers, Jameson Williams among potential breakouts

Adding even more pressure onto fantasy owners' plates during the final week of the regular season, six teams are on bye and numerous fantasy-relevant players remain on the shelf with injuries. If you need a bye-week or injury fill-in, our Week 14 fantasy sleeper picks, including Tyler Huntley, Cam Akers, or Jameson Williams, can help you end the regular season in the win column.
ARIZONA STATE
How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Mavericks vs. Bucks Friday NBA game

It doesn't get much better than a head-to-head meeting between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Friday night, Doncic and the Mavericks host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for the second and final meeting of the two superstars this season. When they met on Nov. 27, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes to lift Milwaukee to a nine-point win.
DALLAS, TX
Rams QB depth chart: Where Baker Mayfield fits alongside John Wolford, Bryce Perkins

The 2022 season has been an unmitigated disaster for the defending champion Rams. They're 3-9, Matthew Stafford is likely out for the season with a spinal contusion, and Cooper Kupp could well be shut down for the year at this point after having ankle surgery in late November. After Stafford...
FCS playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for college football quarterfinal games

The FCS championship game enters its quarterfinal round this weekend, leaving only three games left to determine the champion for the 2022 season. Three of those games already took place on Friday, with 6-seed Samford traveling to take on 3-seed (and defending FCS champion) North Dakota State; 5-seed William & Mary taking on 4-seed Montana State; and 7-seed Incarnate Word traveling to take on 2-seed Sacramento State.
MONTANA STATE

