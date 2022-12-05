Read full article on original website
Another free-agent pitcher rejects Red Sox for geographical reasons
BOSTON -- Last week, right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin opted to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays over the Boston Red Sox. A Florida native, the 28-year-old wanted to pitch close to home, despite the same money being offered by Boston.This week, it's happened again, when left-hander Andrew Heaney signed with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.According to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, the Red Sox actually offered more guaranteed money to Heaney over two years than the deal he got with the Rangers, "but the 31-year-old Oklahoma native preferred to take less money to sign with the Rangers and pitch closer...
MLB Passes Protective Netting Requirements at Minor League Parks
The new policy is a win for advocates who have long warned of the dangers of foul balls.
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
San Francisco Giants rumors: Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa coming to town?
If Carlos Baerga is correct, then San Francisco Giants fans are going to get an impressive early gift for the holidays. According to Baerga, the Giants are not only going to land Aaron Judge, but Carlos Correa is coming on board as well. As the Giants were determined to go after Judge and were focusing on landing one of the top shortstops on the market, they would take care of their top priorities in free agency.
MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing
The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SF Giants sign former All-Star outfielder
There’s been growing speculation that the San Francisco Giants may land star outfielder Aaron Judge in free agency. While that hasn’t come to fruition just yet for the Giants, they did add another former All-Star in the outfield on Tuesday night. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Giants agreed to terms with Read more... The post SF Giants sign former All-Star outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Padres offered Aaron Judge an unreal amount of money
Aaron Judge is going to be back with the New York Yankees next season, but goodness, teams out there were doing everything possible to try and prevent that from happening. Take a look at the San Diego Padres for example. According to a report, the Padres offered Judge an insane...
Fox5 KVVU
Manfred says A’s will have relocation fee waived if they move to Las Vegas
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics will have their relocation fee waived if they decide to move to Las Vegas, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says 2023 is a big year when it comes to the future of the franchise. Speaking at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego,...
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: ‘I Would Love to Play for Them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
Aaron Judge re-signing with Yankees sends shockwaves towards Carlos Correa chase
With the likes of Trea Turner and Aaron Judge already out of the free agent market, much of the attention now turns to shortstop Carlos Correa, who last played for the Minnesota Twins. The increased focus on Correa following Judge’s decision to go back to New York is not very ideal for the Twins, who will now have to compete with the other deep-pocketed teams who swung and missed on Judge, via Aaron Gleeman and Dan Hayes of The Atheltic.
MLB
Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades
It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
Oakland A’s Won’t Face Relocation Fee If Club Moves, Manfred Says
The Oakland A’s are on the clock to conclude negotiations for a new $1 billion ballpark at Howard Terminal in Oakland, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said at a press conference with baseball writers on Tuesday, the second day of MLB’s Winter Meetings. He also noted that if those talks break down, the A’s wouldn’t be charged a relocation fee if they are forced to move to Las Vegas, which they also have been exploring. “We’re past any reasonable timeline for the situation in Oakland to be resolved,” Manfred said. “If you read the collective bargaining agreement, there’s a natural trigger...
Miami Marlins ‘exploring all options’ but ‘nothing imminent’ as Winter Meetings near end
The Miami Marlins have yet to make a move at MLB’s annual Winter Meetings with the four-day event wrapping up on Wednesday.
San Francisco Giants sign outfielder Mitch Haniger to three-year deal
SAN DIEGO — Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract Tuesday at the winter meetings.A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.The deal came while the Giants pursue another Californian free agent outfielder — Aaron Judge, who set the AL home run record last season with the New York Yankees.San Francisco missed the playoffs at 81-81 this past season on the heels of a franchise-record 107 wins and...
Commissioner Backs Rays' Plans for Tropicana Field Site
Rob Manfred Says The team is Doing What it Needs to Do
Yardbarker
Prospect lost in International Signing scandal signs a Major League deal
The Braves lost 13 prospects after Major League Baseball imposed penalties on Atlanta under former GM John Coppolella, but so far, it has mostly been inconsequential. The Braves suffered from the inability to spend on prospects, which has impacted the depth of the farm system. However, of the prospects that they lost, very few have reached the majors, but RHP Guillermo Zuniga has signed a deal with the Cardinals.
Report: Pirates interested in two-time Gold Glove catcher
The Pirates have expressed an interest in catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Barnhart, 32 in January, has spent the vast majority of his career across the division in the Reds organization. He was drafted by the Reds back in 2009. He made it to the big leagues in 2014 and stayed with the team through the end of the 2021 campaign. The club had a $7.75M club option to keep him around for 2022 but flipped him to the Tigers instead, the lone season he’s spent in a different organization so far.
MLB
2022 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick
SAN DIEGO -- The return of the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings for the first time since 2019 brought a packed house and plenty of activity in the Major League phase on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 15 players were taken in that portion of the Rule 5,...
Angels Could Be Sold by Opening Day
A Major League Baseball team could change hands before the next season starts. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred floated the possibility that the Los Angeles Angels could be sold by March 30 — when the 2023 season begins — saying, “My understanding is that the club would like to have the sale resolved by Opening Day.”
