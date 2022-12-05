Colorado is known for its epic scenery, skiing and fishing. Two-thirds of the state is also home to epic, high-mountain OHV trails that can be ridden from spring until late fall. We took a summer trip to an area known as Taylor Park to ride the 2022 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000. We have ridden different RMAXs across the Mojave Desert, along the Arizona Peace trail and on the famous Rubicon. This would be our first chance to ride at a high elevation from 9000 to over 12,000 feet.

