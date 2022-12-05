One Christmas morning a long time ago, I remember, as a young boy, waking up to see what great presents Santa Claus had brought me. When my sisters and I finally went into the living room with the Christmas tree lit up and all the lights in the room a-glow, I saw it. It was what I had always (that year) wanted. It was the one thing I had been persistent in asking Santa for every time I saw him. And there it sat, beside the tree and unwrapped, because Santa was too busy to wrap something that big and awkward in shape.

1 DAY AGO