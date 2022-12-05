Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
5 Trending headlines in beef industry
The mysterious deaths of cattle in Colorado, drought conditions and a rabid cow in South Carolina causes chaos—all this and more in this week’s headlines news. North Texas was labeled as abnormally dry or in a drought until late November, but the Drought Monitor's new map from last week shows improvement across the region.The recent rain should bring some relief after months of dry conditions that were slowing crop production, increasing the risk of grass fires and drying up pastures. However, In the Great Plains, there's not much relief in sight from a historic drought.
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 7, 2022
Max Armstrong shares insight on farm transfer, which he says has come up during several on-farm visits. Max shares insight from Tom Halbach, a Wisconsin lawyer, who says a simple way to transfer other assets is to gift the assets. The idea is to consider making a gift to children or others. Max explores the details, rules and limits including the annual gift exclusion amount.
