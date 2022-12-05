ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

OutThere Colorado

Breckenridge gets ready to party (and drink) like Vikings

Ever wanted to party like a Viking? Now’s your chance. Breckenridge is hosting its 59th annual Ullr Fest this weekend, a three-day-long party honoring the Norse god of snow, Ullr (rhymes with cooler). The celebration includes a massive winter parade, a Christmas-tree-fueled bonfire and a record-breaking Shotski. Originally named...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
vailmag.com

Winter–Spring 2022–23 Events in Vail and Beaver Creek

Zach’s cabin dinners A superlative multicourse meal begins with an open-air apertif: A ride up the mountain in a one-snowcat open sleigh to a rustic cabin tucked into an aspen grove high above Bachelor Gulch in Beaver Creek. Once tucked away at your cozy table, the evening that unfolds (Alsatian fare prepared by executive chef Alex Slagle) will be one you never forget—unless you overindulge on the paired wine! Reservations required. First seating departures from the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch at 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m.; second seating departures at 7:15, 8, and 8:30 p.m. beavercreek.com.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Ugly Sweater Fun Run returns to Vail Dec. 10

On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District will host its Ugly Sweater Fun Run, a morning jaunt through Vail that supports The Community Market and local toy drives. All toys will go to local families in Eagle County. Fun for the entire family, the 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run is a...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

’Tis the season for wreath making at Fancy Pansy

When: Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. More info: Call 970-470-4182 or send an email to fancypansyvail@gmail.com. ‘Tis the season for wreaths! For those looking for a festive holiday activity to enjoy with friends and family, Fancy Pansy is offering a wreath making class on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. Each participant (there is space for 10 people) will be given all the materials needed for making a wreath – including ribbons, greenery, ornaments, and pinecones – as well as wine and charcuterie snacks.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Remember the name: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Ava Keenan wants to be the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal

Starring in a Warren Miller film and winning an Olympic gold medal would satisfy most skiers’ bucket lists. Ava Keenan is halfway there. The 12-year-old Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier was featured in Miller’s “Daymaker,” which aired at Beaver Creek last Saturday. Her next objective: become the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Block Party Eagle moves to August 2023, tickets on sale now

When: Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13, 2023. (Eagle, CO) – The annual Block Party music festival returns to Eagle with new, later summer dates of Aug. 11-13. The outdoor music festival features 13 bands on three stages in the heart of downtown Eagle, along with food trucks, bars, craft vendors and a VIP experience. A limited number of general admission, VIP, teen and camping passes are available now during the Block Party’s Holiday Presale. The presale will end on January 2, 2023, but some ticket levels are expected to sell out before then.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Pride Express up and running on Vail Mountain

Vail and Beaver Creek topped the 72-hour snow totals for Colorado resorts during this last round of storms, which lasted much of the weekend. After a massive storm on Friday, and then another surprise blast of snow on Saturday, Vail and Beaver Creek had recorded more fresh snow than other ski areas in the state in their three-day totals issued Sunday morning. Breckenridge, Steamboat and Winter Park all recorded 10 inches over the 72-hour cycle, Arapahoe Basin 9 inches, and Keystone and Copper 8 inches. Vail and Beaver Creek each recorded 13 inches.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

More than ‘just a job:’ Eagle County companies combat the talent deficit with high school apprenticeships ￼

Step into the Alpine Bank branches in Eagle and Avon with questions about your finances, and you will be met with the polished customer service and learned advice of 19-year-old tellers Andrea Ramos and Marlene Rios. Pick up stone at the Gallegos Corporation stone yard in Gypsum and your transaction will be processed by 19-year-old Luis Avila with administrative support from his 17-year-old coworker Ev Zaruba.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
lazytrips.com

Is The Drive From Denver To Aspen Scary?

The journey from the “Mile-High City” of Denver to the upscale resort of Aspen is popular year-round, with great hiking and skiing. While the trip is relatively short, it offers the chance to enjoy plenty of stunning Colorado scenery, from national forests to the beautiful Rockies. The 200-mile...
DENVER, CO
Aspen Times

Lee: Grief I never could have imagined

Sometimes when you live in a place known for its fancy houses and unprecedented views, you lose track of the actual reality outside of those mountains. You become so accustomed to walking home late at night and the only thing you fear is running into a bear. You’re not worried about getting mugged or getting robbed as you may be in the inner city or many other parts of the country.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

