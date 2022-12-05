When: Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13, 2023. (Eagle, CO) – The annual Block Party music festival returns to Eagle with new, later summer dates of Aug. 11-13. The outdoor music festival features 13 bands on three stages in the heart of downtown Eagle, along with food trucks, bars, craft vendors and a VIP experience. A limited number of general admission, VIP, teen and camping passes are available now during the Block Party’s Holiday Presale. The presale will end on January 2, 2023, but some ticket levels are expected to sell out before then.

EAGLE, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO