Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 14 of the Fantasy Football Season
The draining of blood from the face. The pit at the bottom of your stomach. The awful thought racing through your brain, screaming “OH NO. WHAT DID I JUST DO?”. For all the things we love about fantasy football (and there are many), there is also some things that drive us nuts.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Raiders vs. Rams in Week 14
It's a West Coast affair on "Thursday Night Football" this week as the Raiders travel to Southern California to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Rams haven't exactly played like defending champions, however. It has been a trying season for LA; it sits at 3-9 and dead last in the NFC West ahead of Week 14. To make matters worse, quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely out for the year after being placed on injured reserve with a spinal contusion, leaving it to John Wolford or Bryce Perkins to try to pick up the slack.
Is Josh Jacobs playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Raiders-Rams Week 14 Thursday Night Football
Josh Jacobs is one of the leading candidates for fantasy MVP this year, but nagging quad and calf injuries have threatened his availability in recent weeks. That figures to once again be the case heading into Week 14's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Rams, as Jacobs is only getting in limited practice sessions. Knowing the latest updates on Jacobs' status -- as well as potential waiver-wire pickups if he's out -- will be key before locking in your first start 'em, sit 'em decisions of the week.
Week 14 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
If this week's fantasy rankings -- and, by proxy, your start 'em, sit 'em decisions -- seem to be "missing something," it's because they are. Six teams (Bears, Packers, Falcons, Colts, Commanders, Saints) are on bye, leaving fewer options for your lineups. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is as important as ever in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 14 lineup decisions.
Eagles’ rookie is starting to show he could be an absolute steal
The Philadelphia Eagles had one heck of a 2022 draft class. I mean, just look at some of the names and where they were drafted. Not only is this franchise competing for a championship this season, but could also be competing for years to come due to the draft success.
Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team
Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
NFL Playoff Projection: Cowboys can still steal the NFC East title from the Eagles
Hey, remember that blatantly missed facemask penalty on the Washington Commanders that probably cost the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season? Eagles fans certainly do. That one missed call could change who wins the Super Bowl, or at least who makes it out of the NFC. There are...
Week 14 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Mike White, DeeJay Dallas, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL odds Week 14: Chargers are shocking, Eagles are flocking, more best bets
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and we are down to the last month of the regular season. As teams jockey for the playoffs, things are heating up as a slip up here, or there can lead to losing home-field advantage or, worse, being left out of the festivities altogether.
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
Fantasy football managers in need of RB help should look to Seattle in Week 14
These are the critical weeks in the Fantasy Football season as late moves can determine playoff positions in a majority of leagues. The Seattle Seahawks may represent fertile ground for those managers who are looking for an under-the-radar running back. Our suggestion is backup Travis Homer. While it may be...
NFL Weather Week 14: Rain, wind in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
With the fantasy football playoffs just a week away and many fantasy owners facing "must-win" situations this week, every variable becomes more important, including weather. Cold temperatures, heavy winds, steady rain, and swirling snow always seem to affect start 'em, sit 'em decisions this time of year, so it's a minor miracle when you see a relatively mild early forecast like we have for Week 14. Will it hold into the weekend? RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your lineup.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 15: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield
It's Week 14, the last week of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues. If you're done after this week, pat yourself on the back for staying with it, make some notes for next season, and schedule to email them to yourself in August of 2023. If you're already locked into a playoff spot or have a good chance of claiming a postseason berth with a win this weekend, it's as important as ever for you to look ahead to next week and beyond. Our Week 15 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the key players at each position who could very well end up waiver commodities after this weekend, including Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield, who could easily win you a playoff matchup or two.
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Raiders-Rams single-game tournaments
The surging Raiders will go on the road to play the reeling Rams to kick off Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. Vegas enters this prime-time matchup as six-point favorites, while the total is set at O/U 44.5, according to BetMGM. Even though the Rams are a shell of themselves on offense, they still have a couple of players who are worth considering for FanDuel lineups. That said, most single-game DFS players will go with Raiders-heavy builds, and we're no different.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
How Tom Brady, Buccaneers erased 16-3 deficit vs. Saints for last-second comeback win
Tom Brady has now engineered 44 career fourth-quarter comebacks, the latest of which came on the "Monday Night Football" stage vs. the Saints. Even among that incredible number, the latest comeback stands out, not only for the deficit Brady had to erase — a 16-3 Saints advantage midway through the fourth quarter — but also how he reversed his own poor play in the game's pivotal moments.
NFL DFS picks Week 14: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
We're officially in the season of giving, but it's also the season of winning! With Week 14 on the horizon and the NFL regular season reaching the home stretch, this is when season-long fantasy squads really start turning it up to push for the playoffs. This is also when the DFS stars shine brightest, and the best sleepers and under-the-radar value plays really come through in DraftKings and FanDuel contests.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 14
Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation
When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
