Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, Jimmy Garoppolo affecting Week 14 QB rankings

Ravens reuniting with veteran QB amid Lamar Jackson injury
Lamar Jackson’s injury has the Baltimore Ravens circling back to an ex. Priority Sports’ Kenny Zuckerman revealed Monday that his client, veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, has signed to the Ravens’ practice squad. The news comes after Jackson, Baltimore’s starter at the QB position, was knocked out of...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Lamar Jackson update
During Sunday afternoon’s narrow win over the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens got some very concerning news when star quarterback and former MVP Lamar Jackson left the game with an apparent knee injury. And while it looks like Jackson might have avoided a massive, season-ending injury, he definitely will miss some time.
Mike Tomlin Makes His Opinion On The Ravens Very Clear
One of the best rivalries in the NFL is set to be renewed next Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens are going to travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in a matchup where the stakes are always high. The Ravens come into this game tied for first in the AFC...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Josh Jacobs playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Raiders-Rams Week 14 Thursday Night Football
Josh Jacobs is one of the leading candidates for fantasy MVP this year, but nagging quad and calf injuries have threatened his availability in recent weeks. That figures to once again be the case heading into Week 14's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Rams, as Jacobs is only getting in limited practice sessions. Knowing the latest updates on Jacobs' status -- as well as potential waiver-wire pickups if he's out -- will be key before locking in your first start 'em, sit 'em decisions of the week.
Chiefs - Broncos game time changes
The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Gets Real About Baker Mayfield
Stephen A. Smith has always been critical of Baker Mayfield. Stephen A. Smith has always been brutally honest when it comes to his opinions. If he thinks you are a scrub, he will let you know that. Oftentimes, he does it in the most hilarious ways possible. However, there are some players out there who will get offended by what he has to say.
The Chiefs can clinch a postseason spot this weekend, but they’ll need some help
Here is how the Chiefs can clinch their seventh straight AFC West title on Sunday.
Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz
It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon. Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week. "Not necessarily," the Washington...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 14 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
If this week's fantasy rankings -- and, by proxy, your start 'em, sit 'em decisions -- seem to be "missing something," it's because they are. Six teams (Bears, Packers, Falcons, Colts, Commanders, Saints) are on bye, leaving fewer options for your lineups. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is as important as ever in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 14 lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Rams claim Baker Mayfield? Former Browns, Panthers QB headed to LA
The Rams are just about out of playoff contention at 3-9, but the defending Super Bowl champions aren't ready to throw in the towel. Los Angeles claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Panthers on Tuesday, adding the former No. 1 overall pick to an injury-ravaged quarterback room. The Rams...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady record vs. Saints: Why NFL legend has struggled vs. Dennis Allen's defense
At this point in his career, it's impossible to argue against Tom Brady being one of the best quarterbacks ever and difficult to argue against him being the best ever. But since he joined the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season, one team has given him more than he bargained for in the NFC South: The New Orleans Saints.
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) to be limited at Dolphins practice
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be limited in practice early in the week due to an ankle injury, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Tagovailoa injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, but the issue isn't expected to prevent him from playing in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Prior to exiting last week's contest, Tagovailoa completed 18 of 33 pass attempts for 295 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 13
"Monday Night Football" in Week 13 features one of the most heated rivalries in recent history, as the Saints and Buccaneers meet down in Tampa. The two NFC South foes are always good for some fireworks. In the first meeting between the two this season, Bucs wide receiver and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into an altercation, resulting in the two of them receiving ejections. The bad blood between the two dates back to 2017, and there have been multiple incidents since.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Weather Week 14: Rain, wind in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
With the fantasy football playoffs just a week away and many fantasy owners facing "must-win" situations this week, every variable becomes more important, including weather. Cold temperatures, heavy winds, steady rain, and swirling snow always seem to affect start 'em, sit 'em decisions this time of year, so it's a minor miracle when you see a relatively mild early forecast like we have for Week 14. Will it hold into the weekend? RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your lineup.
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner
The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 14: Chargers edge Dolphins; 49ers beat Buccaneers; Cowboys, Eagles dominate again
Week 13 was a great slate of games but it also lead to some more wacky and predictable game results. Some teams jumped out to leads and never relented, while others faded after a hot start. A few rallied late to change their fortunes. That's life trying to navigate through...
ng-sportingnews.com
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Rams-Raiders Showdown tournaments
The struggling 3-9 Rams host the surging 5-7 Raiders to kick off Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. Las Vegas is expected to notch its fourth straight win, sitting as six-point favorites with a total of 45.5, according to BetMGM. The losses of Matthew Stafford (neck) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) take away much of the Rams' star power for DFS single-game contests, and because of that, we're going with a Raiders-heavy build in our DraftKings Showdown lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 14 Fantasy Busts: James Cook, Deshaun Watson, JK Dobbins among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
The last set of bye weeks coincides with the final week of the fantasy football regular season, forcing fantasy owners to rely on bench players and waiver-wire adds to pick up the slack. Factor in the bevy of injuries across the skill positions, and the player pool is relatively shallow. Our Week 14 fantasy bust list, which includes James Cook, Deshaun Watson, JK Dobbins, and Michael Gallup, is here to help better your start 'em, sit 'em decisions to end the regular season with a "W."
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 14 Fantasy Sleepers: Tyler Huntley, Cam Akers, Jameson Williams among potential breakouts
Adding even more pressure onto fantasy owners' plates during the final week of the regular season, six teams are on bye and numerous fantasy-relevant players remain on the shelf with injuries. If you need a bye-week or injury fill-in, our Week 14 fantasy sleeper picks, including Tyler Huntley, Cam Akers, or Jameson Williams, can help you end the regular season in the win column.
ng-sportingnews.com
The 10 best bowl games outside College Football Playoff we can't wait to watch
Bowl Season is the best excuse to watch football. It's not just about the College Football Playoff semifinals. There are 39 other bowl games on the schedule, and there is almost always a reason to watch football on the holidays. Football is football, right? It might be two under-the-radar Group...
