The mysterious deaths of cattle in Colorado, drought conditions and a rabid cow in South Carolina causes chaos—all this and more in this week’s headlines news. North Texas was labeled as abnormally dry or in a drought until late November, but the Drought Monitor's new map from last week shows improvement across the region.The recent rain should bring some relief after months of dry conditions that were slowing crop production, increasing the risk of grass fires and drying up pastures. However, In the Great Plains, there's not much relief in sight from a historic drought.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO