TODAY.com
Jennifer Grey is unrecognizable as late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in pic for new movie
Jennifer Grey is giving fans a peek at how she transformed into the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara for Lifetime's 2023 movie "Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation." The "Dirty Dancing" star looked unrecognizable in a photo she posted of herself Nov. 21 on Instagram. The image...
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Tests Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Costars Reunited Through the Years
Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
Why Barbara Eden Was “Very Careful” Around Lucille Ball And “Playboy” Desi Arnaz
Today, Barbara Eden is as immortal as her famous I Dream of Jeannie character. But before the ’60s sitcom left the bottle, Eden, today 91, had to establish herself in the industry like every newcomer. She faced some memorable obstacles too, and it was memorable enough Eden was cautious even when she worked with the famous Lucille Ball – and especially when she worked with Desi Arnaz.
Jennifer Lopez Reflects on “Painful” Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for ‘This Is Me … Now’
Jennifer Lopez says her break-up with husband Ben Affleck 20 years ago was so painful she not only “felt like I was going to die” but stopped performing certain songs from her This Is Me … Then album. But their reunion later in life has once again inspired her musically, with the singer revealing that her recently announced This Is Me … Now follow-up will get vulnerable in a way that scares both her and her husband. In a candid conversation as part of the Zane Lowe Interview Series, the singer opened up about the emotional difficulty of breaking up...
Colin Hanks Says Everyone In Hollywood Felt The Same About John Candy
John Candy's death at the age of 43 in 1994 was devastating to fans of comedy everywhere, and now, almost 30 years after his death, the Canadian comedian is still receiving well-deserved tributes. According to Collider, a 4K version of Candy's classic Thanksgiving film, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," will be released on November 22, 2022. It will feature more than an hour of previously unreleased bonus footage that was found in the archives of the late director, John Hughes.
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Upworthy
Brendan Fraser gets emotional as he tells fans he didn't know they loved him so much
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 10, 2022. It has since been updated. Trigger warning: This story contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing. Brendan Fraser is a "pure soul," as his ardent fan puts it, and we couldn't agree more. The actor...
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Salma Hayek Once Tried and Failed to Avoid Kissing Kevin James in Their Comedy Film
Although they were great friends, Salma Hayek admitted that she was reluctant about making out with co-star Kevin James on the big screen.
‘Married… With Children’ Actor Ed O’Neill’s Daughter Is Following In Her Famous Dad’s Footsteps
The list of iconic Hollywood stars would be incomplete without Ed O’Neill. The actor became a well-known face on TV with his role as Al Bundy in the 1990s sitcom, Married… with Children. The series, which ran for ten years, earned him two Golden Globe Awards nominations. Following this success, Ed starred in several films, including Little Giants, Dutch, Prefontaine, and The Bone Collector.
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
People
Kevin Coster Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'
Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps. The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the...
Katherine Heigl Says She ‘Never Saw’ Daughter Naleigh When She Was a Baby: ‘I Was Always Afraid’
A difficult time. Katherine Heigl opened up about the difficulties she faced as a mother when her youngest was a newborn — and feeling detached from daughter Naleigh after so much time apart. "I never saw that baby. I was at work with three triplets who were playing my goddaughter and I spent more time […]
People
