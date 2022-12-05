Read full article on original website
Related
‘Keep grinding it out:’ Making it in the Vail Valley is tough for builders, bankers
Making it is tough in the Vail Valley, even for those who build homes and help finance them. Nick Haller is a project manager for RA Nelson, one of the valley’s biggest construction firms. Haller came to the valley in 2019 as an intern, working on a construction management...
Vail Mountain’s Beth Howard reports ‘off the charts’ excitement, energy for resort’s 60th season
It was all positivity and excitement in an operations update from Vail Mountain’s Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard during Tuesday’s Vail Town Council meeting. Howard spoke on the early season hype, some persisting hiring challenges, and hope for the future both on the mountain and with the resort and town’s relationship.
Fun runs in costume, the Kris Kringle Market, pop up holiday shopping and Who Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/9/22
It’s time to pull out that ugly holiday sweater and sign up for the Vail Rec District’s annual Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run in Lionshead. Santa sweaters, hats and any kind of holiday flair will do in this non-competitive run or walk through Lionshead on Saturday morning. Get...
Time machine: 30 years ago, a World Cup downhill on International in Vail
The women’s World Cup circuit came to Vail for a pair of races on Vail Mountain’s International course, which was 8,601 feet long with a vertical drop of 2,187 vertical feet. The International course was comprised of portions of the Ledges, Columbine and International trails. A downhill took...
Breckenridge gets ready to party (and drink) like Vikings
Ever wanted to party like a Viking? Now’s your chance. Breckenridge is hosting its 59th annual Ullr Fest this weekend, a three-day-long party honoring the Norse god of snow, Ullr (rhymes with cooler). The celebration includes a massive winter parade, a Christmas-tree-fueled bonfire and a record-breaking Shotski. Originally named...
vailmag.com
Winter–Spring 2022–23 Events in Vail and Beaver Creek
Zach’s cabin dinners A superlative multicourse meal begins with an open-air apertif: A ride up the mountain in a one-snowcat open sleigh to a rustic cabin tucked into an aspen grove high above Bachelor Gulch in Beaver Creek. Once tucked away at your cozy table, the evening that unfolds (Alsatian fare prepared by executive chef Alex Slagle) will be one you never forget—unless you overindulge on the paired wine! Reservations required. First seating departures from the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch at 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m.; second seating departures at 7:15, 8, and 8:30 p.m. beavercreek.com.
Ugly Sweater Fun Run returns to Vail Dec. 10
On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District will host its Ugly Sweater Fun Run, a morning jaunt through Vail that supports The Community Market and local toy drives. All toys will go to local families in Eagle County. Fun for the entire family, the 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run is a...
’Tis the season for wreath making at Fancy Pansy
When: Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. More info: Call 970-470-4182 or send an email to fancypansyvail@gmail.com. ‘Tis the season for wreaths! For those looking for a festive holiday activity to enjoy with friends and family, Fancy Pansy is offering a wreath making class on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. Each participant (there is space for 10 people) will be given all the materials needed for making a wreath – including ribbons, greenery, ornaments, and pinecones – as well as wine and charcuterie snacks.
Remember the name: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Ava Keenan wants to be the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal
Starring in a Warren Miller film and winning an Olympic gold medal would satisfy most skiers’ bucket lists. Ava Keenan is halfway there. The 12-year-old Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier was featured in Miller’s “Daymaker,” which aired at Beaver Creek last Saturday. Her next objective: become the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal.
Building precious ice: Mountain Recreation brings outdoor ice to Edwards for third straight year
For the third consecutive year, Mountain Recreation is bringing outdoor ice to Edwards. But this year, with new investments — both in infrastructure and in financial contributions — the recreation district is bringing two rinks to Freedom Park in December. The project has been driven, maintained and utilized...
Veronica Swift to perform at VPAC following unveiling of Chihuly Chandelier ￼
What: An Evening with Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band, with a special Chihuly Chandelier unveiling. When: Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m. showtime; unveiling pre-show. Cost: Tickets start at $48; $25 for students and children. More information: Visit VilarPAC.org. On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in...
Block Party Eagle moves to August 2023, tickets on sale now
When: Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13, 2023. (Eagle, CO) – The annual Block Party music festival returns to Eagle with new, later summer dates of Aug. 11-13. The outdoor music festival features 13 bands on three stages in the heart of downtown Eagle, along with food trucks, bars, craft vendors and a VIP experience. A limited number of general admission, VIP, teen and camping passes are available now during the Block Party’s Holiday Presale. The presale will end on January 2, 2023, but some ticket levels are expected to sell out before then.
Pride Express up and running on Vail Mountain
Vail and Beaver Creek topped the 72-hour snow totals for Colorado resorts during this last round of storms, which lasted much of the weekend. After a massive storm on Friday, and then another surprise blast of snow on Saturday, Vail and Beaver Creek had recorded more fresh snow than other ski areas in the state in their three-day totals issued Sunday morning. Breckenridge, Steamboat and Winter Park all recorded 10 inches over the 72-hour cycle, Arapahoe Basin 9 inches, and Keystone and Copper 8 inches. Vail and Beaver Creek each recorded 13 inches.
More than ‘just a job:’ Eagle County companies combat the talent deficit with high school apprenticeships ￼
Step into the Alpine Bank branches in Eagle and Avon with questions about your finances, and you will be met with the polished customer service and learned advice of 19-year-old tellers Andrea Ramos and Marlene Rios. Pick up stone at the Gallegos Corporation stone yard in Gypsum and your transaction will be processed by 19-year-old Luis Avila with administrative support from his 17-year-old coworker Ev Zaruba.
lazytrips.com
Is The Drive From Denver To Aspen Scary?
The journey from the “Mile-High City” of Denver to the upscale resort of Aspen is popular year-round, with great hiking and skiing. While the trip is relatively short, it offers the chance to enjoy plenty of stunning Colorado scenery, from national forests to the beautiful Rockies. The 200-mile...
Aspen Times
Lee: Grief I never could have imagined
Sometimes when you live in a place known for its fancy houses and unprecedented views, you lose track of the actual reality outside of those mountains. You become so accustomed to walking home late at night and the only thing you fear is running into a bear. You’re not worried about getting mugged or getting robbed as you may be in the inner city or many other parts of the country.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0